Biden’s $1 Trillion Spending Package Will Boost Oil Demand

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.41 -0.18 -0.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 82.87 +0.23 +0.28%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.108 -0.041 -0.80%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.442 -0.005 -0.22%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.318 0.000 -0.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 84.22 +2.16 +2.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 84.22 +2.16 +2.63%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.78 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.69 +1.05 +1.27%
Chart Mars US 23 mins 78.59 +0.35 +0.45%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.318 0.000 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 83.63 +1.66 +2.03%
Graph up Murban 2 days 85.87 +1.92 +2.29%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.13 -0.33 -0.42%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 82.59 -1.81 -2.14%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 84.80 -0.21 -0.25%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 83.78 +0.04 +0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.78 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.31 -0.14 -0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.69 +1.05 +1.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 60.68 -3.14 -4.92%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 60.84 -3.06 -4.79%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 80.34 -2.81 -3.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 81.74 -2.81 -3.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 76.84 -3.06 -3.83%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 73.44 -2.81 -3.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 73.44 -2.81 -3.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 76.34 -3.01 -3.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 78.09 -3.26 -4.01%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 73.34 -2.81 -3.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 84.22 +2.16 +2.63%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.75 -2.75 -3.42%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.50 -2.75 -3.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.40 +1.72 +2.03%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 75.29 -2.81 -3.60%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.24 -2.81 -3.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.24 -2.81 -3.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.75 -2.75 -3.42%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.50 -3.00 -4.03%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.58 -2.81 -3.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 6 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 9 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days The Ultimate Heresy: Technology Can't Fix What's Broken
  • 2 days Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 8 hours China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs
  • 3 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 2 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 3 days ETHEREUM Cryptocurrency - ETCG Stock based on Ethereum
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

India Looks To Increase Oil Production By Selling Stakes In Oilfields

Is Biden Doing Enough To Make Big Oil Boost Production?

Is Biden Doing Enough To Make Big Oil Boost Production?

U.S. President Joe Biden has…

Biden’s Infrastructure Bill Will Boost Oil Demand

Biden’s Infrastructure Bill Will Boost Oil Demand

While Biden’s infrastructure bill is…

Saudi Arabia Warns Of Shrinking Spare Oil Production Capacity

Saudi Arabia Warns Of Shrinking Spare Oil Production Capacity

The world will see its…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Biden’s $1 Trillion Spending Package Will Boost Oil Demand

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 11, 2021, 3:00 PM CST
  • The Democratic-sponsored $1-trillion infrastructure bill last weekend became the latest bullish driver of oil prices
  • More consumption growth lies in wait once travel begins in earnest and jet fuel demand picks up
  • The Biden Administration has limited options to keep oil prices in check this winter

 

Join Our Community

Amid efforts by the Biden administration to put a lid on fuel prices, it was the passage of the Democratic-sponsored $1-trillion infrastructure bill last weekend that became the latest strongly bullish driver for oil.

Oil markets are positive about this deal that would likely considerably increase demand for energy. 

"Global demand is exceeding supply right now - the Build Back Better plan could exacerbate that situation - and there's little the Biden Administration can do to reply to meet that demand," said a Price Futures Group analyst as quoted by Reuters.

The reopening of the United States to travelers from abroad also helped boost prices and the outlook for price trends. 

"More consumption growth lies in wait once travel begins in earnest and jet fuel demand picks up," wrote JP Morgan commodity analysts in a note cited in a Reuters report. They added that this month demand for oil had practically rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, running at around 100 million bpd.

The infrastructure bill that Congress passed after extended debates includes $110 billion in funding for roads and bridges, most of it to go into construction and repair. It also includes another $66 billion for railroad upgrades and maintenance as well as another $65 billion for the power grid.

These as well as other areas where billions will be spent, suggest an increase in fuel demand despite Democrats' plans to green up the U.S. economy and industry. As President Biden said himself, it can't happen overnight, so for the time being, the government would need to rely on fossil fuels.

Speaking of a reliance on fossil fuels, elevated prices at the pump remain a headache for the administration. Since please and demands to OPEC+ to increase demand did not work, now the White House is considering other options although it remains economic with any details on these options.

"He's certainly looking at what options he has in the limited range of tools a president might have to address the cost of gasoline at the pump, because it is a global market," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Monday, as quoted by Reuters. "Hopefully there will be an announcement or so this week,"

"Immediately, the president does not want to see people hurt at the pump, home heating oil, etcetera, which is why he is calling for an increase in supply right now," Secretary Granholm added.

A day earlier, Granholm once again mentioned the release of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve was one of these options. However, analysts have warned that a release of oil from the SPR is unlikely to move prices in any meaningful or sustainable way, essentially confirming another statement by the U.S. energy secretary: that OPEC+ controls prices and they go wherever OPEC+ wants them.

This has served as a welcome opportunity to highlight the energy independence aspect of the Biden administration's energy transition agenda.

"Let us get off of the volatility associated with fossil fuels and associated with others who don't have our country's interests at heart and invest in moving to clean energy, where we will not have this problem. And that's so much of what these two bills are focused on," Secretary Granholm said, as quoted by Politico.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China Boosts Imports Of ''Cheap'' Iranian Crude
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Bearish News Piles Up For Crude Oil

Bearish News Piles Up For Crude Oil
U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Open The Taps

U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Open The Taps
Why Oil Prices Fell After The OPEC+ Meeting

Why Oil Prices Fell After The OPEC+ Meeting
Saudi Arabia Warns Of Shrinking Spare Oil Production Capacity

Saudi Arabia Warns Of Shrinking Spare Oil Production Capacity
Natural Gas Prices Soar As Putin Punks Europe

Natural Gas Prices Soar As Putin Punks Europe



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com