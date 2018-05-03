Rooftop Solar Could Power 75% Of U.S. Homes

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 40 mins 68.43 +0.50 +0.74%
Brent Crude 11 mins 73.75 +0.39 +0.53%
Natural Gas 40 mins 2.730 -0.024 -0.87%
Mars US 17 mins 68.09 +0.57 +0.84%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.47 -0.13 -0.18%
Urals 7 days 70.64 -0.15 -0.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.71 +0.58 +0.82%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.71 +0.58 +0.82%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.03 -0.85 -1.15%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.19 -1.16 -1.89%
Natural Gas 40 mins 2.730 -0.024 -0.87%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 70.13 +0.55 +0.79%
Murban 2 days 73.38 +0.50 +0.69%
Iran Heavy 2 days 67.41 -1.04 -1.52%
Basra Light 2 days 70.91 -1.20 -1.66%
Saharan Blend 2 days 72.31 -1.27 -1.73%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.03 -0.85 -1.15%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.03 -0.85 -1.15%
Girassol 2 days 72.48 -0.80 -1.09%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.47 -0.13 -0.18%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 50.08 +0.01 +0.02%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 49.93 +0.68 +1.38%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 67.43 +0.68 +1.02%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.03 +0.68 +1.01%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.93 +0.68 +1.15%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.93 +0.68 +1.23%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.93 +0.68 +1.23%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.93 +0.68 +1.15%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.93 +0.68 +1.06%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.93 +0.68 +1.17%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.71 +0.58 +0.82%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.50 +0.75 +1.18%
Giddings 2 days 58.25 +0.75 +1.30%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.18 -1.26 -1.72%
West Texas Sour 2 days 61.88 +0.68 +1.11%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.83 +0.68 +1.04%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.83 +0.68 +1.04%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.38 +0.68 +1.07%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.25 +0.75 +1.30%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.69 +0.68 +0.92%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 hours Oil at $300?
  • 10 hours EIA Inventory Data (Wednesdays)
  • 10 hours Oil Prices are Starting to Rise Too High
  • 1 day EU Will Not Negotiate U.S. Tariffs Under Threat
  • 1 day How solar and wind benefits Republicans
  • 1 hour Venezuela out of OPEC soon?
  • 18 hours Oman, an interesting case in oil in the Middle East
  • 12 hours China Has The Ultimate Population Control Weapon
  • 1 day Mercedes-Benz Exits Home Battery Market
  • 2 hours PetroYuan - China's Oil Futures are Gaining Momentum
  • 2 days Northern Territory Allows Fracking
  • 2 days Humans vs. Robots:What Are The Roles That Humans Can Do That A Robot Can't?
  • 2 days Russia retaliate: Our Response to U.S. Sanctions Will Be Precise And Painful
  • 2 days Saudi Aramco IPO Seems Unlikely
  • 1 day Here we go! Oil Heads Up To $74 a Barrel, But U.S. Bonds, Crude Supply Cast A Pall
  • 52 mins Anybody Watching Aluminum Stocks Today??

Breaking News:

Alberta Turns To Trains To Move Its Crude

Alt Text

What Bitcoin And Solar Have In Common

A new approach to solar…

Alt Text

UAE Leading The Charge For Cheap Solar

United Arab Emirates have led…

Alt Text

This Solar Cell Transformation Will Make Self-Driving Cars Safer

A new breakthrough with solar…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Solar Energy
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Rooftop Solar Could Power 75% Of U.S. Homes

By Robert Rapier - May 03, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT Solar panels

If you have ever wondered how much of the electricity demand in the U.S. could be supplied by rooftop solar, a new study has the answer.

Last month the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) released the report Rooftop Solar Technical Potential for Low-to-Moderate Income Households in the United States.

As the name indicates, the study was primarily aimed at the solar photovoltaic (PV) potential on households with low-to-moderate income (LMI) levels (defined as those earning 80 percent or less of the area median income). Rooftop solar PV to date has been adopted primarily among higher-income households, but declining costs of solar PV are expanding the potential for solar outside of this demographic.

The study utilized light detection and ranging (LiDAR)–based scans of buildings as well as statistical techniques to estimate rooftop solar PV potential. The study found that of the 116.9 million residential buildings in the U.S., there are 67.2 million buildings (57 percent of the total) suitable for solar PV. Total generation potential was nearly 1,000 terawatt-hour (TWh), which is about 75 percent of residential consumption (although not necessarily without economical power storage options).

The potential for rooftop solar PV is primarily a function of the orientation of the building/roof. In cold climates, buildings are often orientated to maximize incoming solar radiation. In hotter climates, buildings and associated landscaping are frequently situated to avoid incoming solar radiation. This explains why some counties of Alaska and Montana have a higher percentage of potential LMI rooftops than counties in Arizona: Related: China’s No.1 Oil Company Cuts Saudi Crude Imports

(Click to enlarge)

Rooftop solar PV potential of LMI households by county.

However, the southwest has much higher incoming solar radiation than Alaska, which means that despite the lower percentage of applicable LMI buildings, more than 100 percent of LMI electrical consumption could be offset by LMI buildings (which include schools and places of worship):

(Click to enlarge)

Percent of LMI electrical consumption that can be offset by rooftop solar generation Related: Higher Oil Prices Could Jeopardize India’s Economy

The NREL study had been inspired by a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Solar Energy Technology Office announcement that the falling cost of solar energy could result in 971 GW of solar capacity nationwide, providing 33 percent of electrical generation by 2050. (For reference, current U.S. installed solar PV capacity is 50 GW).

The NREL study determined that the 33 percent target is easily technically viable among current LMI households. However, it is important to note that the study did not estimate economic viability.

In order to achieve economic viability, the report suggests the deployment of models other than those commonly found today. The report concluded that coordination issues inherent to rental-occupied and multi-family buildings must be addressed, and models must ensure that rental-property owners are incentivized to install solar on their buildings.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

This Discovery Is Changing Solar Energy Forever
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Spike As OPEC Compliance Hits New Record

Oil Prices Spike As OPEC Compliance Hits New Record
Forget Oil Price Forecasts, It’s Just Another Cycle

Forget Oil Price Forecasts, It’s Just Another Cycle

 Russian Oil Turns Its Back On Its Biggest Customer

Russian Oil Turns Its Back On Its Biggest Customer

 Oil Prices Slip On Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Large Crude Inventory Build

 U.S. Oil Exports Are Only Heading Higher

U.S. Oil Exports Are Only Heading Higher

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com