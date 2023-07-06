Old Coal Plants Get A Green Energy Facelift

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 56 mins 71.80 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 76.47 -0.18 -0.23%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.69 +0.37 +0.48%
Graph down Natural Gas 56 mins 2.609 -0.048 -1.81%
Graph up Gasoline 56 mins 2.544 +0.026 +1.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 76.18 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Mars US 21 mins 73.90 +0.91 +1.25%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.544 +0.026 +1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 7 days 75.66 +2.41 +3.29%
Graph up Murban 7 days 77.26 +2.33 +3.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 7 days 74.80 +1.99 +2.73%
Graph down Basra Light 584 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 7 days 76.08 +1.85 +2.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 7 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 7 days 77.74 +1.63 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 76.18 +0.04 +0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 37 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 50.54 +2.00 +4.12%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 73.94 +2.00 +2.78%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 72.19 +2.00 +2.85%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 69.34 +2.00 +2.97%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 66.04 +2.00 +3.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 66.04 +2.00 +3.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 67.34 +2.00 +3.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 76.29 +2.00 +2.69%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 65.64 +2.00 +3.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 7 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Graph up Giddings 7 days 60.75 +3.00 +5.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 15 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 7 days 64.87 +2.94 +4.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 7 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 7 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 7 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.00 +2.00 +3.33%
Chart Buena Vista 10 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 hours Wind energy costs are rising
  • 5 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 5 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Libya’s Oil Revenues Sink To $6.95 Billion In H1 2023

Global Coal Market Receives A Boost From India

Global Coal Market Receives A Boost From India

India’s energy sector will be…

The EU Ban On Russian Coal Goes Into Effect At Midnight

The EU Ban On Russian Coal Goes Into Effect At Midnight

The European Union’s embargo on…

Rise In Coal Use Sparks Resurgence In Deadly Mining Practices In Mexico

Rise In Coal Use Sparks Resurgence In Deadly Mining Practices In Mexico

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Coal
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Old Coal Plants Get A Green Energy Facelift

By Haley Zaremba - Jul 06, 2023, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Despite recent high profits from the coal industry, experts believe its resurgence is temporary and the sector is in long-term decline.
  • The current bureaucratic procedures governing renewable energy projects and grid expansion are notoriously slow, causing delays in the deployment of renewable energy projects.
  • Companies that own decommissioned fossil fuel plants can also benefit from this transition, repurposing their facilities for renewable energy generation.
Join Our Community
Coal mine

New renewable energy projects have found an unlikely ally: old coal plants. Last year, for the first time in United States history, energy production from wind and solar power was higher than coal-fired energy production. The tide has turned in U.S. energy markets, and as coal plants increasingly close their doors, renewable energy projects can’t wait to snap up the infrastructure they leave behind – and get some government kickbacks in exchange for doing so. 

The global coal industry has enjoyed a little renaissance in recent years due to energy shortages and insecurity around the world brought on by Covid-related market volatility and the Russian war in Ukraine. Coal companies are currently raking in record profits, and the last few years have proven that companies that held on to their coal assets as others divested under pressure from financial institutions and the public sector had a winning strategy. Energy experts maintain, however, that coal’s comeback is only temporary, and that there’s no question that coal is in terminal decline. And that’s great news for the planet as well as the renewable energy sector, who are all too eager to upcycle the coal industry’s existing grid infrastructure. 

Insufficient grid infrastructure is one of the biggest hurdles to the growth of the domestic renewable energy industry. To keep up with renewable energy production targets, the country will need 47,300 gigawatt-miles of new power lines by 2035 – a 57% expansion of the existing grid and a two-fold increase in the current rate of construction – according to the U.S. Department of Energy. The current pace of construction is painfully slow due to a set of byzantine bureaucratic processes which govern permitting and oversight for renewable energy projects and grid expansion. The average review of renewable energy projects takes about 3.5 years, but there are cases in which a single transition line took over a decade to be completed.  Related: TotalEnergies CEO: Oil Companies Should Set Carbon Targets At Upcoming COP28

In many cases, renewable energy projects which are already completed have to sit on waitlists for years before they’re able to connect to the energy grid. According to Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, the backlog of large-scale electric generation – most of which are renewable energy projects – and energy storage projects that have applied for connection to the grid has increased significantly year over year, reaching 5,000 at the end of 2020. 

Using the grid-connected infrastructure left behind by shuttered coal plants for new solar arrays, battery storage facilities or low-carbon hydrogen projects could be a key solution to these problems and a way to ‘fast-track’ new developments. “It’s a way to allow clean energy resources to come online potentially years before they otherwise would have were they just working their way through the existing [process],” said Katie Siegner, a manager on the carbon-free electricity team at the energy research organization RMI, was recently quoted by E&E News. Reusing these existing systems could also bring down the cost of new projects, another key barrier to rapid clean energy expansion. 

Companies with fossil fuel power plants that are slated for closure also stand to benefit from such a conversion into renewables. “We want to utilize our current facilities that we’ve already paid for, the infrastructure we possess and the interconnection that’s out there,” said Tonja Wicks, vice president of regulatory affairs for renewable energy firm Elevate, who wants to convert natural gas plants owned by its parent company ArcLight into new battery projects. “Part of the challenge is, we need to have an accelerated process to replace our retiring resources with new, zero-emitting energy storage resources.” This approach could also be a huge boon to the local communities that would otherwise lose a key source of employment when fossil fuel firms close down their local operations. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China Returns To Coal As Hydropower Falters
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Sees Natural Gas Revenues Collapse

Russia Sees Natural Gas Revenues Collapse
Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World
Russia Remains On The Brink Of Civil War

Russia Remains On The Brink Of Civil War
Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan Sidestep Russia With New Trade Partnership

Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan Sidestep Russia With New Trade Partnership
Saudi Arabia Sets The Stage For Big OPEC Production Cuts

Saudi Arabia Sets The Stage For Big OPEC Production Cuts

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com