New Solar Breakthrough Turns Carbon Dioxide Into Fuel

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 35.75 -0.59 -1.62%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 38.55 -3.18 -7.62%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.815 +0.002 +0.11%
Graph down Mars US 29 mins 36.54 -3.71 -9.22%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 37.09 -1.80 -4.63%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 40.75 +0.20 +0.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 40.54 +0.56 +1.40%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 40.54 +0.56 +1.40%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 37.86 -1.91 -4.80%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 34.43 +0.46 +1.35%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.815 +0.002 +0.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 41.07 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 41.25 -0.26 -0.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 34.10 -1.99 -5.51%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 41.74 -2.67 -6.01%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 38.49 -1.74 -4.33%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 37.86 -1.91 -4.80%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 37.86 -1.91 -4.80%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 39.74 -2.03 -4.86%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 37.09 -1.80 -4.63%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 45 mins 25.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 36.10 +0.66 +1.86%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 38.60 +0.66 +1.74%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 40.00 +0.66 +1.68%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 39.60 +0.66 +1.69%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 34.60 +0.66 +1.94%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 34.60 +0.66 +1.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 35.10 +0.66 +1.92%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 39.60 +0.66 +1.69%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 34.60 +0.66 +1.94%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 40.54 +0.56 +1.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 32.75 -3.25 -9.03%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 26.50 -3.25 -10.92%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 41.13 -1.13 -2.67%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 30.29 -3.26 -9.72%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 34.24 -3.26 -8.69%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 34.24 -3.26 -8.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 32.75 -3.25 -9.03%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 29.25 +0.75 +2.63%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 43.18 +0.66 +1.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 39 mins Enough is Enough...
  • 9 hours US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
  • 4 hours Hong Kong losing „special status” with US. Much ado about nothing.
  • 1 min Trump waves a Bible
  • 20 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 7 hours Germany requires all gas stations to provide EV charging
  • 8 hours "The Great Reset" What does this mean for you.
  • 26 mins Copy Cat Protests
  • 1 day 90% renewables in the grid by 2035
  • 1 hour Without Apologies, China is Now on the Move
  • 2 days Main Stream Media falls into depressed mood today after hearing of the record May jobs report UP 2.5 MILLION JOBS !
  • 4 hours George Floyd’s History
  • 2 days Ground Zero

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Cuts Effective In Reducing Oil Market Volatility

New ‘Solar Panels’ Harness The Energy Of Deep Space

New ‘Solar Panels’ Harness The Energy Of Deep Space

Researchers are racing to develop…

Brits Indebted On False Solar Promises

Brits Indebted On False Solar Promises

The UK was once a…

New Breakthrough Makes Solar Cells More Durable

New Breakthrough Makes Solar Cells More Durable

As the race to reduce…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Solar Energy
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

New Solar Breakthrough Turns Carbon Dioxide Into Fuel

By Irina Slav - Jun 11, 2020, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Plants and their ingenious way of turning light and air into fuel have been an inspiration for many scientists. Now, photosynthesis has made the basis for a possible solution to our carbon dioxide problem. Researchers from the Swedish Linköping University have found a way to use solar power to convert carbon dioxide into other chemicals for use as a fuel. They did this by devising what they called a photoelectrode covered in a layer of graphene—the much-hyped material that is basically a single layer of carbon atoms—which captures solar energy and creates charge carriers. Next, they convert carbon dioxide and water into methane, carbon monoxide, and formic acid.

This is the latest sign that a drive is underway to find ways to utilize the carbon dioxide that is the target of so many environmental initiatives and even the Paris Agreement itself. And this drive is gathering pace, with breakthroughs likely to keep coming.

Earlier this year, for example, the National Renewable Energy Lab and the University of Southern California announced they had made a new sort of catalyst that could make hydrogenation—a process than can turn carbon dioxide into hydrocarbons—cheaper.

Their catalyst utilized nanotechnology to add nanoparticles of molybdenum carbide—a compound featuring a metal and carbon that has an extensive range of applications, among them the conversion of carbon dioxide into carbon monoxide to be used in chemicals production, and into hydrocarbons. 

Cost is an essential consideration in all projects seeking to make use of the carbon dioxide that we release in the atmosphere instead of just leaving it there and worrying about it. Carbon capture technology is notoriously expensive, for example, and many believe it would never become affordable enough to make sense as a large-scale solution to the world's emissions problem. But some technologies are that expensive, it seems.

Related: Bulls Beware: A Dark Cloud Is Forming Over Oil Markets

MIT last year released a paper detailing a device that could literally suck out the carbon dioxide from the air and store it for later use. The device's principle is ingeniously simple: as the battery charges, it sucks in carbon dioxide. During discharge, the CO2 is released into the ground. The battery itself is made up of arrays of electrodes with gaps between the arrays so the gas can enter the device. The electrodes have a natural affinity for CO2, which means they attract the gas molecules when they enter the device. Then they are released into storage space.

Then there is flaring capture. Flared gas is a major source of carbon dioxide emissions and a priority problem for the energy industry. There are already companies focusing exclusively on this. One such company, UK-based Capterio, says eliminating emissions by capturing the gas before it is flared reduces the carbon footprint of the emitter, saves them costs, and increases revenues because the gas can be used for other things instead of wasting it through flaring.

So, there is carbon capture and storage, there is reuse of the gas that emits the carbon dioxide before it emits it, and there is recycling the carbon dioxide into other chemicals that could be used for a range of applications, from plastics production to hydrogen fuel cells. With so many potential benefits—and with growing pressure from regulators—chances are there will be more breakthroughs in CO2 utilization before long.

There is a financial incentive, as well. If something is usable, then it has value. All those tons of CO2 that are released into the earth's atmosphere are no exception. Flared gas alone costs about $27 billion in lost revenues every year. While it's true that most CO2 emissions cannot be monetized in the same way that flared gas can be monetized, part of them can still be captured and used productively. The technology is in the works.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

India’s Solar Power Industry Is Hurting From Covid-19
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend
The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market
Drilling Executive: Oil Prices Could Hit $70 This Fall

Drilling Executive: Oil Prices Could Hit $70 This Fall
Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War
OPEC+ Agrees On Extending Record Output Cuts

OPEC+ Agrees On Extending Record Output Cuts



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com