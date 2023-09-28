China Prepares For Peak Oil Demand

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 91.75 +0.04 +0.04%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 hours 95.38 -1.17 -1.21%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 95.41 -1.08 -1.12%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.950 +0.005 +0.17%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 2.505 -0.093 -3.59%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 93.63 +3.02 +3.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 93.63 +3.02 +3.33%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 98.41 +3.23 +3.39%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.31 -0.42 -0.44%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 89.81 -1.97 -2.15%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.505 -0.093 -3.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 94.69 +2.28 +2.47%
Graph up Murban 2 days 95.95 +2.64 +2.83%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 94.93 +2.72 +2.95%
Graph down Basra Light 668 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 97.64 +3.31 +3.51%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 98.41 +3.23 +3.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 98.41 +3.23 +3.39%
Chart Girassol 2 days 99.20 +2.62 +2.71%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.31 -0.42 -0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 121 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 74.43 +3.29 +4.62%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 95.83 +3.29 +3.56%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 94.08 +3.29 +3.62%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 89.88 +3.29 +3.80%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 88.18 +3.29 +3.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 88.18 +3.29 +3.88%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 88.68 +3.29 +3.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 97.28 +3.29 +3.50%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 86.48 +3.29 +3.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 93.63 +3.02 +3.33%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 86.87 +0.71 +0.82%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 80.62 +0.71 +0.89%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 86.27 +0.71 +0.83%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 86.87 +0.71 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 86.87 +0.71 +0.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 87.00 +0.75 +0.87%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 84.00 +3.25 +4.02%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 95.63 -0.10 -0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Fall After 2-Day Rise

IEA Faces Backlash Over Bold 2030 Oil Demand Forecast

IEA Faces Backlash Over Bold 2030 Oil Demand Forecast

While the International Energy Agency…

OPEC+ Cuts Offset By Booming U.S. Oil Production

OPEC+ Cuts Offset By Booming U.S. Oil Production

Despite a reduction in active…

New BRICS Members Boost Bloc's Global Energy Influence

New BRICS Members Boost Bloc's Global Energy Influence

The BRICS bloc is expanding…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Prepares For Peak Oil Demand

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 28, 2023, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Earlier this year, Sinopec and PetroChina saw gasoline demand in China peaking in 2025.
  • Everyone forecasting peak oil demand for China attributes it to rising EV sales, which accounted for 37% of all new car sales in August.
  • China’s refiners are preparing for the peak demand scenario by investing massively in petrochemicals production capacity.
Join Our Community
Sinopec refinery

Peak oil demand is coming to China; this message has been conveyed repeatedly by forecasters such as Wood Mackenzie and by China’s very own state oil majors.

Given China’s current importance for oil markets and the importance of oil for its economy, the implications of peak demand could be substantial. And they will not necessarily be to the liking of transition fans.

Earlier this year, Sinopec and PetroChina saw gasoline demand in China peaking in 2025, driven down by rising sales of electric vehicles. The IEA and Rystad Energy saw the peak in 2024. From there, peak oil demand is only a short step.

But last month, the head of CNOOC went further, suggesting that oil demand in China may have already peaked this year. This is, of course, only a suggestion based on the expected slowdown in demand during the second half of the year, but it does indicate that the industry is preparing for the peak.

Everyone forecasting peak oil demand for China attributes it to rising EV sales, which accounted for 37% of all new car sales in August. That was up from 28% for the first five months of the year, and that, in turn, was up from 21% for the first five months of 2022.

Clearly, EV sales are on the rise and may well continue on this trajectory, undermining demand for crude oil. This, in turn, would undermine global demand for crude, which for years has been seen as driven by China as the biggest importer of the commodity. Related: Oil Moves Higher On EIA Inventory Draw

The assumption, however, that EV sales in China could continue expanding until they reach 100% may not be justified. In July, the head of Volkswagen’s operations in China, Ralf Brandstaetter, said the local EV market was showing signs of “overheating”. There were too many players on the market with too many cars on offer, he warned, suggesting it was time for consolidation.

ING early this year forecast a slowdown in passenger car sales in general for China, including for EVs—because subsidies for EVs were being phased out after they drove the sharp increase in sales over the last two years.

Peak oil demand caused by EV sales, then, is far from a certainty, as most things in life. Yet, assuming it happens, China will increase its coal consumption, prompting an interesting question about the transition: if you replace high oil consumption with high coal consumption, is it even a transition?

The increase in coal consumption will be necessary to power all those EVs that forecasters see coming to Chinese roads and homes in the next few years. Wind and solar will grow, too, but wind and solar remain constrained by their very nature, so something dispatchable would need to be available, too: coal, gas, and nuclear.

According to some analysts, the peak oil demand caused by the EV scenario would enhance China’s self-sufficiency in energy. The FT quoted the Oxford Institute of Energy’s head of China research, Michal Meidan, as saying, “From an energy system perspective, China is probably self-sufficient for 85 per cent of its energy needs.”

With EV sales on the rise and oil demand on the decline, “they gradually reduce reliance on gasoline and imported oil. That’s where coal and renewables come in.” And China has a lot of coal even though it also imports significant volumes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Refiners, meanwhile, are preparing for the peak demand scenario by investing massively in petrochemicals production capacity. While most forecasters predict peak oil demand, no one has predicted peak petrochemicals demand – on the contrary, predictions are for petrochemicals turning into the growth engine for oil after peak fuel demand.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

IEA Faces Backlash Over Bold 2030 Oil Demand Forecast

Next Post

Will We See $100 Oil In October?
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Gas Production From Giant Groningen Field To Halt Completely On October 1

Gas Production From Giant Groningen Field To Halt Completely On October 1
OPEC+ Cuts Offset By Booming U.S. Oil Production

OPEC+ Cuts Offset By Booming U.S. Oil Production
Fusion Experiments Shatter Previous Energy Records

Fusion Experiments Shatter Previous Energy Records
Key Oil Pipeline May Spring Back To Life After Months-Long Stalemate

Key Oil Pipeline May Spring Back To Life After Months-Long Stalemate
Game-Changing Titanium Dioxide Electrode Transforms CO2 To Clean Fuel

Game-Changing Titanium Dioxide Electrode Transforms CO2 To Clean Fuel

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com