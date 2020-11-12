Can Asia Continue Its Crude Oil Buying Spree?

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 40.32 -0.80 -1.95%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 42.84 -0.69 -1.59%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.966 -0.010 -0.34%
Graph down Mars US 3 hours 41.47 -0.28 -0.67%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 43.42 +1.70 +4.07%
Graph up Urals 22 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.58 +1.23 +2.97%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.58 +1.23 +2.97%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 43.47 -0.51 -1.16%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 39.15 +0.41 +1.06%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.966 -0.010 -0.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 44.08 -0.20 -0.45%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 44.51 -0.53 -1.18%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 41.86 +0.37 +0.89%
Graph up Basra Light 22 hours 45.72 +0.34 +0.75%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 43.20 -0.18 -0.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 43.47 -0.51 -1.16%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 43.47 -0.51 -1.16%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 44.85 -0.44 -0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.42 +1.70 +4.07%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 55 days 29.29 -0.79 -2.63%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 31.50 +0.04 +0.13%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 40.45 +0.09 +0.22%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 41.85 +0.09 +0.22%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 36.35 -0.21 -0.57%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 34.45 -1.51 -4.20%
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 34.45 -1.51 -4.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 36.45 -0.66 -1.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 37.20 +0.09 +0.24%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 34.45 -1.51 -4.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.58 +1.23 +2.97%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 37.75 -0.25 -0.66%
Graph down Giddings 22 hours 31.50 -0.25 -0.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 41.46 +3.19 +8.34%
Graph down West Texas Sour 22 hours 35.07 -0.33 -0.93%
Graph down Eagle Ford 22 hours 39.02 -0.33 -0.84%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 39.02 -0.33 -0.84%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 37.75 -0.25 -0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.75 +0.25 +0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.13 +0.49 +1.10%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 53 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day Google is Evil - Jeremy Kauffman Introduces LBRY and Odysee
  • 1 day The Big Picture
  • 1 day Fox News should try to get Megyn Kelly to host " Fox News Sunday".
  • 18 mins Trucking Demand; Refrigerated Vaccine Distribution
  • 6 hours Ted Cruz Erupts: Andrew McCabe Fumbles on This Question
  • 1 day TX NATGAS flaring:Texas E&Ps Must Justify Reasons to Flare/Vent Natural Gas, Says RRC
  • 12 hours GPOR - Gulfport Oil - Why?
  • 15 hours P@A will cost Texas Taxpayers $117 Billion.
  • 2 days Australia’s Commodities Heartland Set for Major Hydrogen Plant

Breaking News:

Fuel Demand Slump Speeds Up Refinery Closures

The Future Landscape Of U.S. Oil

The Future Landscape Of U.S. Oil

Energy policy, automation and COVID-19…

Rise In COVID Cases May Force OPEC To Do The Unthinkable

Rise In COVID Cases May Force OPEC To Do The Unthinkable

As COVID-19 cases see a…

OPEC Cuts Oil Demand Outlook Again As COVID Slows Recovery

OPEC Cuts Oil Demand Outlook Again As COVID Slows Recovery

For yet another month, OPEC…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona is an Group Physical Trader at MOL Group and Expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, currently based in Budapest. Disclaimer: views set…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can Asia Continue Its Crude Oil Buying Spree?

By Viktor Katona - Nov 12, 2020, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

With Europe and North America falling ever deeper into the quagmire of second-wave coronavirus lockdowns and curfews, caution has become the universal buzzword. In Asia, however, the anticipation of worse things to come has given way to a cautious optimism that has prevented Middle Eastern differentials from falling. Amidst Libya coming back to the global markets and OPEC+ discipline weakening, that is a remarkable feat attesting to the robustness of the Asian market. Buttressed by the market contango, refiners in India and China are ramping up imports to meet increasing demands for gasoline and diesel, nudging Middle Eastern differentials higher.

Saudi Aramco’s front-month official selling price routinely set the mood for other Middle Eastern producers, too, providing the general direction prices will be heading in the upcoming weeks. The Saudi national oil company has adopted a policy of minimal month-on-month twitching with its Asia-bound December 2020 official selling prices to Asia (the biggest move was a 20 cent per barrel m-o-m cut to Arab Super Light, brought about by light distillates margins weakening lately). At the same time, Asian demand has become much more oriented towards Middle Eastern supplies on the back of Urals arbitrage closing down and US grades becoming a tad less competitive than previously. Europe-bound Saudi OSPs have been hiked to match Urals’ appreciation, US-bound prices were dropped 20 cents per barrel across the board.

Graph 1. Saudi Aramco OSPs for Asia in 2018-2020.

Source: Saudi Aramco.

By the time the Saudi OSPs reached the market, a change of mood was already present within the trading community, reflected in the cash-Dubai futures spread moving into positive territory on November 06, the day after Saudi Aramco’s issuance of its December 2020 OSPs. Given that other Middle Eastern producers are overwhelmingly lacking the lighter end of grades, their December 2020 differentials have largely gone up. ADNOC has raised its Asia-Pacific prices of flagship grades Murban and Upper Zakum by 10 cents per barrel from November 2020. The Iraqi SOMO went even further and seeing the positive developments around increased the December OSP for Basrah Light by 15 cents per barrel month-on-month, to a $0.45 discount against Platts Dubai/Oman (Basrah Heavy rose by 10 cents per barrel). Related: Adapt Or Die: Refiners Face An Impossible Decision

There are several reasons why it is only now that Chinese demand is bouncing back. Chinese crude imports in October 2020 reached a 6-month low at 10.4mbpd, however this was to a large extent due to China digesting the massive crude stocks it kept floating next to its terminals. Roughly 4 million tons of crude were cleared off the port congestion list, tangibly easing the pressure on the relevant ports in the Northeast. Cognizant of the risks refiners were running if they were to store the crude offshore for a period longer than financially expedient, Chinese authorities have also facilitated the discharge of crudes – from now on, cargoes can be discharged before the quality inspection is finalized by the customs staff. November, largely free from the constraints of past month, will witness a solid rebound in imported volumes to China, to the extent of 11.2-11.3mbpd.

Crude demand from India and South Korea has also been instrumental in turning the tide of the Asian market. One of the star performers of the COVID pandemic, South Korea has managed to pull off the unthinkable and return to pre-COVID levels of crude imports – in August 2020 it was importing some 2.5mbpd crude, by October 2020 the rate rose to 2.93mbpd. Although India has managed to increase its crude imports by 20% from the July low-point of 3.26mbpd, the world’s biggest democracy still has untapped capacity to work with. Before COVID, India’s average monthly refinery runs used to hover in the 5-5.2mbpd interval yet currently they are somewhere around 4.3mbpd, meaning some 0.7-0.9mbpd refining capacity remains unused. This gap might be narrowed in November 2020 as the 360kbpd Vadinar refinery will come back from a month-long maintenance.

Graph 2. Iraqi OSPs for Europe in 2018-2020.

Source: SOMO.

There are two ways to assess crude exports – either from the seller’s point of view (i.e. taking the vessel’s departure date as the basis of reference) or from the buyer’s one (in such a case it is the date of arrival that matters). Now if we look at China’s crude imports from the perspective of their arrival, November 2020 will mark the highest-ever volumes arriving from Saudi Arabia. From the seller’s perspective, October was alright but by no means ground-breaking. Considering the 20+ days voyage from Ras Tanura, the outstanding result is due to the buying spree of Chinese refiners in the second half of October – from October 13 onwards, 25 vessels have loaded and sailed to China (roughly equivalent to the total number of vessels moving to China in the good old pre-COVID times). Ras Tanura departures in November are already weaker, therefore the October peak of Saudi imports is highly unlikely to be maintained for long. Related: Growing Crude Inventories Put A Cap On Oil Prices

Graph 3. United Arab Emirates OSPs in 2017-2020.

Source: ADNOC.

Simultaneously to the above-mentioned Saudi developments, October 2020 seems to have attained an all-time record in volumes sailing from the United States towards Asian refiners. In general terms American exports have been sagging a bit globally in the past 3-4 months, having lost 20-25 million barrels in monthly aggregate terms from levels seen in H1 2020 (to some 130 MMbbls), however Asia is one of the few destinations that have witnessed a tangible ramp-up for US exporters. Provided there is no major disruption on the receiving side, imports from the United States to Asia will amount to 2.15mbpd in November 2020, more than half a million barrels per day higher than the previous peak marked this September. Similarly to Saudi volumes, a part of the US export momentum will peter out in the upcoming weeks, although not to the extent that exports from Europe did (dropping to a mere 8 MMbbls in the whole of November as the arb ran out).

Graph 4. US Crude Exports to China and India in 2017-2020 (‘000 barrels per day).

Source: Thomson Reuters.

In a concurrent development, Abu Dhabi’s national oil company ADNOC and the newly formed ICE Futures Abu Dhabi (IFAD) have been making headway in using the emirate’s Murban futures contract, assumed to be launched in late March 2021, as a market benchmark for US crude exports to Asia. Having only signed memoranda of understanding with leading US oil firms, ADNOC and IFAD still cannot be sure of Murban’s success despite promising early signs. The Murban futures would be traded two months ahead as generally is the case with spot cargoes and it would automatically set the monthly Murban OSP which was heretofore set by the ADNOC itself. The Murban futures will also entail a physical delivery FOB Fujairah, with the option for a financial settlement.

By Viktor Katona for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will Venezuela’s Economic Crisis Remove Maduro From Power?

Next Post

Why A COVID Vaccine Won’t Invigorate The Oil Market
Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona is an Group Physical Trader at MOL Group and Expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, currently based in Budapest. Disclaimer: views set…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Australia Could Lead The $11 Trillion Hydrogen Boom

Australia Could Lead The $11 Trillion Hydrogen Boom
The Death Of Car Ownership: How Tech Is Killing The $3 Trillion Auto Industry

The Death Of Car Ownership: How Tech Is Killing The $3 Trillion Auto Industry
Shell To Shut Down Louisiana Refinery

Shell To Shut Down Louisiana Refinery
Shell’s Largest Refinery Reduces Crude Processing Capacity By 50%

Shell’s Largest Refinery Reduces Crude Processing Capacity By 50%
This Could Become The World’s Most Expensive Crude Oil

This Could Become The World’s Most Expensive Crude Oil



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com