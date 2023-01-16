China’s Reopening May Not Lead To A Major Jump In Oil Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.96 -0.90 -1.13%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.37 -0.09 -0.11%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.64 -0.80 -0.95%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.695 +0.276 +8.07%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.506 -0.027 -1.05%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 84.84 -0.15 -0.18%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.86 +1.13 +1.40%
Chart Mars US 3 days 76.11 +2.22 +3.00%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.506 -0.027 -1.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 80.94 +0.68 +0.85%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 83.55 +0.13 +0.16%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 79.68 -1.01 -1.25%
Graph down Basra Light 413 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 84.83 -0.56 -0.66%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 84.84 -0.15 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 84.84 -0.15 -0.18%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 83.64 -0.67 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.86 +1.13 +1.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 57.86 +2.30 +4.14%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 days 57.14 +0.98 +1.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 days 80.54 +0.98 +1.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 days 78.79 +0.98 +1.26%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 days 75.94 +0.98 +1.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 days 72.64 +0.98 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 days 72.64 +0.98 +1.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 days 73.94 +0.98 +1.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 82.89 +0.98 +1.20%
Chart Central Alberta 4 days 72.24 +0.98 +1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 70.00 +1.50 +2.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 81.02 +0.87 +1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 72.69 +1.47 +2.06%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 76.34 +1.47 +1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.34 +1.47 +1.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Chart Kansas Common 13 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 82.52 +1.97 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 16 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 9 hours US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 16 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 4 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 13 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Davos Leaders: Global Recession ‘Likely’ To Happen In 2023

The Top 5 Exploration Prospects of 2023

The Top 5 Exploration Prospects of 2023

Buoyed by the likes of…

A Myriad Of Uncertainties Are Set To Keep Oil Prices Volatile

A Myriad Of Uncertainties Are Set To Keep Oil Prices Volatile

The Chinese reopening and the…

The Future Of U.S. Offshore Oil Drilling Hangs In The Balance

The Future Of U.S. Offshore Oil Drilling Hangs In The Balance

The Biden Administration is finalizing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China’s Reopening May Not Lead To A Major Jump In Oil Prices

By Simon Watkins - Jan 16, 2023, 7:00 PM CST
  • The reopening of the Chinese economy is unlikely to be combined with major stimulus programs. 
  • Transportation accounts for just 54 percent of China’s oil consumption, compared to 72 percent in the US and 68 percent in the European Union.
  • China is buying oil at a major discount from Russia.
Join Our Community

China has undergone three distinct phases in its reaction to COVID-19 since the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission reported the first small cluster of cases of ‘pneumonia’ in Wuhan city in Hubei Province on 31 December 2019. The first phase was the quick implementation of the ‘zero-COVID’ policy that allowed for the fast economic bounce back of China in just the second quarter of 2020. This was a time when elsewhere more than 3.9 billion people in more than 90 countries or territories having been asked or ordered to stay at home by their governments. The second phase was marked by repeated lockdowns in various areas of China, including several of its major cities, as outbreaks of COVID-19 and related strains of the virus prompted full lockdowns under the strict ‘zero-COVID’ policy. The third phase was prompted by nationwide protests against such continued all-encompassing lockdowns and comprised of the effective shelving of the policy that, in turn, has led to huge waves of infections and deaths. The next phase, which may well arrive earlier than many people expect, is likely to be the bounce back of China’s economy.

To put this economic bounce back into context: the massive disparity between China’s enormous economy-driven oil and gas needs and its minimal level of domestic oil and gas reserves meant that China almost alone created the 2000-2014 commodities ‘super-cycle’, characterised by consistently rising price trends for commodities used in a booming manufacturing and infrastructure environment. As late as 2017, China’s high rate of economic growth allowed it to overtake the US as the largest annual gross crude oil importer in the world, having become the world’s largest net importer of total petroleum and other liquid fuels in 2013. More specifically on the economic side of the equation, from 1992 to 1998, China’s annual economic growth rate was basically between 10 to 15 percent; from 1998 to 2004 between 8 to 10 percent; from 2004 to 2010 between 10 to 15 percent again; from 2010 to 2016 between 6 to 10 percent, and from 2016 to 2022 between 5 to 7 percent. For much of the period from 1992 to the middle 2010s, much of this activity was focused on energy-intensive economic drivers, particularly manufacturing and the corollary build out of infrastructure attached to the sector, such as factories, housing for workers, road, railways and so on. Even after some of China’s growth began to switch into the less energy-intensive service sectors, the country’s investment in energy-intensive infrastructure build-out remained very high. 

Related: India’s Oil Imports From Russia Jump 33 Times To Record High

ADVERTISEMENT

It is extremely difficult to gauge the current level of infections and deaths from COVID-19 and its related strains, as China’s National Health Commission (NHC) stopped publishing daily COVID-19 case data on 25 December 2022, a practice that had been in effect since 21 January 2020. However, during a recent press conference, Kan Quancheng, a senior official in Henan - China's third most populous province – revealed that nearly 90 percent of people there had now been infected with COVID-19 and its related strains, which equates to around 88.5 million people in just that province. 

Cases have risen to these levels in large part due to the zero-COVID policy and its strict implementation, as only extremely limited immunity to the virus has been allowed to develop. At the time of effectively shelving the zero-Covid policy, China still did not have an effective vaccine against the disease or any variant thereof, despite offers from all major vaccine-producing countries to make such supplies available to it. China also did not have an effective post-infection anti-viral, again despite offers from several Western countries to make such anti-virals and post-infection treatments available to it. Adding to these negative factors, as highlighted by OilPrice.com recently, is that China suffers from an extreme shortage of intensive care unit capacity in hospitals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although this unrestrained surge of COVID infections has caused an even deeper impact on activity in the near-term - which Eugenia Victorino, head of Asia strategy for SEB in Singapore exclusively told OilPrice.com likely dampened to 2022 GDP growth of 2.8 percent – China’s annual Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC) signalled in the middle of December that boosting growth will be the priority in 2023. “Investments in research and development in high tech sectors will be accelerated, specifically in new energy, AI, biomanufacturing, and quantum computing,” she said. “Although the CEWC called for greater market access for foreign capital especially in modern services industry, the long-term policy direction of greater self-reliance in key sectors will be maintained and on fiscal policy, public spending will ‘maintain the necessary intensity’,” she added. “Therefore, there are upside risks to our 5.5 percent GDP growth forecast for 2023,” she concluded.

With COVID infections having peaked on the east coast, and although a difficult time lies ahead for central and rural China, activity will begin to accelerate by March at the very latest, thinks Rory Green, chief China economist for TS Lombard, in London. “We noted in December that China was looking to kick-start consumer activity and sentiment in 2023, a message emphasised in [Premier] Xi Jinping’s New Year speech,” Green exclusively told OilPrice.com “Beijing is trying to reset domestic and international economic and political relations by toning down ‘Common Prosperity’ and ‘Wolf Warrior’ rhetoric and, more important, delivering stronger growth,” he added. “We think that China is rapidly moving from COVID coma to reopening boom and that a GDP target of ‘above 5 percent’ will be established for 2023 and that Xi will look to report GDP comfortably above that floor,” he underlined. 

This said, it may be that the previously near-automatic feed-through of increased China economic growth on oil prices is not as marked this time around as in previous years. “China’s central leadership is relying on reopening and the removal of negative policies - property, consumer internet, and geopolitics - rather than aggressive stimulus, to drive activity,” Green told OilPrice.com. “For the first time, a cyclical recovery in China will be led by household consumption, mainly services [as] there is clearly a great deal of pent-up demand and savings - about 4 percent of GDP - following three years of intermittent mobility restrictions,” he added. 

For oil prices, he underlined, it is apposite to note that transportation accounts for just 54 percent of China’s oil consumption, compared to 72 percent in the US and 68 percent in the European Union. Last year, net oil and refined petroleum imports were 8 percent lower by volume than the pre-pandemic peak, with infrastructure and export-oriented manufacturing partly offsetting lower mobility and less property construction. “Demand drivers should switch this year, with travel rising and property less negative, while infrastructure and manufacturing slow,” said Green. “The certain outcome is an increase in oil demand - we estimate a 5-8 percent increase in net import volumes – but this is unlikely to cause oil prices to surge, especially as China is buying at a discount from Russia,” he concluded.  

By Simon Watkins for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

The UK Loophole That Keeps Russian Oil Coming In
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Unseasonably Warm Weather Could Help End The War In Ukraine

Unseasonably Warm Weather Could Help End The War In Ukraine
U.S. Oil Production Growth’s Path Is Clear

U.S. Oil Production Growth’s Path Is Clear
180 Million Barrels Of Crude May Never Be Returned To The SPR

180 Million Barrels Of Crude May Never Be Returned To The SPR
Why Oil’s 7-Month Downturn May Be About To Reverse

Why Oil’s 7-Month Downturn May Be About To Reverse
U.S. Steel Prices Reverse In January

U.S. Steel Prices Reverse In January

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com