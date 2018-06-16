The Next Stage In Perovskite Solar Development

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 day 65.06 -1.83 -2.74%
Brent Crude 1 day 73.44 -2.50 -3.29%
Natural Gas 1 day 3.022 +0.057 +1.92%
Mars US 1 day 67.90 -2.89 -4.08%
Opec Basket 4 days 73.35 -0.76 -1.03%
Urals 2 days 72.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 75.51 +0.28 +0.37%
Louisiana Light 3 days 75.51 +0.28 +0.37%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.11 -2.72 -3.59%
Mexican Basket 3 days 64.34 +0.17 +0.26%
Natural Gas 1 day 3.022 +0.057 +1.92%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 73.88 +0.90 +1.23%
Murban 3 days 76.93 +0.90 +1.18%
Iran Heavy 2 days 68.43 -2.69 -3.78%
Basra Light 3 days 74.14 -0.95 -1.27%
Saharan Blend 2 days 72.14 -2.71 -3.62%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.11 -2.72 -3.59%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.11 -2.72 -3.59%
Girassol 2 days 71.96 -2.72 -3.64%
Opec Basket 4 days 73.35 -0.76 -1.03%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 39.81 -1.44 -3.49%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 47.44 -0.45 -0.94%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 65.09 +0.25 +0.39%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 67.04 +0.25 +0.37%
Sweet Crude 3 days 57.89 -0.60 -1.03%
Peace Sour 3 days 54.89 -1.50 -2.66%
Peace Sour 3 days 54.89 -1.50 -2.66%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 62.89 +1.25 +2.03%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 62.14 -0.35 -0.56%
Central Alberta 3 days 57.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 75.51 +0.28 +0.37%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 61.50 -1.75 -2.77%
Giddings 2 days 55.25 -1.75 -3.07%
ANS West Coast 4 days 73.47 +0.51 +0.70%
West Texas Sour 2 days 59.01 -1.83 -3.01%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.96 -1.83 -2.82%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.96 -1.83 -2.82%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.51 -1.83 -2.89%
Kansas Common 3 days 57.25 +0.25 +0.44%
Buena Vista 3 days 75.15 +0.25 +0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Oil prices going down
  • 11 minutes China & India in talks to form anti-OPEC
  • 16 minutes When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 1 day Bullish and bearish outlook for oil
  • 15 hours Trump Hits China With Tariffs On $50 Billion Of Goods
  • 1 day Rolls Royce shedding 4,600 jobs
  • 20 hours Oil prices going down
  • 7 hours Another WTH? Example of Cheap Renewables
  • 7 hours When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 1 hour We Need A Lasting Solution To The Lies Told By Big Oil and API
  • 1 day After Trump-KJU, Trump-Putin Summit
  • 5 hours Russia's Rosneft 'Comfortable' With $70-$80 Oil Ahead of OPEC Talks
  • 7 hours What If Canada Had Wind and Not Oilsands?
  • 37 mins The Wonderful U.S. Oil Trade Deficit with Canada
  • 1 day U.S. Cars Will No Longer Need 55mpg Fuel Efficiency By 2025.
  • 1 day China & India in talks to form anti-OPEC
  • 1 day Epic Fail as Solar Crashes and Wind Refuses to Blow
  • 1 day OPEC soap opera daily update
  • 25 mins The Permian Mystery

Breaking News:

Venezuela Oil Production May Sink To 1 Million Bpd As Early As This Year

Alt Text

A New Energy Storage Solution Debuts In The Railway Sector

The holy grail of energy…

Alt Text

World's Largest Metals Exchange Takes Aim At Booming EV Market

As the electric vehicle industry…

Alt Text

EV Producers Search For Cobalt Alternatives As Prices Rise

With cobalt volatility always at…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Next Stage In Perovskite Solar Development

By Brian Westenhaus - Jun 16, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT Solar

A Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) research team has proposed a perovskite material that serves as a potential active material for highly efficient lead-free thin-film photovoltaic devices. This material is expected to lay the foundation to overcome previously known limitations of perovskite including its stability and toxicity issues.

The KAIST research team has proposed a perovskite material, Cs2Au2I6 (Cesium, Gold, Iodine) that serves as a potential active material for highly efficient lead-free thin-film photovoltaic devices.

As strong candidates for next-generation high-efficiency photovoltaic cells, perovskite photovoltaic cells have a maximum photoconversion efficiency of 22 percent, comparable to high-performance crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells. In addition, perovskite-based cells can be fabricated at low temperatures, thereby bringing about dramatic cost reductions.

However, it has been noted that conventional organic-inorganic hybrid perovskite materials exhibit low stability, eventually degrading their performance and making them unfit for continued use. Moreover, their inclusion of lead has undermined their environmental friendliness.

So, a joint team led by Professor Hyungjun Kim from the KAIST Department of Chemistry and Professor Min Seok Jang from the School of Electrical Engineering has analyzed a previously discovered perovskite material, Cs2Au2I6, consisting of only inorganic substances and investigated its suitability for application in thin-film photovoltaic devices. Theoretical investigations suggest that this new perovskite material is not only as efficient but also more stable and environment friendly compared to the conventional perovskite materials.

Related: Oil Prices Rebound On Crude, Gasoline Inventory Draws

For this analysis, the team developed multiscale multiphysics simulation frameworks. Atomic-scale first-principle quantum calculations were carried out to study the optical properties of the proposed material, and device-scale electromagnetic simulations were conducted to suggest that the material could indeed serve as a promising photovoltaic substance at the device level.

From this point onward, the research team plans to extend the study in two directions: an empirical study to apply the perovskite material in real-world photovoltaic cells and a theoretical analysis to find the optimal and highly stable material for photovoltaic cells

The team said, “Perovskite materials are highly efficient, but in order to completely replace the conventional solar cells, their stability and toxicity issues must first be resolved.” They added that this research is expected to accelerate related studies in pursuit of high-efficiency, environment-friendly perovskite materials.

This research is being led by post-doc researcher Lamjed Debbichi and master’s candidate Songju Lee. The research paper has been published and selected as the front cover article of Advanced Materials.

This looks good for the perovskite field. The concern right off is the Cesium, which isn’t particularly inexpensive and the gold which surely is not cheap. Iodine probably won’t have much impact. There are also the requisite matters of manufacturing, scaling up, longevity and recycling to work through. This looks like finally a lead-free start for perovskite. Congratulations KAIST!

By New Energy And Fuel

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

EV Producers Search For Cobalt Alternatives As Prices Rise
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Geopolitical Tensions Reach Boiling Point Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

Geopolitical Tensions Reach Boiling Point Ahead Of OPEC Meeting
The Real Reason For Higher Gas Prices

The Real Reason For Higher Gas Prices

 Can Saudi Arabia Prevent The Next Oil Shock?

Can Saudi Arabia Prevent The Next Oil Shock?

 Rig Count Falters Amid Oil Price Correction

Rig Count Falters Amid Oil Price Correction

 IEA: Oil Prices Could Rise Further As Shale Can’t Fill The Gap

IEA: Oil Prices Could Rise Further As Shale Can’t Fill The Gap

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com