Alberta Ready To Turn Off Oil Taps For B.C.

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 61.76 +1.64 +2.73%
Brent Crude 11 mins 65.15 +1.54 +2.42%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.734 -0.022 -0.80%
Mars US 20 hours 58.92 -1.08 -1.80%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.85 -0.83 -1.32%
Urals 3 days 61.89 +0.37 +0.60%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.38 -0.96 -1.52%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.38 -0.96 -1.52%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Mexican Basket 2 days 53.94 -0.95 -1.73%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.734 -0.022 -0.80%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 61.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Murban 2 days 64.98 +0.00 +0.00%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.92 +0.00 +0.00%
Basra Light 2 days 59.78 +0.00 +0.00%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Girassol 2 days 65.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.85 -0.83 -1.32%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 39.66 +1.81 +4.78%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 27.62 -1.03 -3.60%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.62 -1.03 -1.59%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 61.12 -1.03 -1.66%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.12 -0.53 -0.92%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.62 -1.53 -2.88%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.62 -1.53 -2.88%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 54.87 -1.03 -1.84%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.87 +0.22 +0.34%
Central Alberta 2 days 51.12 -1.03 -1.98%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.38 -0.96 -1.52%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 56.50 -1.25 -2.16%
Giddings 2 days 50.25 -1.25 -2.43%
ANS West Coast 3 days 64.97 -1.09 -1.65%
West Texas Sour 2 days 54.07 -1.03 -1.87%
Eagle Ford 2 days 58.02 -1.03 -1.74%
Eagle Ford 2 days 58.02 -1.03 -1.74%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 56.57 -1.03 -1.79%
Kansas Common 2 days 50.25 -1.25 -2.43%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.88 -1.03 -1.54%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours President vs. Dictator: Trump Agrees To Meet With North Korea's Kim Jong UN
  • 1 day Cities Emit 60% More Carbon Than Thought
  • 14 hours Why Is The EU Spending Billions On A Gas Pipeline If It Wants To Fight Climate Change?
  • 6 hours Saudi IPO May Be Delayed
  • 6 hours Any bets on who will be world's first trillion-dollar company?
  • 2 hours Germany, Country With a Most Environmentally Train In The World. The Only Waste They Produce Is Water.
  • 2 hours Best Four Countries With Recycling In The World
  • 22 hours Papuans Blame Exxon for Quake
  • 14 hours Iranian Regime Refuses Cooperation For Peace In The Region!
  • 7 mins HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 47 mins Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 22 hours Snap to lay off 10% of its engineers
  • 6 hours Great Wall Seeks To Double Vehicle Sales By 2025, Plans Electric Car Push
  • 3 hours Eleven nations - But Not U.S. - To Sign Trans-Pacific Trade Deal!
  • 1 day S&P 500 companies expected to buy back $800 billion of their own shares
  • 17 hours Oil on 3-week high again!

Breaking News:

Shell’s Louisiana Refinery Temporarily Halts Gasoline Production

Alt Text

Malaysian Petronas Sees Profits Rise By 91%

Things are turning around for…

Alt Text

How Oil Trade Is Getting An Efficiency Boost

As oil traders and producers…

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia Plans Its Own Shale Revolution

Saudi Aramco is looking to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Alberta Ready To Turn Off Oil Taps For B.C.

By Irina Slav - Mar 09, 2018, 9:30 AM CST Trans Mountain Pipeline

Alberta’s government may be considering a suspension of crude oil shipments to British Columbia in the latest episode of what is turning into a drama series starring Canada’s biggest oil producer and its neighbor who wants to stop the extension of a crude oil pipeline to its coast.

In the provincial government’s Speech from the Throne, Alberta’s Lieutenant Governor Lois Mitchell said that all options for retaliation against B.C.’s opposition to the Trans Mountain expansion are on the table. Mitchell recalled a decision by a former Alberta PM in the early 1980s to reduce oil flows to refineries in eastern Canada by 15 percent in reaction to the federal government’s National Energy Program that Alberta saw as a threat to its energy industry.

The suggestion is clear enough and it should not be unexpected. First, British Columbia’s new government last year openly stated it did not want the Trans Mountain pipeline to be expanded and would use all available legal tools to fight it. The fact that the project was approved by the federal government was ignored.

Alberta insisted the expansion is crucial because Canada’s pipeline network is already running at capacity; there is even a shortage rearing its head, and oil is having to be transported by train, which is both costlier and riskier. Related: Saudi Arabia Plans Its Own Shale Revolution

B.C. was equally insistent that it does not want more oil shipped to its coast and it does not want tankers docking at its ports, since the point of the expansion is to take Alberta crude to foreign markets.

In retaliation, Alberta announced a boycott on B.C. wine imports and on electricity imports. B.C. changed its mind about a proposal to change the rules for shipping oil through its territory that would have reduced oil flows for the duration of a study on oil leak response mechanisms. The study would have taken about a couple of years and many saw the proposal as a stalling tactic.

The federal government, meanwhile, has so far proved incapable of making the two provinces kiss and make up. At a recent meeting with the public, PM Justin Trudeau reiterated that Ottawa stood behind the Trans Mountain expansion, and that has been about it from the referee.

With such a history, it was only a matter of time for Alberta to strike back with something bigger than a wine boycott. However, Alberta PM Rachel Notley made a point of noting that the NDP government did not want to cause a crisis. “Our focus is getting people’s attention on the matter.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Plans Its Own Shale Revolution

Next Post

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls As Gas Rig Count Soars
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC

IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC
Trump’s Trade Wars Could Spark A Massive Drop In Oil

Trump’s Trade Wars Could Spark A Massive Drop In Oil

 One Of The World’s Largest Crude Storage Facilities Has Been Emptied

One Of The World’s Largest Crude Storage Facilities Has Been Emptied

 Oil Prices Rebound After EIA Reports Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Rebound After EIA Reports Build In Crude Inventories

 44 Things You Didn’t Know About Oil

44 Things You Didn’t Know About Oil

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com