China Is Still The Biggest Driver Of Oil Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.23 -0.41 -0.50%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 87.18 -0.45 -0.51%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.69 +1.43 +1.68%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.397 +0.223 +7.03%
Graph down Gasoline 22 mins 2.630 -0.015 -0.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.81 +1.38 +1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 83.81 +1.38 +1.67%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.40 +1.43 +1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.60 -2.02 -2.39%
Chart Mars US 2 days 78.04 +1.03 +1.34%
Chart Gasoline 22 mins 2.630 -0.015 -0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 83.04 +2.33 +2.89%
Graph up Murban 3 days 85.86 +2.54 +3.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 81.21 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Basra Light 419 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 86.91 +0.89 +1.03%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 87.40 +1.43 +1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.40 +1.43 +1.66%
Chart Girassol 3 days 86.62 +1.65 +1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.60 -2.02 -2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 59.03 +1.45 +2.52%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 59.36 +0.81 +1.38%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 82.76 +0.81 +0.99%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 81.01 +0.81 +1.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 78.16 +0.81 +1.05%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 74.86 +0.81 +1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 74.86 +0.81 +1.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 76.16 +0.81 +1.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 85.11 +0.81 +0.96%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 74.46 +0.81 +1.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.81 +1.38 +1.67%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.75 +0.75 +0.99%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 11 days 81.02 +0.87 +1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 73.16 +0.85 +1.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.75 +0.75 +0.99%
Chart Kansas Common 19 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 83.24 +0.85 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 11 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 10 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 10 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Germany Eyes 30GW In Wind Power For 2030

WTI Breaks $75 Barrier, But Traders Remain Cautious

WTI Breaks $75 Barrier, But Traders Remain Cautious

After shedding 8% last week,…

China’s Reopening May Not Lead To A Major Jump In Oil Prices

China’s Reopening May Not Lead To A Major Jump In Oil Prices

It may be that the…

The Top 5 Exploration Prospects of 2023

The Top 5 Exploration Prospects of 2023

Buoyed by the likes of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Is Still The Biggest Driver Of Oil Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 22, 2023, 6:00 PM CST
  • China likely accelerated the pace of crude oil stockpiling last year.
  • Since China doesn’t report crude oil inventories, it’s all guesswork as to just how much crude the country has stashed over the past year. 
  • IEA: China’s reopening is set to drive global oil demand to a record high of 101.7 million barrels per day this year.
Join Our Community

Oil prices settled on Thursday at their highest level since December 1 as the market is turning bullish on China’s oil demand this year. 

The Chinese reopening is set to drive oil demand growth and push oil higher if most of the developed economies manage to avoid recessions, analysts say.  

China likely accelerated the pace of crude oil stockpiling last year, according to estimates by Reuters’ Asia Commodities and Energy Columnist Clyde Russell based on Chinese data on imports, domestic production, and refinery processing rates. 

More stocks in commercial and strategic storage could mean that China’s imports may not be as strong as anticipated. But it could also mean that refiners are preparing for a surge in demand in the coming months once the exit Covid wave after the restrictions were dropped fades. 

Since China doesn’t report crude oil inventories, it’s all guesswork as to just how much crude the country has stashed over the past year. 

As China reopened its borders in early January, authorities issued a massive batch of allowances for independent refiners to import crude oil.  

Related: EIA Inventory Report Pushes Oil Lower

ADVERTISEMENT

There is one certainty in the oil markets – the economic growth in China has been and will continue to be a key factor in global oil demand, capable of moving oil prices in either direction.  

Over the past few days, the key driver of oil prices was the Chinese reopening and the improved outlook on Chinese demand due to said reopening. OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in their respective monthly reports this week that the prospects of global oil demand were improving thanks to the Chinese exit from the ‘zero Covid’ policy. 

China’s reopening is set to drive global oil demand to a record high of 101.7 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, up by 1.9 million bpd from 2022, the IEA said in its report, raising its demand growth estimate for 2023 by 200,000 bpd from 1.7 million bpd growth expected in December.   

“Two wild cards dominate the 2023 oil market outlook: Russia and China,” the IEA said in its Oil Market Report. 

“China will drive nearly half this global demand growth even as the shape and speed of its reopening remains uncertain.”

OPEC also expressed more optimism about Chinese oil demand and the global economy this year in its Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR). 

ADVERTISEMENT

China’s reopening is set to push demand higher, and “In addition, China’s plans to expand fiscal spending to aid the economic recovery is likely to support oil demand in manufacturing, construction and mobility,” OPEC said. 

Globally, economies look more resilient than previously expected, the cartel said. 

“The global momentum in 4Q22 appears stronger than previously expected, potentially providing a sound base for the year 2023, especially in the OECD economies. The 2022 growth in both Euro-zone and US has surpassed previous forecasts,” OPEC noted. 

Moreover, the U.S. looks to have more chances to avoid a recession this year. 

“Upside potential may come from the US Federal Reserve successfully managing a soft landing in the US. This is the most likely outcome, given the expected slowdown in inflation and the sufficient underlying demand dynamic,” according to the organization.  

Fears of recession may have subsided, but the oil market continues to react with selloffs to every weak economic data point from the United States, Europe, or China. 

Nevertheless, market sentiment has turned bullish on China over the past two weeks, which resulted in rising oil prices. This highlights the fact that the Chinese economy and oil demand will continue to drive oil markets this year, alongside economic performance elsewhere, the extent of Russian oil supply losses, and the policy of the OPEC+ group to balance the market and support prices.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Russian Oil Ban Creates Profit Opportunities For Traders In Singapore
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Lithium Production Is Set To Explode

U.S. Lithium Production Is Set To Explode
Saudi Arabia Is Open To Discuss Non-Dollar Oil Trade Settlements

Saudi Arabia Is Open To Discuss Non-Dollar Oil Trade Settlements
Scientists Make Major Breakthrough In Sustainable Hydrogen Production

Scientists Make Major Breakthrough In Sustainable Hydrogen Production
Oil Major Debt Is Shrinking Rapidly

Oil Major Debt Is Shrinking Rapidly
Suriname’s Oil Boom Hits A $10 Billion Snag

Suriname’s Oil Boom Hits A $10 Billion Snag

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com