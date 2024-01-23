Floating Solar Farms: Southeast Asia's Answer to Land Scarcity

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.40 -0.36 -0.48%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.56 -0.50 -0.62%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.71 -0.60 -0.75%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.449 +0.030 +1.24%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.207 -0.031 -1.37%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.76 +1.57 +2.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.76 +1.57 +2.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.48 +0.99 +1.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.70 -0.57 -0.71%
Chart Mars US 81 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.207 -0.031 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 76.62 -1.25 -1.61%
Graph down Murban 2 days 78.64 -1.12 -1.40%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 76.70 +0.81 +1.07%
Graph down Basra Light 785 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 81.92 +1.02 +1.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 80.48 +0.99 +1.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.48 +0.99 +1.25%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.14 +0.94 +1.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.70 -0.57 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 238 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 55.51 +1.51 +2.80%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 76.91 +1.51 +2.00%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 75.16 +1.51 +2.05%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 65.86 +1.51 +2.35%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 61.26 +1.51 +2.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 61.26 +1.51 +2.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 64.76 +1.51 +2.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 66.76 +1.51 +2.31%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 61.26 +1.51 +2.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.76 +1.57 +2.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.67 +1.78 +2.55%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.42 +1.78 +2.80%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 78.18 -0.48 -0.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 69.97 +1.78 +2.61%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 71.67 +1.78 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.67 +1.78 +2.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.50 +1.75 +2.51%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.50 +1.75 +2.75%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 78.11 -0.67 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 11 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Slip as Oversupply Concerns Trump Middle East Tensions

Wells Fargo: U.S. Residential Solar Sector To Outperform in 2024

Wells Fargo: U.S. Residential Solar Sector To Outperform in 2024

Wells Fargo predicts a rebound…

Caltech's Space Solar Power Project Achieves Major Milestone

Caltech's Space Solar Power Project Achieves Major Milestone

Caltech's Space Solar Power Demonstrator…

Germany Leads the Way in Solar Energy Across Europe

Germany Leads the Way in Solar Energy Across Europe

In 2022, Germany had an…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Solar Energy
Ryan Opsal

Ryan Opsal

Dr. Ryan Opsal is currently an Adjunct Professor in International Relations at Florida International University, where he teaches on issues ranging from security to political…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Floating Solar Farms: Southeast Asia's Answer to Land Scarcity

By Ryan Opsal - Jan 23, 2024, 2:00 PM CST
  • Southeast Asia aims to make FPV a significant part of its solar capacity, with notable projects in countries like the Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand.
  • FPV technology addresses the challenge of land scarcity in the region, allowing solar energy to flourish without disrupting agricultural land use.
  • Major FPV projects, like the Cirata FPV in Indonesia and planned developments in the Philippines, are setting benchmarks for future growth in the region.
Join Our Community
Southeast Asia

Solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity additions are poised to be a central pillar of Southeast Asia’s energy future, with floating installations primed to play a critical role. Mirroring the broader Asian region’s dominance of the global floating PV (FPV) market, Rystad Energy research shows that Southeast Asia will account for 10% of the region’s total solar capacity by 2030, encompassing ground-mounted, rooftop and FPV installations. Countries such as the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand are well-positioned to be at the forefront of this growing trend, using FPV to increase clean energy generation capacity.

Addressing land rights is a pivotal challenge for solar developers in Southeast Asia due to the predominant use of available land for agricultural purposes. The region grapples with a scarcity of suitable sites for solar farms, intensifying the need for innovative solutions. In particular, FPVs have emerged as a viable option, leveraging bodies of water adjacent to agricultural areas. This approach not only circumvents land access tensions but also presents a potential blueprint for other countries grappling with similar issues.

Operational FPV projects in Southeast Asia currently amount to around 500 MW combined. However, according to Rystad Energy’s data, an anticipated 300 MW of FPV capacity is expected to be added across Southeast Asia in early 2024 alone.

Currently, nine of the world’s top 10 FPV projects by size are in China, with the only exception being the Cirata FPV project in West Java, Indonesia, which was commissioned in November 2023. The project boasts capacity of 145 megawatts-alternating-current (MWac), setting an example that will be followed as more FPV projects enter the fold. Owned by the state utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) and the Emirati renewable energy company, Masdar, the Cirata FPV project is the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia, surpassing others in mainland China and Taiwan (China).

FPVs have emerged as a game-changer for Southeast Asia, catalyzing the region’s push towards clean energy by maximizing its abundant solar resources and overcoming limited land availability. Their modular design allows for integration with existing hydropower dams and unlocks tremendous opportunities for hydropower-rich nations like Laos, Thailand and Indonesia. Additionally, with land rights a major deterrent facing solar developers in Southeast Asia, as much of the land is used for agriculture, FPVs provide a solution for the coexistence of solar farms and agriculture.

Jun Yee Chew, Head of Asia renewables and power research, Rystad Energy

Learn more with Rystad Energy’s Renewables & Power Solution.

In Thailand, companies are contracting FPVs and procuring electricity through private power purchase agreements (PPAs). This strategy is similar to rooftop solar leasing, with individuals or businesses leasing their rooftop space to solar companies. This symbiotic relationship allows landowners to power their businesses with clean energy while mitigating the risk of disputes between solar developers and farmers, who argue for the land to be used for agricultural purposes.

By maximizing this approach to land utilization, Southeast Asia can not only sidestep the intricate web of land rights issues but also promote the sustainable integration of solar energy. The success of the Thai model sets a precedent for navigating the delicate balance between agricultural needs and expanding renewable energy infrastructure and could set an example for the region at large. Additionally, with a significant portion of Southeast Asia covered by dense rainforests, FPV presents an opportunity to increase renewable energy generation without deforestation.

Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand are expected to lead Southeast Asia’s push into floating solar in the years to come. As an archipelago, the Philippines has many large inland lakes that are suitable for FPV, such as Laguna Lake, where there are plans for nearly 3 gigawatts-alternating-current (GWac) of capacity.

Philippines-based ACEN is set to become the top FPV developer in Southeast Asia by the end of this decade. The company is working to commission a 1 GW project on Laguna Lake, along with a 200 MW project in the Filipino province of Rizal. ACEN currently has the largest and fastest-growing solar PV portfolio in the region, which will surpass 3 GW by the time the two FPV projects come online later this decade. Filipino solar company SunAsia and Singapore-headquartered Blueleaf Energy will also build a gigawatt-scale FPV in Laguna Lake, along with projects in other locations in the Philippines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indonesia’s extensive use of hydropower complements its ambition for more solar PV. The country has a 1.8 GW FPV project on the horizon at the Duriangkang reservoir in Batam, which is being led by Spanish-headquartered EDP Renewables. The development of FPV projects in Indonesia is expected to accelerate, given the temporary reduction in local content requirements for solar PV until 2025, when the nation’s first PV manufacturing plant is expected to come online.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Caltech's Space Solar Power Project Achieves Major Milestone
Ryan Opsal

Ryan Opsal

Dr. Ryan Opsal is currently an Adjunct Professor in International Relations at Florida International University, where he teaches on issues ranging from security to political…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Tesla Is Approaching a Tipping Point

Tesla Is Approaching a Tipping Point
Russia And Iran Finalize 20-Year Deal That Will Change The Middle East Forever

Russia And Iran Finalize 20-Year Deal That Will Change The Middle East Forever
New Law Could Put Geothermal On Equal Footing With Oil And Gas

New Law Could Put Geothermal On Equal Footing With Oil And Gas
U.S. Oil Production Flatlines

U.S. Oil Production Flatlines
Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com