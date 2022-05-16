Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 7 hours Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 17 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 5 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 5 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Surge Past $113 As Shanghai Signals End Of Lockdown

Guyana Is On Track To Become A Leading Global Oil Producer

Guyana Is On Track To Become A Leading Global Oil Producer

Guyana has been transformed by…

NOPEC Bill Could Send Prices At The Pump Even Higher

NOPEC Bill Could Send Prices At The Pump Even Higher

The passing of the NOPEC…

Germany to End Russian Oil Imports Whatever EU Decides

Germany to End Russian Oil Imports Whatever EU Decides

Germany is upping the ante…

Aramco Books $40 Billion Q1 Profit On Oil Rally

By Irina Slav - May 16, 2022, 8:00 AM CDT
  • Aramco profits net profit of $39.5 billion for Q1 2022.
  • Aramco's free cash flow rose to $30.6 billion.
  • Aramco last week dethroned Apple as the world’s most valuable company.
Saudi Aramco reported a net profit of $39.5 billion for the first quarter of the year on the back of increasingly strong crude oil prices.

The figure represented an 82-percent annual improvement and a record quarterly profit for Aramco since it went public three years ago.

Free cash flow rose to $30.6 billion, the company also said, from $18.3 billion a year earlier, and cash flow from operating activities went up to $38.2 billion from $26.5 billion a year ago. First-quarter capex stood at $7.6 billion.

“Energy security is vital and we are investing for the long term, expanding our oil and gas production capacity to meet anticipated demand growth and creating long-term shareholder value by capitalizing on our low lifting cost, low upstream carbon intensity, and integrated downstream business,” said chief executive and president Amin Nasser.

Thanks to its strong financial performance, Aramco last week dethroned Apple as the world’s most valuable company, as rising oil prices pushed its stock higher for a total market cap of $2.426 trillion.

In production, Aramco’s daily average during the first quarter stood at 13 million barrels of oil equivalent, the company also reported. Saudi Arabia is one of only two OPEC members with the spare capacity to boost oil production considerably, but it has so far refused to do so despite numerous please from importing countries.

The refusal has remained even though Aramco said at the presentation of its fourth-quarter 2021 results that it planned to increase its crude oil production capacity to 13 million barrels daily.

Over the long term, a boost in Saudi oil production capacity would certainly be good news for oil importers. The problem, however, is that these importers are energy-starved now—or rather, they want to avoid being energy-starved if they decide to increase their sanctions on Russia. In this, no help is coming from Saudi Arabia, it seems.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Leave a comment
  • Randy noipe on May 16 2022 said:
    "Saudi Aramco reported a net profit of $39.5 billion for the first quarter of the year on the back of increasingly strong crude oil prices."

    It should say on the back of consumers.

