Germany Set To Close All Coal Fired Energy Plants By 2038

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.46 -0.12 -0.20%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.90 -0.30 -0.46%
Natural Gas 11 mins 1.918 -0.067 -3.38%
Mars US 3 days 59.94 +0.17 +0.28%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.58 -0.04 -0.06%
Urals 4 days 60.25 +0.75 +1.26%
Louisiana Light 5 days 62.27 +0.61 +0.99%
Louisiana Light 5 days 62.27 +0.61 +0.99%
Bonny Light 21 hours 65.51 +0.64 +0.99%
Mexican Basket 4 days 55.06 +0.11 +0.20%
Natural Gas 11 mins 1.918 -0.067 -3.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 21 hours 65.45 +0.40 +0.61%
Murban 21 hours 66.83 +0.79 +1.20%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 54.04 +0.54 +1.01%
Basra Light 4 days 69.23 -0.27 -0.39%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 65.76 +0.26 +0.40%
Bonny Light 21 hours 65.51 +0.64 +0.99%
Bonny Light 21 hours 65.51 +0.64 +0.99%
Girassol 21 hours 66.34 +0.34 +0.52%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.58 -0.04 -0.06%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 37.50 +0.17 +0.46%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 35.63 +0.72 +2.06%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 52.53 +0.72 +1.39%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 58.93 +0.72 +1.24%
Sweet Crude 4 days 49.78 +0.72 +1.47%
Peace Sour 4 days 45.93 +0.72 +1.59%
Peace Sour 4 days 45.93 +0.72 +1.59%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 50.28 +0.72 +1.45%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 55.78 +0.72 +1.31%
Central Alberta 4 days 45.78 +0.72 +1.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 5 days 62.27 +0.61 +0.99%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 55.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 4 days 48.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 66.89 +0.53 +0.80%
West Texas Sour 4 days 52.49 +0.02 +0.04%
Eagle Ford 4 days 56.44 +0.02 +0.04%
Eagle Ford 4 days 56.44 +0.02 +0.04%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 55.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 48.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 67.77 +0.02 +0.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China's Economy and Subsequent Energy Demand To Decelerate Sharply Through 2024
  • 7 minutes Beijing Must Face Reality That Taiwan is Independent
  • 11 minutes Phase One trade deal, for China it is all about technology war
  • 14 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 5 mins We're freezing! Isn't it great? The carbon tax must be working!
  • 46 mins Which emissions are worse?: Cows vs. Keystone Pipeline
  • 29 mins Indonesia Stands Up to China. Will Japan Help?
  • 9 hours Trump capitulated
  • 16 hours Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt
  • 2 hours What's the Endgame Here?
  • 1 day The Libyan Oil in a Sea of Chaos, War and Disruptions
  • 1 day Three oil pipeline projects inch toward goal-line for Canada
  • 2 hours Turkey Muscles-In on Israel-Greece-Cyprus EastMed Gas Pipeline Deal. Erdogan Still Dreaming of Ottoman Empire II.
  • 3 hours Trump has changed into a World Leader
  • 9 hours US Shale: Technology
  • 10 hours Gravity is a scam!
  • 1 day Yet another Petroteq debt for equity deal

Breaking News:

Alberta’s Oil And Gas Company Tax Debt Balloons To Double The Size

Alt Text

Cloud Peak On Brink Of Collapse After Bad Coal Bet

The U.S. power sector’s pivot…

Alt Text

The World’s Last Coal Plant Will Be Constructed Soon

The world’s last coal plant…

Alt Text

This Country Just Agreed To A $44 Billion Plan To Ditch Coal

Germany has just agreed to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Coal
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Germany Set To Close All Coal Fired Energy Plants By 2038

Join Our Community
Coal final

European business news recently announced the latest German government initiative to decarbonize its nation’s electric power generation by closing all coal fired generating stations by 2038. The plan received the usual mixed reception. Power generators claimed this latest initiative would cost them money while environmental groups said that the closures come too slowly. The government boasted it was getting Germany out of both nuclear and coal-fired generation at the same time having previously announced closure of the nuclear generation fleet. The government’ goal, incidentally, is for renewable resources to generate 65% of the nation’s electricity by the end of this decade.

The Germans set up a committee that talked to all sides to fashion an eminently practical means to defuse the enormous opposition to closing coal stations especially in areas that rely on mining. The government ultimately promised a €40 billion package of payments and benefits to the affected parties. The big utility, RWE, will receive €2.6 billion and €1.75 billion is designated for utilities in the former East Germany. These closures will cause economic dislocation for thousands of workers in the related industries with the balance of payments going to regions most affected.

RWE executives, diplomatically, said the government’s subsidy package was okay. But it would not cover all the corporation’s costs to comply with the new coal closure policy which they estimated will total €3.5 billion. After the announcement RW’s stock price went up. Related: Putin’s Powerplay Could Jeopardize The OPEC Deal

The significance of this policy is that a government, and more importantly one of the world’s largest economies with a coal mining tradition, is coming out strongly against coal usage as part of an evolution in its environmental policy. The German proposal may offer guidelines for another large economy with a coal mining tradition, the United States. Coal mining in Germany, like the US, is/was centered in several states. Closing down the mines and power plants disproportionately depresses the economies in the affected areas. Not wishing to impose economic blight, the German Federal government acknowledged the looming economic problem. Following discussions with all affected parties, the government offered payments to those involved in or dependent on coal. Coal interests effectively resigned themselves to the fact that the end was imminent and that it was time to stop fighting it and collect whatever subsidies were being offered. In common parlance they took the money and ran.

This coal closure deal will, no doubt, lead to much discussion of the practicality and economics of the German vision of its energy future. But the German plan for its electric utilities and soon to be former coal producing regions is significant for another reason. The government’s solution was simple. Offer subsidies to its various coal producing entities as a means of facilitating decarbonization.

The German government’s proposed subsidies has avoided the usual debates about government's role with respect to failing industries or the disproportionate influence of big business. This also quiets those making the economic argument that Germany should continue to rely on its cheapest, domestic fuel resource no matter the environmental consequences.

Industries or regions affected by economic change can exert their influence disproportionately to delay adverse policies or stop them altogether. The coal industry in the US and coal-dependent regions seem more interested in simple delay rather than looking at the potential economic inducements of environmental compliance. In sum, German utilities and others simply decided to take the government’s money and run, so to speak. Their brethren in the US are fighting decarbonization efforts with what amounts to stout denial. At some point we expect the few remaining shareholders and other stakeholders in the declining US coal industry will follow the German’s example.

By Leonard Hyman and William Tilles for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

This Country Just Agreed To A $44 Billion Plan To Ditch Coal
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is Iran Preparing To Send Oil Back To $100?

Is Iran Preparing To Send Oil Back To $100?
The World's Most Expensive Oil Nears $100 Per Barrel

The World's Most Expensive Oil Nears $100 Per Barrel

 U.S. Gas Giant Downgraded To Junk Status

U.S. Gas Giant Downgraded To Junk Status

 The U.S. Natural Gas Boom Is On Its Last Legs

The U.S. Natural Gas Boom Is On Its Last Legs

 Is This The Death Knell For Nuclear?

Is This The Death Knell For Nuclear?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com