China And Iran Zero-In On Oman’s Massive New Oil Storage Project

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 51 mins 67.54 +1.90 +2.89%
Graph up Brent Crude 55 mins 71.16 +2.41 +3.51%
Graph down Natural Gas 51 mins 3.896 -0.049 -1.24%
Graph up Heating Oil 51 mins 2.067 +0.062 +3.08%
Graph up Gasoline 51 mins 2.181 +0.058 +2.71%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 66.45 +3.40 +5.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 66.45 +3.40 +5.39%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 67.25 +2.54 +3.93%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 67.33 +1.20 +1.81%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 64.89 +1.75 +2.77%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 2.181 +0.058 +2.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 65.74 +0.42 +0.64%
Graph up Murban 2 days 66.55 +0.50 +0.76%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 63.51 +2.47 +4.05%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 69.87 +3.64 +5.50%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 67.42 +2.26 +3.47%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 67.25 +2.54 +3.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 67.25 +2.54 +3.93%
Chart Girassol 2 days 67.12 +2.64 +4.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 67.33 +1.20 +1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 52.61 +3.44 +7.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 52.14 +3.50 +7.20%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 64.64 +3.50 +5.72%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 66.04 +3.50 +5.60%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 61.49 +3.50 +6.04%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 58.64 +3.50 +6.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 58.64 +3.50 +6.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 61.29 +3.50 +6.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 64.19 +3.50 +5.77%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 59.64 +3.50 +6.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 66.45 +3.40 +5.39%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.25 +3.75 +6.41%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 56.00 +3.75 +7.18%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 66.44 -1.09 -1.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 59.59 +3.32 +5.90%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 60.22 -1.37 -2.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 60.22 -1.37 -2.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 62.25 +3.75 +6.41%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.00 +3.50 +6.67%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 70.53 +3.32 +4.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 12 minutes Europe risks freezing in the dark this winter
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 23 hours Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 hours Wasn't August 13, 2021 supposed to be "Reinstatement Day?"
  • 4 days Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days U.S. Calls On OPEC And Its Allies To Pump More Oil

Breaking News:

Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally

Brazil Could Provide A Quarter Of The World’s Offshore Oil In 4 Years

Brazil Could Provide A Quarter Of The World’s Offshore Oil In 4 Years

Brazil has drawn a lot…

Who Will Fund Russia’s Answer To U.S. Shale?

Who Will Fund Russia’s Answer To U.S. Shale?

Russia’s giant Vostok oil project…

Asia Buys More U.S. Crude As Middle East Hikes Oil Prices

Asia Buys More U.S. Crude As Middle East Hikes Oil Prices

Despite a slowdown in fuel…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China And Iran Zero-In On Oman’s Massive New Oil Storage Project

By Simon Watkins - Aug 24, 2021, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Oman occupies a strategically vital position in the geography of the Middle East, possessing long coastlines along the Gulf of Oman and along the Arabian Sea, away from the extremely politically sensitive Strait of Hormuz.

These offer largely unfettered access to the markets of South Asia, West Asia, and Africa, as well as to those of its neighbours in the Middle East. A key project in Oman’s attempts to monetise this favourable geographical position is the Ras Markaz Oil Storage Park and the government announced last week that it is in the very final stages of the project, which will eventually be able to store more than 200 million barrels of crude oil in Ras Markaz for easy onwards transport to wherever in the world the sellers and buyers want.

Given this advantageous strategic position for such an asset, and the fact that it is also one part of Oman’s three-pronged strategy to create a world-class petrochemicals sector, China has been busy positioning itself to control the Ras Markaz site, with Oman a key cog in its multi-generational power-grab program, ‘One Belt, One Road’. According to comments last week from Salim Al Hashmi, general manager of the Ras Markaz project for its main developer, the Oman Tank Terminal Company, the Park will have an initial capacity of 25 million barrels as from the first quarter of 2022, before a rapid series of incremental rises in its storage capacity up to and over the 200 million barrels level. 

The Oil Storage Park will receive its oil by sea through variously sized ships that will be able to pump oil to the facility through pipelines extending to 7 kilometres at sea and 3.5 kilometres on land. There are plans as well to link the facility to Oman’s oil fields, said the Oman Tank Terminal Company’s chief executive officer, Ard Van Hoof, last week. Oman currently exports its crude via the Mina Al Fahal terminal in the Persian Gulf, but having a second export facility at Ras Markaz will help the country deal with surplus production, he added. 

This said, the prospects regarding Oman’s indigenous oil resources look bleak. Currently, the Sultanate has slightly less than five billion barrels of estimated proved oil reserves - barely ranking as the 22nd largest in the world. Although its government has spoken of increasing oil production to 1.1 million bpd after the end of the current OPEC+ deal, in the run-up to last 2020’s fourth quarter US$2 billion sovereign bond offering by Oman, the Sultanate clearly stated in its overall issue prospectus information that it is facing a long-term slowdown in oil production, with limited future growth in reserves. It is true that Oman did manage to sustain oil production of just over 1 million barrels per day (bpd) for two successive months last year (March and April), but after that the figure fell back to the usual circa-900,000 bpd level and then to markedly less than that, notably to around 720,000 bpd in December.

This lack of primary hydrocarbons resources makes it all the more imperative that the Ras Markaz Oil Storage Park comes on line as quickly as possible. This is because not only will the Raz Markaz storage site be a vital source of government revenue in the future, but also it is one of three key parts of the great economic hope of Oman – the multi-layered Duqm Refinery and Petrochemicals Project – with the other element being the 290 kilometre-long Muscat Sohar Product Pipeline (MSPP) for transporting refined products. The US$336 million pipeline was finally inaugurated in March 2018, and currently connects the refineries of Mina Al Fahal and Sohar to an intermediate distribution and storage facility at Al Jifnain. Split into three sections - 45 kilometres between the Mina Al Fahal and Al Jifnain Terminal, 220 kilometres between the Sohar and Al Jifnain Terminal, and 25 kilometres between the Al Jifnain Terminal and Muscat International Airport – the project is integral to the delivery of more than 70 per cent of Oman’s fuel via the state-of-the-art storage facility in Al Jifnain.

The final part of plan for the Ras Markaz Oil Storage Park is that it will also function as a storage facility for oil for the 230,000 bpd Duqm Refinery and Petrochemicals Project - a 50-50 joint venture owned by Oman’s OQ and Kuwait Petroleum International - which is connected to it with an 80 kilometre-long pipeline. Long in the planning and the subject of numerous setbacks along the way, the Duqm Refinery part of the overall Duqm Refinery and Petrochemicals Project is expected to start up in 2022. Once operational, it s scheduled to receive 65 per cent of its crude oil volumes from Kuwait, and the remaining 35 per cent from indigenous Omani sources. 

Related: Oil Rebounds On Mexico Production Outage

Part of this overall push is bringing the US$6.7 billion Liwa Plastics Industries Complex project (LPIC) fully online. Located in Sohar as part of an integrated complex that houses the Sohar refinery, aromatics plant, polypropylene and steam cracker unit for the LPIC, the Complex is intended to be one of the most integrated refinery and petrochemical operations in the world, with the single plant expected to contribute two per cent to national GDP on its own. Once production begins in earnest, the plant is expected to produce 1.4 million tonnes of polymers - about 400 containers a day – with the critical end point of this strategy being to dramatically increase polyethylene and polypropylene exports into the Asian markets, in particular China. Industry estimates prior to the global outbreak of COVID-19 were for global demand for both polymers combined to increase by around five per cent per year to total at least 180 million metric tons by 2023, with the majority of this going to China. 

It is not just this or China’s OBOR considerations that have been behind Beijing’s increasing efforts in recent years to lay the ground work to add Oman to its growing list of Middle Eastern assets that the U.S. is leaving behind in its increasingly isolationist foreign policy. Talks were recently resuscitated between Tehran and Muscat for Iran to use 25 per cent of Oman’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) production facilities as part of its plan to become an LNG superpower based off its massive South Pars non-associated gas field. 25% of Oman’s total 1.5 million tons per year LNG production capacity at the Qalhat plant. 

This could be done as part of a broader plan to build a 192 kilometre section of 36-inch pipeline running along the bed of the Oman Sea at depths of up to 1,340 metres from Mobarak Mount in Iran’s southern Hormuzgan province to Sohar Port in Oman for gas exports. The Oman-based LNG supply would also act as a starting point for the game-changing Iran-Pakistan-China pipeline link in the OBOR land route. Another extremely beneficial synergy for the Iran-China axis of this direct route from Iran to Oman would be that it would coincide with the recent completion of Iran’s equally sanctions-busting Goreh-Jask pipeline that is set to eventually transport at least 1 million barrels per day of oil from its major oil fields via Goreh in the Shoaybiyeh-ye Gharbi Rural District of Khuzestan Province 1100 kilometres to the port of Jask in Hormozgan province on the Gulf of Oman.

Beijing has poured money into various strategic projects relating to the Duqm Refinery and Petrochemicals Project from the very start. Already accounting for around 90 per cent of Oman’s oil exports and the vast majority of its petchems exports, China leveraged this to sign a US$10 billion investment the Duqm oil refinery - just after the implementation of the nuclear deal with Iran at the beginning of 2016. This focuses initially on completing the Duqm refinery but the package also includes a product export terminal in Duqm Port and the Duqm Refinery-dedicated crude storage tanks of the Ras Markaz Oil Storage Park.

Chinese money is also being funnelled towards the construction and building out of an 11.72 square kilometre industrial park in Duqm in three areas - heavy industrial, light industrial, and mixed-use. According to the plans, all of which will be ready within the next 10 years, according to Beijing, in the light industrial zone there will be 12 projects, including the production of 1 gigawatt (GW) of solar power units, and of oil and gas tools, pipelines and drilling equipment. The mixed-use sector will focus on projects designed to improve the infrastructure for Omanis, including the construction of a US$100 million to build a hospital, and US$15 million towards a school. The heavy industry sector will also see 12 projects, dealing with the production of methanol and other chemicals. 

By Simon Watkins for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Glut In Asia Worsens
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Price Collapse Continues

The Oil Price Collapse Continues
Big Oil Looks To Woo Investors Back With Massive Dividends

Big Oil Looks To Woo Investors Back With Massive Dividends
Semiconductor Shortage Puts World’s Largest Automaker At Risk

Semiconductor Shortage Puts World’s Largest Automaker At Risk
‘Skimming Stones’ Pattern Shows Wall Street Is Wrong About Oil

‘Skimming Stones’ Pattern Shows Wall Street Is Wrong About Oil
Oil Sinks On Signals Fed May Soon End Stimulus

Oil Sinks On Signals Fed May Soon End Stimulus



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com