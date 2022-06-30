Analysts Hike Oil Price Forecast As Supply Concerns Intensify  

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 105.9 -3.93 -3.58%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 hours 114.8 -1.45 -1.25%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 118.5 +0.09 +0.08%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.522 -0.976 -15.02%
Graph down Gasoline 3 hours 3.629 -0.198 -5.16%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 113.0 -2.01 -1.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 113.0 -2.01 -1.75%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 122.0 +1.50 +1.24%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.6 +0.09 +0.08%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 103.6 -2.58 -2.43%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 3.629 -0.198 -5.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 114.0 +1.06 +0.94%
Graph up Murban 2 days 119.5 +0.41 +0.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 112.0 +0.87 +0.78%
Graph down Basra Light 213 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 121.9 +1.82 +1.52%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 122.0 +1.50 +1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 122.0 +1.50 +1.24%
Chart Girassol 2 days 121.0 +1.74 +1.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.6 +0.09 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 22 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 95.68 -1.98 -2.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 111.9 -1.98 -1.74%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 110.2 -1.98 -1.77%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 108.1 -1.98 -1.80%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 105.2 -1.98 -1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 105.2 -1.98 -1.85%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 107.3 -1.98 -1.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 110.9 -1.98 -1.75%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 105.5 -1.98 -1.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 113.0 -2.01 -1.75%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 106.3 -2.00 -1.85%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 100.0 -2.00 -1.96%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 118.8 +2.45 +2.11%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 104.9 -1.98 -1.85%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 108.8 -1.98 -1.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 108.8 -1.98 -1.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 106.3 -2.00 -1.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 100.0 -2.00 -1.96%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 118.8 -1.68 -1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? - "I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?" asks Javier Blas
  • 4 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 6 days "...too many politicians believe things that aren’t true." says Robert Rapier
  • 7 days Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 7 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"

Breaking News:

Federal Offshore Oil And Gas Auctions Could Be Limited To Gulf Of Mexico

The Biggest Threat To Brazil’s Oil Boom

The Biggest Threat To Brazil’s Oil Boom

Brazil’s oil industry has had…

The Energy Crisis Has Been A Boon For Argentina’s Dead Cow Shale Patch

The Energy Crisis Has Been A Boon For Argentina’s Dead Cow Shale Patch

The ban on Russian oil…

The G7 Has Paved The Way For Increased Oil And Gas Spending

The G7 Has Paved The Way For Increased Oil And Gas Spending

The current high price environment…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Analysts Hike Oil Price Forecast As Supply Concerns Intensify  

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 30, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Analysts polled by Reuters expect Brent to average $106.82 per barrel in 2022.
  • This is the most bullish take on average oil prices so far this year.
  • The experts polled by Reuters expect global oil demand to continue growing this year.
Join Our Community

Brent prices are expected to average $106.82 a barrel in 2022, the monthly Reuters poll showed on Thursday—and that’s the highest average oil price forecast in the survey so far this year, as the West is scrambling to replace Russian oil supply.

In the previous May survey by Reuters, nearly three dozen economists and analysts expected that Brent Crude prices would average $101.89 per barrel in 2022. 

So far this year, Brent Crude prices have averaged $105 per barrel, while they were at $115 early on Thursday after OPEC+ rubberstamped a 648,000 bpd oil production increase for August, with which the group will have unwound all the 9.7 million bpd cuts from May 2020.  

The analysts surveyed by Reuters in June expect the U.S. benchmark, WTI Crude, to average $102.82 per barrel in 2022, up from the $97.82 a barrel consensus in the poll from May. Early on Thursday, WTI Crude traded at $107 per barrel. 

An economic slowdown could temper oil price spikes, analysts said, but they expect tight supply to outweigh concerns about demand.

The experts polled by Reuters expect global oil demand to continue growing this year, with responses ranging from a growth of 2.3 million bpd to 5 million bpd in 2022 compared to 2021. Next year, growth is expected to continue, at around 2 million bpd-2.3 million bpd, according to the analysts.

Many analysts also pointed out that OPEC+ is producing below its targets and is unlikely to start hitting those targets as several producers, especially OPEC’s African members, struggle with a lack of capacity and/or investment. Dwindling spare capacity was also cited as a sign of a tight market.

“Crude oil remains rangebound on a continued battle between macroeconomic focused traders, selling “paper” oil through futures as a hedge against recession, and the physical market where price supportive tightness remains,” Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank, said in an analysis on Thursday. 

“We still believe – and fear – that worries about demand destruction will be more than offset by supply constraints,” Hansen added.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil On Course For First Monthly Decline In 8 Months
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week
U.S. Shale Drillers Begin Re-Fracking Existing Wells

U.S. Shale Drillers Begin Re-Fracking Existing Wells
Are Oil Prices Heading Back To $120?

Are Oil Prices Heading Back To $120?
Oil Prices Bounce As EIA Fails To Publish Inventory Data

Oil Prices Bounce As EIA Fails To Publish Inventory Data
Why Chinese Imports Of U.S. LNG Collapsed

Why Chinese Imports Of U.S. LNG Collapsed



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com