China’s Zero-Covid Policy To Impact Oil Demand For The Foreseeable Future

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.38 +0.33 +0.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.78 +0.28 +0.30%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.81 +1.47 +1.59%
Graph down Natural Gas 14 mins 4.940 -0.019 -0.38%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 2.652 -0.010 -0.36%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 89.27 -0.23 -0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 89.27 -0.23 -0.26%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 92.40 -1.22 -1.30%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.48 +3.19 +3.57%
Chart Mars US 2 days 81.50 +0.94 +1.17%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.652 -0.010 -0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 89.82 +0.25 +0.28%
Graph up Murban 3 days 93.85 +0.85 +0.91%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 86.42 -0.84 -0.96%
Graph down Basra Light 328 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 92.88 -0.90 -0.96%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 92.40 -1.22 -1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 92.40 -1.22 -1.30%
Chart Girassol 3 days 93.20 -0.89 -0.95%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.48 +3.19 +3.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 58.88 -24.22 -29.15%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 63.26 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 86.66 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 84.91 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 82.06 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 78.76 -0.01 -0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 78.76 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 80.06 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 89.01 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 78.36 -0.01 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 89.27 -0.23 -0.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 82.50 +0.25 +0.30%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 76.25 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 91.82 +2.17 +2.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 81.01 +0.43 +0.53%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 82.46 +0.43 +0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 82.46 +0.43 +0.52%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 82.50 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 95.49 +2.83 +3.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 4 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 1 day "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 1 day "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 15 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 1 day European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 47 mins Wind droughts
  • 17 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Macron Lashes Out At United States Over Double Standard Energy Policies

Shell Resumes Oil Flows From Key Nigerian Terminal

Shell Resumes Oil Flows From Key Nigerian Terminal

Shell has resumed oil exports…

EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Spark Worst Energy Crisis In Decades

EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Spark Worst Energy Crisis In Decades

The EU ban on Russian…

Russia Could Be The Biggest Beneficiary Of OPEC+ Cuts

Russia Could Be The Biggest Beneficiary Of OPEC+ Cuts

The leader of the non-OPEC…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China’s Zero-Covid Policy To Impact Oil Demand For The Foreseeable Future

By Alex Kimani - Oct 23, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • China’s zero-covid policy has created uncertainty about economic growth.
  • There are now growing signs that the Chinese economy may be entering a prolonged era of slow growth.
  • Even in 2023, China’s zero-covid policies may affect crude demand.
Join Our Community

For nearly three years, China has been implementing some of the world’s strictest pandemic control policies, imposing incessant lockdowns across the country, shutting down borders, and conducting mass-scale COVID-19 tests to contain the spread of the virus. Now, with Chinese leader Xi Jinping set to be granted an unprecedented third term as president, the zero-COVID policy appears cemented in stone.   

Millions of Chinese residents have grown wary of these stringent measures and have been wondering whether authorities may begin to ease them. But the latest developments suggest this will not happen any time soon.

Just a couple of months after reopening the economy, the main districts of Chinese tech hub Shenzhen has gone back into lockdown, extended curbs on public activities, and shut down public transport on Friday as cities across China continue to battle fresh COVID-19 outbreaks that have dampened the outlook for economic recovery.

Beijing has now handed down orders that residents in six districts comprising the majority of the city’s population of 18 million be tested twice for Covid-19 over the weekend, and employees must work from home.  

An exception has been made for employees who work in self-contained “closed-loop” operations, public services and essential supplies. For instance, in the southwestern metropolis of Chengdu, factories, including plants run by auto giants Toyota and Volkswagen, have kept production running under closed loops. Chengdu’s 21 million people were placed under lockdown on Thursday.

Back in May, the oil price rally came to a screeching halt after Beijing adopted a “Zero-Covid” strategy and announced strict Covid-19 containment measures, including major lockdowns. Whereas the strict lockdowns and curfews successfully slowed down the country’s latest Covid-19 outbreak, they had a negative impact on Chinese consumer demand and manufacturing output. 

Ailing Economy

There are now growing signs that the Chinese economy may be entering a prolonged era of slow growth. 

The world’s second-largest economy is projected to grow just 2% this year, significantly lower than the >6% it maintained over the past decade. 

Maintaining a COVID-zero policy has been slowing the economy and adding huge additional costs to the government budget, leaving Beijing in a dilemma about whether to boost debt or tolerate weak economic growth. 

Related: 83% Of Americans Are Concerned About High Gasoline And Energy Prices

Even before the spending pressures brought on by the pandemic, the economy was in trouble, most notably due to a slump in land sales revenue amid a housing slowdown, compounded by tax relief to businesses that cut government income. Indeed, official data shows the wide-ranging budget deficit reached a record nearly 3 trillion yuan ($448 billion) in the first five months of the year.

China is still facing severe economic uncertainty, and oil imports are one barometer. 

China is the world’s largest importer of crude: last year, China imported 11.8 million barrels per day, outpacing the United States, which imports 9.1 million barrels per day.

Back in May, the oil price rally came to a screeching halt after Beijing adopted a “zero-Covid” strategy and announced strict Covid-19 containment measures, including major lockdowns. Whereas the strict lockdowns and curfews successfully slowed down the country’s latest Covid-19 outbreak, they had a negative impact on Chinese consumer demand and manufacturing output. 

According to year-on-year (y-o-y) figures for April, retail sales fell by 11.1%, industrial production by 2.9% and manufacturing by 4.6%. Meanwhile, the Chinese yuan and the MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index both fell in tandem in April.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is still acting cautiously due to concerns about further yuan weakness, which can potentially trigger large capital outflows in a Fed rate hiking cycle.  The yuan and corporate bond yields fell sharply after the PBOC announced a cut in banks’ reserve requirements in mid-April. Since then, the currency has stabilized, but bond yields have started climbing again. Net debt issuance by the government clocked in at more than 700 hundred billion yuan ($104 billion) in both May, the two highest monthly totals since mid-2020, and more liquidity will be required from the PBOC if the rapid clip of local government debt issuance is going to continue.

Beijing will now be forced to either bring forward a larger part of next year’s planned quota or take other strong measures to bolster local government finances. It can also allow more off-the-book borrowing by city governments, although that would be difficult due to high bond yields. Unless Chinese policymakers act to sharply bolster local government finances and the PBOC is willing to risk more yuan depreciation, a weak rebound in the second half of the year is seen as the most likely scenario.

All these factors are taking a toll on oil demand.

OPEC has predicted that China’s oil demand will decline by 60,000 barrels per day this year, after forecasting an increase of 120,000 b/d only a month ago thanks to new lockdowns.OPEC has cut its demand growth view for 2022 by 460,000 bpd to 2.64 million bpd and for 2023 by 360,000 bpd to 2.34 million bpd, citing “the extension of China’s zero-Covid-19 restrictions in some regions, economic challenges in OECD Europe, and inflationary pressures in other key economies.” 

The weaker outlook comes just a week after OPEC slashed its production quota by 2 million bpd, a move that has drawn stark criticism from the Biden administration.

So Why Zero-COVID?

Much of the blame is being laid, by Western media, on China’s vaccine status. 

Beijing relies entirely on home-grown vaccines for COVID, and experts say they aren’t as effective as Western offerings, such as Pfizer. 

While sufficient data is difficult to come by as China keeps a tight lid on information-sharing, a Hong Kong study cited by Barron’s suggests that Chinese-produced Sinovac needs three injections to provide equivalent protection to Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines. 

China is now trying to develop its own mRNA vaccine, similar to Pfizer and Moderna’s, but it’s fallen far behind as a result. 

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Colombia Is On The Brink Of An Energy Crisis
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Chinese Steel Manufacturers On The Brink Of Bankruptcy

Chinese Steel Manufacturers On The Brink Of Bankruptcy
China To Stop Reselling LNG To Europe

China To Stop Reselling LNG To Europe
Diesel Crisis Deepens As Inventories Fall To Dangerous Levels

Diesel Crisis Deepens As Inventories Fall To Dangerous Levels
Unrest Within Russia Is Ramping Up

Unrest Within Russia Is Ramping Up
Oil Industry Execs Lash Out At Botched Energy Transition

Oil Industry Execs Lash Out At Botched Energy Transition



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com