Cambodia Prepares To Produce Its First Oil

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 24 hours 48.52 +0.12 +0.25%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 51.80 +0.17 +0.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 24 hours 2.539 +0.117 +4.83%
Graph up Mars US 24 hours 49.37 +0.12 +0.24%
Graph up Opec Basket 17 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
Graph up Urals 11 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 50.39 +0.44 +0.88%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 50.39 +0.44 +0.88%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 50.59 -0.23 -0.45%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 46.88 +0.28 +0.60%
Chart Natural Gas 24 hours 2.539 +0.117 +4.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 50.91 -0.07 -0.14%
Graph up Murban 3 days 51.52 +0.24 +0.47%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 48.31 -0.02 -0.04%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 52.98 +0.18 +0.34%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 50.15 -0.36 -0.71%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 50.59 -0.23 -0.45%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 50.59 -0.23 -0.45%
Chart Girassol 3 days 51.99 -0.27 -0.52%
Chart Opec Basket 17 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 41 days 33.20 +0.13 +0.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 33.15 +0.40 +1.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 47.40 +0.40 +0.85%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 48.80 +0.40 +0.83%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 42.55 +0.40 +0.95%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 40.90 +0.40 +0.99%
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 40.90 +0.40 +0.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 42.50 +0.40 +0.95%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 44.45 +0.40 +0.91%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 41.15 +0.40 +0.98%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 50.39 +0.44 +0.88%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 38.50 +0.25 +0.65%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 51.75 +0.29 +0.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 42.35 +0.40 +0.95%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 46.30 +0.40 +0.87%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 46.30 +0.40 +0.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 38.75 +0.50 +1.31%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 53.29 +0.40 +0.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 18 hours EU(Merkel/Germany) ready to sign Investment Pack with China
  • 13 mins Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 18 hours HAPPY NEW YEAR!
  • 34 mins United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 9 hours Hydrogen Boom Could Lead To New Platinum Bull Market
  • 2 days Should Trump pardon Julian Assange ? How about Snowden ?
  • 2 days Trump's Principal Legacy
  • 3 days Trump Kicks COVID Bill Back To Congress; Demands $2,000 Stimulus, Shreds Lawmakers Over Mountain Of Pork
  • 1 hour Researchers Are Harvesting Precious Metals From Industrial Waste
  • 15 hours The world had better watch what China is doing to Australia. It is a microscope of what is coming to the rest of the world, if we let it.
  • 1 day ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 2 days CIA Death Squads
  • 3 days Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?

Breaking News:

Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq

Peru’s Oil Crisis Is Worsening

Peru’s Oil Crisis Is Worsening

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues…

OPEC President: OPEC+ Shouldn’t Hurry To Ease Oil Output Cuts

OPEC President: OPEC+ Shouldn’t Hurry To Ease Oil Output Cuts

The OPEC+ group of producers…

Will Oil Continue To Rally In 2021?

Will Oil Continue To Rally In 2021?

Oil prices have reached the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Cambodia Prepares To Produce Its First Oil

By Felicity Bradstock - Jan 02, 2021, 10:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

As Asian oil demand looks set to increase over the next decade, Cambodia is taking advantage of the opportunity with its first crude oil production.  Cambodia’s plan is to extract oil from the Gulf of Thailand oil fields in a joint project with Singapore's KrisEnergy Ltd, a plan that has seen several years of delays. 

The development was announced by Prime Minister Hun Sen on social media, "The year 2021 is coming and we have received a huge gift for our nation — the first oil production in our territory". Going on to say, “Key benefits include national budget revenue, economic benefits from the diversification of the oil industry and national capacity building in this sector”. This came after production started in the region on Monday. 

The venture was initially proposed in 2017 when KrisEnergy and the Cambodian government signed a pact to develop 3,083 square kilometers of the Khmer basin in the Gulf of Thailand, also known as Block A. The government hopes this project will earn around $500 million in revenue in the first phase of the project, with an initial production rate of 7,500 bpd. 

KrisEnergy already has several ongoing exploration, appraisal, development and production projects across Asia, in Bangladesh, China, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia. The company hopes to increase its Asia portfolio with a 95 percent stake in block A, having purchased Chevron’s stake in the zone for $65 million in 2014. 

Oil was initially discovered in the region in 2004 by U.S. energy giant Chevron. Despite this early discovery, Chevron was unable to reach an agreement with the Cambodian government to develop its oil capabilities. Additionally, due to the drop in oil prices in 2014, few companies have been willing to invest in the unestablished oil region. 

The project is not without risk, with the production commencing in the midst of a global pandemic that has significantly threatened oil demand. However, the government believes there to be hundreds of millions of barrels of crude in Cambodia’s waters, making the outlook promising. 

The drilling program is expected to be completed by February 2021. The exploration and production of oil in Block A is being carried out in phases to collect and assess data to mitigate risk, due to the unknown production performance in the basin. 

Related: Was Buffett Right About Energy In 2020?

Cambodia currently produces three-quarters of its energy needs, split between around 44% coal production and 45% hydropower. Earlier in 2020, Cambodia announced plans for the future of its energy industry, embracing new coal power projects. The Cambodian government stated plans to triple the country’s coal output in the coming years. The move comes following failures in Cambodia’s hydropower industry due to drought. 

However, Cambodia’s reliance on fossil-fuel over renewable alternatives has led the country to appear less attractive to international brands that manufacture in the country. Companies worry that Cambodia will not keep up with international trends and that it is not considering environmental concerns for the future of its energy, with no clear renewable energy target stated at present. 

In contrast, neighboring country Vietnam is embracing its solar potential with production levels increasing from 100 megawatts to 4.5 GW between 2016 and 2019. A clear move to renewables going into the next decade therefore makes Vietnam a more attractive option for many international brands. 

As Cambodia’s hydropower industry is faltering in the face of drought, its new oil potential could offer a bright alternative for the country’s energy future. While the government has faced criticism over its move to increase coal output, the new oil venture looks set to improve Cambodia’s energy outlook. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China Is Fueling South America’s Oil Boom
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.
Hydrogen: The Beginning Of A New Era In Energy

Hydrogen: The Beginning Of A New Era In Energy
The Very Real Possibility Of Peak Oil Supply

The Very Real Possibility Of Peak Oil Supply
Oil Jumps On Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps On Significant Crude Inventory Draw
3 Reasons Why Oil Could See An End Of Year Rally

3 Reasons Why Oil Could See An End Of Year Rally



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com