New Breakthrough Makes Solar Cells More Durable

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 52.20 +0.15 +0.29%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 57.30 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.913 +0.057 +3.07%
Graph up Mars US 2 days 52.45 +0.53 +1.02%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 55.86 +0.32 +0.58%
Graph up Urals 3 days 53.05 +0.40 +0.76%
Graph down Louisiana Light 11 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 11 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 57.94 +0.79 +1.38%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 46.35 +0.45 +0.98%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.913 +0.057 +3.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 55.50 +0.77 +1.41%
Graph up Murban 3 days 57.03 +0.60 +1.06%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 49.72 +0.66 +1.35%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 59.87 +1.07 +1.82%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 59.30 +0.92 +1.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 57.94 +0.79 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 57.94 +0.79 +1.38%
Chart Girassol 3 days 57.36 +0.92 +1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 55.86 +0.32 +0.58%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 35.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 28.92 +0.25 +0.87%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 49.82 +0.25 +0.50%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 51.82 +0.25 +0.48%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 44.02 +0.25 +0.57%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 39.42 +0.25 +0.64%
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 39.42 +0.25 +0.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 43.42 +0.25 +0.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 47.92 +0.25 +0.52%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 39.42 +0.25 +0.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 11 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 48.50 +0.50 +1.04%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 42.25 +0.50 +1.20%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 54.79 +1.65 +3.11%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 46.00 +0.63 +1.39%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 49.95 +0.63 +1.28%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 49.95 +0.63 +1.28%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 48.50 +0.50 +1.04%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 41.75 +0.25 +0.60%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 59.15 +0.25 +0.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes CoV-19: China, WHO, myth vs fact
  • 6 minutes Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 9 minutes IEA Sees First Global Oil Demand Drop in a Decade on Coronavirus
  • 12 minutes Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 19 hours "For the Public's Interest"
  • 2 hours Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 8 hours Natural Gas from Cow Poop Used to Save the Environment and Help Farmers
  • 7 hours Coronovairus, Phase One Agreement, Lower for Longer
  • 9 hours Weekly U.S. Imports of Crude Oil. No, the U.S. is NOT oil & gas self-sufficient.
  • 1 hour Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 1 day China's Dreams of World Leadership are Fading
  • 1 day Cheap natural gas is making it very hard to go green
  • 1 day Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 7 hours Is cheaper plastics feedstock on the horizon?
  • 1 day Has Trump put the USA at the service of Israel?
  • 1 day Europe’s Green Deal: Same Hysteria, Same Destruction

Breaking News:

Total Looks To Stop Selling Fuel Oil To Power Plants

Alt Text

A Serious Contender To Lithium-Ion Batteries

Sodium batteries are getting increasingly…

Alt Text

This Australian Billionaire Just Saved A Solar Farm

Billionaire Andrew Forrest is looking…

Alt Text

Who Is Winning The Offshore Solar Race?

Some of Asia’s biggest economic…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Solar Energy
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

New Breakthrough Makes Solar Cells More Durable

By Haley Zaremba - Feb 16, 2020, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Perovskite solar cells

Last month was the hottest January in all recorded history. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), land and ocean temperatures across the globe were higher last month than in any of the past 141 years, exceeding the 20th century average by a whopping 2.05 degrees Fahrenheit, (1.13 degrees Celsius) as record-breaking high temperatures were recorded in locations as far-flung as “Central and South America, Asia, Scandinavia, the Indian and Atlantic Oceans and the central and western Pacific Ocean.”

As reported by CNBC, “the record continues a rising trend in temperatures as carbon dioxide emissions trap heat in the atmosphere and warm the planet.” Citing the NOAA data, the report continues, “the four hottest Januaries on record have all occurred since 2016, and the 10 hottest Januaries have all occurred since 2002.”

It’s no surprise, then, that the United Nations has been busy begging industry leaders to clean up their act and invest in renewable energies in an attempt to decarbonize the global economy before it’s too late. In December, the Secretary General of the United Nations’ Climate Change Conference COP25 told his audience that “By the end of the coming decade we will be on one of two paths. One is the path of surrender, where we have sleep walked past the point of no return, jeopardizing the health and safety of everyone on this planet. Do we really want to be remembered as the generation that buried its head in the sand, that fiddled while the planet burned? The other option is the path of hope.”

It’s not all gloom and doom, however, and it does appear that some industry leaders have been making an effort to take this “path of hope.” This week the Economist reported that “emissions of carbon dioxide in 2019 which were related to energy had remained the same (33.3bn tonnes) as the previous year’s” according to figures released by the intergovernmental data-collecting group the International Energy Agency (IEA). While this seems to be great news, however, the Economist is reluctant to be overly celebratory, asking “is it a peak, a stutter or just a brief pause?” in their carefully titled report “Energy-related emissions of carbon dioxide have stabilised, for now.” Related: Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecast By $10

In order to ensure that emissions from the energy industry continue to decrease, innovation needs to keep being pushed forward in the renewable energy sector. While solar panels have become more inexpensive and accessible than ever, there is still plenty of room for improvement. A recent study from Brown University purports to have found a solution to one of these shortcomings.

The breakthrough wasn’t in a particularly sexy area, but as Nitin Padture, the Otis E. Randall Professor in Brown's School of Engineering and director of Brown's Institute for Molecular and Nanoscale Innovation argues, it’s an important one, nonetheless. "Everybody's chasing high efficiency, which is important, but we also need to be thinking about things like long-term durability and mechanical reliability if we're going to bring this solar cell technology to the market. That's what this research was about,” he was quoted by Science Daily.

The Brown study found that the use of perovskite materials (“a broad class of crystalline materials”) can create a much more resilient and durable next generation of solar cells. Science Daily puts it in layman’s terms: “Though perovskite films tend to crack easily, those cracks are easily healed with some compression or a little bit of heat. That bodes well, the researchers say, for the use of inexpensive perovskites to replace or complement pricy silicon in solar cell technologies.” Padture elaborates: "The efficiency of perovskite solar cells has grown very quickly and now rivals silicon in laboratory cells."

Incorporating perovskites into solar cells is not a revolutionary discovery in and of itself. They’ve been used in the technology since 2009, but they haven’t always been efficient or durable. The importance of the Brown researchers’ discovery is that these brittle solar cells can also be fixed more easily than ever before.

While this innovation is not going to change the game by itself, it’s just one of many important studies currently underway to improve the performance of solar cells to allow them to truly compete with fossil fuels in a market that’s still dominated by the cheap and easy status-quo.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Coronavirus Outbreak Hits Solar Power Development In Asia
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Metal Trump Wants More Than Gold

The Metal Trump Wants More Than Gold
The Ticking Time Bomb That Could Crush Oil Markets

The Ticking Time Bomb That Could Crush Oil Markets

 A Third Of Fossil Fuel Assets May Soon Be Stranded

A Third Of Fossil Fuel Assets May Soon Be Stranded

 Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecast By $10

Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecast By $10

 Oil Could Drop To Mid-$40s As Demand Crumbles

Oil Could Drop To Mid-$40s As Demand Crumbles



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com