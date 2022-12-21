3 Big Oil Won’t Touch Moscow’s Shadow Tankers Even After Russian Crude Is Gone

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.17 +1.94 +2.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.08 +2.09 +2.61%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.30 +0.47 +0.59%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.302 -0.024 -0.45%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.238 +0.015 +0.66%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.24 -0.43 -0.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.13 -0.60 -0.76%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 71.23 +0.85 +1.21%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.238 +0.015 +0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 74.79 +0.38 +0.51%
Graph up Murban 2 days 78.98 +0.73 +0.93%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 74.98 +0.41 +0.55%
Graph down Basra Light 387 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 78.35 -0.51 -0.65%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 78.24 -0.43 -0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.24 -0.43 -0.55%
Chart Girassol 2 days 77.42 -0.72 -0.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.13 -0.60 -0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 50.89 +1.31 +2.64%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 54.98 +0.85 +1.57%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 78.38 +0.85 +1.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 76.63 +0.85 +1.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 73.78 +0.85 +1.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 70.48 +0.85 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 70.48 +0.85 +1.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 71.78 +0.85 +1.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 80.73 +0.85 +1.06%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 70.08 +0.85 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.75 +2.25 +3.19%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 66.50 +2.25 +3.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 78.11 -1.29 -1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.17 +1.80 +2.63%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 72.57 +1.80 +2.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.57 +1.80 +2.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.75 +2.25 +3.19%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.45 +0.92 +1.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 3 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 10 days Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company

Breaking News:

Looming Deep Freeze Sends U.S. Natural Gas Prices Higher

The Impact of Energy Inflation: A $2-3 Trillion Wealth Transfer

The Impact of Energy Inflation: A $2-3 Trillion Wealth Transfer

OECD countries generally spend a…

Europe Can’t Count On U.S. Shale To Make Up For Russian Crude

Europe Can’t Count On U.S. Shale To Make Up For Russian Crude

All this means that as…

Russia Takes Cautious Approach To Oil Price Cap

Russia Takes Cautious Approach To Oil Price Cap

The $60 oil price cap…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

3 Big Oil Won’t Touch Moscow’s Shadow Tankers Even After Russian Crude Is Gone

By ZeroHedge - Dec 21, 2022, 11:00 AM CST
  • Russia’s seaborne crude shipments have collapsed since the G7 sanctions on Moscow’s petroleum revenues went into effect.
  • Some of the plunge was exaggerated by work at a port in the Baltic that’s now finished, but there also is the previously reported shortage of ship owners willing to carry key cargoes.
  • Exxon Mobil and Shell are avoiding hiring oil tankers that previously carried cargo from Russia aiming to pressure owners to choose whether to serve Moscow’s interests or not.
Join Our Community

Over the weekend, we reported that oil exports of Russian ESPO-grade oil from the Pacific port of Kozmino had collapsed by more than 50% following the implementation of the western oil price cap.

Today we learn that it wasn't just Kozmino's ESPO output: according to Bloomberg's Julian Lee, all of Russia’s seaborne crude shipments collapsed in the first full week of G-7 sanctions targeting Moscow’s petroleum revenues, which, while bad news for the Kremlin's income statement is an even greater source of alarm for governments around the world seeking to avoid disruption to the nation’s giant export program.

As Lee reports, some of the plunge was exaggerated by work at a port in the Baltic that’s now finished, but there also is the previously reported shortage of ship owners willing to carry key cargoes from Kozmino, while several other ports also showed week-on-week declines.

Combining everything, the first full week after the EU ban on seaborne Russian crude imports came into effect, total volumes shipped from the nation dropped by 1.86 million barrels a day, or 54%, to 1.6 million. A less volatile four-week average also plunged, setting a new low for the year. Baltic Sea volumes should recover with work now ended, but the issues in the East may take longer to solve.

As an aside, BBG warns that the data must be treated carefully, because weekly flows are at the mercy of the timing of cargo scheduling, the weather, and even the quality of signals that the vessels themselves transmit. Indeed, maintenance at the key port of Primorsk cut shipments there to just three cargoes in the week to Dec. 16, down from a more normal weekly loading rate of about eight.

As for Kozmino, which we discussed over the weekend, the flow will recover, at least partially, in the week to Dec. 23, with three ships already loaded and two more berthed half way through the period. But, with a smaller fleet of ships available, volumes could remain erratic.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bigger problem for Russia is whether China, India and Turkey will keep purchasing less Russian oil: as shown in the next chart, the volume of crude on vessels heading to China, India and Turkey, the three countries that have emerged as the only significant buyers of displaced Russian supplies, plus the quantities on ships that are yet to show a final destination, fell in the four weeks to Dec. 16 to average 2.53 million barrels a day. While that’s more than four times as high as the volume shipped in the four weeks immediately prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, it is the first time in five weeks that the amount has fallen. Inflows to the Kremlin's war chest also slumped.

Amid the post-cap chaos, tankers hauling Russian crude are becoming more cagey about their final destinations. The volume of crude on vessels leaving the Baltic and showing their next destination as Egypt’s Port Said or the Suez Canal jumped to 686,000 barrels a day on a four-week average basis. It remains likely that many will begin to signal Indian ports once they pass through the waterway, while shipments to the United Arab Emirates are becoming more common.

This trend is only going to get worse: as Bloomberg reports in a separate report, the largest US major, Exxon Mobil, is avoiding hiring oil tankers that previously carried cargoes from Russia, putting itself in the same camp as Shell Plc with a move that pressures owners to choose whether to serve Moscow’s interests or not.

The US oil giant, which has repeatedly been in Joe Biden's crosshairs for its "more money than god" (but was largely ignored when oil hit -$40 and many speculated that XOM could be facing insolvency in short notice) and will desperately seek to avoid any future confrontations, began asking that, from Dec. 5, shipowners must ensure the tankers on lease to Exxon haven’t carried crude cargoes which are either Russian, originated in Russia, or come from a person connected with Russia, a clause seen by Bloomberg shows. Failure to do so would allow Exxon to terminate the charter. The approach is similar to that of Shell, whose first preference is for ships that haven’t carried Russian crude in their last three cargoes.

Moves by such big firms magnify the pressure on ship owners to choose between serving Russian and non-Russian interests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shipping firms intending to transport the nation’s barrels can already only get industry standard insurance and an array of other G-7 services if the cargoes they’re hauling cost $60 a barrel or less. The measures included a clause that if companies pay above $60 then they can’t access key EU services for the transportation of Russian cargoes for 90 days.

The Exxon clause doesn’t apply to Kazakhstan’s CPC oil, so long as the seller isn’t Russian or connected with Russia, and a Kazakh certificate of origin is received.

Exxon’s mandate expands from Feb. 5, 2023 to Russian oil products, with the same exception as above. That’s when further G-7 sanctions will kick in, affecting refined fuel markets.

As we reported previously, the G7 price cap triggered the emergence of a so-called dark fleet of tankers that are expected to be dedicated to servicing Russia’s interests. Moves like Exxon’s and Shell’s make it harder for those vessels to return to non-Russian business.

But the trigger event for chaos will be when oil prices rise enough to push Russian Urals, which is currently trading in the upper-$40s and is thus exempt from the G7 price cap, above $60. At that point, the cheapest and most abundant source of oil for Europe and Asia will be in breach of western sanctions and that's when the real test of the oil price cap will take place: will western politicians ignore their entire virtue-signaling exercise (this would be their preferred course of action), or will they make it impossible for Urals oil to be shipped out, leading to a sudden and sharp collapse in oil output, and just as sharp spike in the price of all other oil.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Oil Ticks Up On EIA Inventory Data Report
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Big Oil Pours Billions In The Permian Basin

Big Oil Pours Billions In The Permian Basin
The Era Of Cheap Oil Has Come To An End

The Era Of Cheap Oil Has Come To An End
Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Just Getting Started

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Just Getting Started
What Iron Ore Prices Tell Us About Where Crude Oil Is Headed

What Iron Ore Prices Tell Us About Where Crude Oil Is Headed
The Top 5 U.S. Oil And Gas Dividend Stocks For 2023

The Top 5 U.S. Oil And Gas Dividend Stocks For 2023

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com