Alaska Sees Record Breaking Year For Oil And Gas Leases

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 day 56.68 +0.00 +0.00%
Brent Crude 1 day 66.76 +0.14 +0.21%
Natural Gas 1 day 4.272 +0.234 +5.79%
Mars US 1 day 60.81 +0.30 +0.50%
Opec Basket 3 days 65.28 +0.77 +1.19%
Urals 2 days 65.85 +1.32 +2.05%
Louisiana Light 3 days 64.70 +0.29 +0.45%
Louisiana Light 3 days 64.70 +0.29 +0.45%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.17 +0.18 +0.27%
Mexican Basket 3 days 60.58 +0.23 +0.38%
Natural Gas 1 day 4.272 +0.234 +5.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 67.32 +1.22 +1.85%
Murban 2 days 69.05 +1.07 +1.57%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.92 +0.09 +0.15%
Basra Light 2 days 66.88 +0.13 +0.19%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.65 +0.19 +0.29%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.17 +0.18 +0.27%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.17 +0.18 +0.27%
Girassol 2 days 66.96 +0.16 +0.24%
Opec Basket 3 days 65.28 +0.77 +1.19%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 24.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 14.68 +0.03 +0.20%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 38.68 +0.43 +1.12%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 56.78 +0.43 +0.76%
Sweet Crude 3 days 21.43 +0.03 +0.14%
Peace Sour 3 days 17.43 +0.18 +1.04%
Peace Sour 3 days 17.43 +0.18 +1.04%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 39.18 +0.43 +1.11%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 25.93 +0.18 +0.70%
Central Alberta 3 days 17.68 -0.57 -3.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 64.70 +0.29 +0.45%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.00 +0.25 +0.47%
Giddings 2 days 46.75 +0.25 +0.54%
ANS West Coast 4 days 66.33 +0.77 +1.17%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.41 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.36 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.36 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.91 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 3 days 46.75 +0.25 +0.54%
Buena Vista 3 days 66.66 +0.21 +0.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Your idea of oil/gas prices next ten years
  • 7 minutes WTI Heading for $60
  • 13 minutes Could EVs Become Cheaper than ICE Cars by 2023?
  • 7 hours Is California becoming a National Security Risk to the U.S.?
  • 1 day Pence says South China Sea Doesn't Belong To Any One Nation
  • 2 days Anyone holding Nvidia stock?
  • 14 hours Why does US never need to have an oil production cut?
  • 2 days UK Power and loss of power stations
  • 1 day Germany Discusses Lifting Ban on Deporting Syrians
  • 6 hours US continues imports of Russian gas which it insists Europe should stop buying
  • 2 days China Claims To Have Successfully Developed a Quantum Radar That Can Detect 'Invisible' Fighter Jets
  • 42 mins Trump administration slaps sanctions on Saudis over Khashoggi's death
  • 2 days At U.N. climate talks, US Administration Plans Sideshow On Coal
  • 2 days OPEC Builds Case For Oil Supply Cut
  • 2 days I Believe I Can Fly: Proposed U.S. Space Force Budget Could Be Less Than $5 Billion
  • 2 days Good Sign for US Farmers: Soybean Prices Signals US-China Trade Deal Progress

Breaking News:

Japan Might Soon Stop Buying Iranian Crude

Alt Text

Latest Oil Price Slump Was ‘Made In America’

Citigroup’s Ed Morse has said…

Alt Text

Could Brazil's Oil Sector Trigger An Economic Miracle?

Brazil’s new President Jair Bolsonaro…

Alt Text

Iran’s Ghost Tankers Are Slipping Through The Cracks

Iran is ‘ghosting’ international trackers…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Alaska Sees Record Breaking Year For Oil And Gas Leases

By Tim Daiss - Nov 17, 2018, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Alaska

Alaska is still trying to make an oil production comeback after years of declining production from maturing fields. On Wednesday, the Alaska Department of Natural Resources said in a release that the state held another record-breaking oil and gas North Slope lease, netting competitive bids from investors around the world and breaking last year’s bonus bid amount and the bid per acre record.

The Alaska Division of Oil and Gas received 159 bids from companies and investors seeking oil and gas leases on state lands during the division’s annual North Slope, Beaufort Sea, and North Slope Foothills area wide oil and gas lease sales, the release added. Winning bids in the three lease sales totaled nearly $28.1 million.

This year’s record lease comes after last year’s North Slope lease, the third largest ever, ranked by bonus bid amount since 1998, when area wide oil and gas leasing began. By bid per acre, it was the largest sale since 1998, netting an average of $110 per acre. Yesterday’s North Slope sale shattered the bid per acre record, netting an average of $121 per acre, and edged out the 2017 sale to rank third largest by dollar amount, bringing in $27.3 million, $6.9 million more dollars than last year.

In the Beaufort Sea sale, the division received 12 bids on eight tracts totaling 20,270 acres, with winning bids totaling nearly $848,197. The division did not receive any bids for lease tracts in the North Slope Foothills or for Special Alaska Lease Sale Areas (SALSA) blocks.

Alaska’s oil resurgence comes at a cost

The uptick in oil lease sales will help Alaska regain some of its oil production prominence that has seen it go from leading the country in new oil production to trailing behind shale oil producing states. Most of Alaska's crude oil production occurs on the North Slope, where improved drilling efficiencies have recently resulted in the first increase in annual production since 2002. The state's annual oil production during 2017 was the highest in three years, but output was still down to just under 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) from its peak of 2 million bpd in 1988, according to the U.S. Energy Information Agency’s (EIA) most recent analysis of the state’s energy sector.  Starting in 2003, Alaska's annual oil production declined steadily as the state's oil fields matured, but it has remained one of the top five crude oil-producing states in the nation. Related: Can OPEC Halt An Oil Market Meltdown?

Last year also marked a pivot for Alaska when oil exploration and drilling was no longer prohibited in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR), with the U.S. Department of the Interior planning to lease tracts along the refuge's 1.6 million-acre northern coastal plain to energy companies. It was a controversial move that brought the ire of environmentalists.

When the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) held meetings in Washington this spring, giving people an opportunity to express thoughts and concerns about the government’s plans to lease part of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) to oil and gas developers, environmental angst was prominent. The BLM got serious blow-back from environmental activists, Native American leaders and concerned citizens for only holding limited public comments hearing, exclusively in Alaska and Washington, D.C., though proponents of the drilling and the bureau say the process has been robust and there will be more time for public feedback later, ABC news reported at the time.

The U.S. Geological Survey estimates the ANWR coastal plain holds 10.4 billion barrels of crude oil. However, the EIA doesn't expect ANWR oil production to start until 2031 because of the time needed for energy companies to acquire leases, explore, and develop the required production infrastructure.

Alaska's proved crude oil reserves of 1.6 billion barrels at the beginning of 2017 were the sixth largest of any state. On Tuesday, Alaska Crude, West Coast Delivery, fetched $65.56 per barrel, down a whopping $3.83 from the previous session, largely following the downward trajectory in both global traded Brent oil futures and U.S. oil benchmark, NYMEX-traded West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures. Alaskan oil production on Wednesday, the 14th, was at 516,254 barrels, according to the Alaska Department of Natural Resources.

By Tim Daiss for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Saudis Cut Oil Exports To U.S. To Boost Crude Prices
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Rebounds After Biggest Daily Loss In 3 Years

Oil Rebounds After Biggest Daily Loss In 3 Years
Natural Gas Prices Soar To 9-Year Highs As Cold Forecast Bites

Natural Gas Prices Soar To 9-Year Highs As Cold Forecast Bites

 Non-OPEC Oil Output Soars Despite Price Slide

Non-OPEC Oil Output Soars Despite Price Slide

 Oil Prices Plunge Below $15 In Canada

Oil Prices Plunge Below $15 In Canada

 Significant Crude Build Weighs On Oil Markets

Significant Crude Build Weighs On Oil Markets

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com

-->