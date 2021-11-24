China Keeps Markets In The Dark About SPR Release

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 25 mins 78.39 -0.11 -0.14%
Graph down Brent Crude 13 mins 82.26 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph up Natural Gas 26 mins 5.068 +0.101 +2.03%
Graph down Heating Oil 30 mins 2.383 -0.001 -0.05%
Graph down Gasoline 26 mins 2.320 -0.018 -0.75%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.84 +1.69 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.90 -1.42 -1.77%
Chart Mars US 25 mins 75.05 +1.30 +1.76%
Chart Gasoline 26 mins 2.320 -0.018 -0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 78.41 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Murban 2 days 80.12 -0.09 -0.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 77.16 +1.71 +2.27%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 83.28 +2.43 +3.01%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 82.35 +1.81 +2.25%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 80.84 +1.69 +2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.84 +1.69 +2.14%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.49 +1.55 +1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.90 -1.42 -1.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.35 +1.96 +3.42%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 55.50 +1.75 +3.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 77.50 +1.75 +2.31%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 78.90 +1.75 +2.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 73.50 +1.75 +2.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 70.60 +1.75 +2.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 70.60 +1.75 +2.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 73.50 +1.75 +2.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 74.50 +1.75 +2.41%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 70.50 +1.75 +2.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.00 +1.75 +2.39%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.75 +1.75 +2.61%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 79.54 -2.64 -3.21%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.45 +1.75 +2.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.40 +1.75 +2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.40 +1.75 +2.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.00 +1.75 +2.39%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 67.00 +0.75 +1.13%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 80.19 -2.26 -2.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 1 day "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 18 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 1 day NordStream2
  • 1 hour Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 6 hours Peak oil - demand vs production
  • 20 hours "How the CO2 shortage is impacting the food and drink sector" - Specialty Food Magazine

Breaking News:

UN Nuclear Agency Fails To Reach An Agreement With Iran

Senate Majority Leader Urges Biden To Release Oil From SPR

Senate Majority Leader Urges Biden To Release Oil From SPR

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer…

China Prepares To Release Oil From Strategic Reserve

China Prepares To Release Oil From Strategic Reserve

Following a virtual meeting between…

Breakeven Price For New Oil Projects Drops In 2021

Breakeven Price For New Oil Projects Drops In 2021

Rystad Energy’s annual cost of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Keeps Markets In The Dark About SPR Release

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 24, 2021, 4:00 PM CST
  • China's Foreign Ministry: volume of SPR release will be according to China's needs
  • Foreign Ministry declined to comment on whether the release was a coordinated effort with the U.S.
Join Our Community

The volume of the expected Chinese release of crude oil from its state reserves will be decided according to the country's actual needs, China said on Wednesday, declining to comment if it would be releasing crude in the coordinated effort led by the United States.  

"The Chinese side will organise a release of crude oil from state reserves according to its own actual needs," China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a daily press conference on Wednesday, cited by Reuters.

China, the world's largest oil importer, is in communication with both oil-producing and oil-consuming nations, the spokesman added. Yet he declined to comment on the U.S. push for major oil consumers—including China—to release crude from their reserves in an attempt to lower oil and gasoline prices.  

At the end of last week, China was already preparing to release crude oil from its strategic reserve, Reuters reported, citing the country's National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration.

"We are carrying out the work of releasing crude oil reserves. And for any details related to the releasing, we will put out a statement on our website," a spokeswoman for the Chinese administration told Reuters.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden announced that the Department of Energy would release 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in a bid to lower high gasoline prices in a coordinated effort with other major oil-consuming nations.

"[T]his release will be taken in parallel with other major energy consuming nations including China, India, Japan, Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom," the White House said on Tuesday.

Despite the announcement of the coordinated release, oil prices rallied after the U.S. said it would release crude from strategic reserves.

The oil market has largely priced in SPR releases, as last week's slide in prices showed, analysts say, also pointing out that one-off sales from strategic reserves cannot do much to move oil prices significantly lower. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Markets Unimpressed By Small Crude Inventory Build
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Big Oil Is Finally Exercising Restraint, And Biden Is Pissed

Big Oil Is Finally Exercising Restraint, And Biden Is Pissed
The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare
OPEC+ Vows To Respond If Countries Tap Their Oil Reserves

OPEC+ Vows To Respond If Countries Tap Their Oil Reserves
Goldman Sachs: Oil Price Plunge Is Not Justified By Fundamentals

Goldman Sachs: Oil Price Plunge Is Not Justified By Fundamentals
When Will Oil Supply Overtake Demand?

When Will Oil Supply Overtake Demand?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com