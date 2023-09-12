China's Solar Boom: Capacity Set To Hit 1 TW By 2026

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 88.80 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 92.06 +1.42 +1.57%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.19 +1.36 +1.47%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.740 -0.003 -0.11%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.713 -0.015 -0.56%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.40 -0.26 -0.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.40 -0.26 -0.29%
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.12 +0.28 +0.30%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 88.99 +1.55 +1.77%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.713 -0.015 -0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 13 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 13 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 13 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 652 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 13 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 13 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 13 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.12 +0.28 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 105 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 69.09 -0.22 -0.32%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 89.44 -0.22 -0.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 87.69 -0.22 -0.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 84.39 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 81.39 -0.32 -0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 81.39 -0.32 -0.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 82.89 -0.42 -0.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 92.59 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 81.29 -0.32 -0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.40 -0.26 -0.29%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.77 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 77.52 -0.22 -0.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 92.71 -0.69 -0.74%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 83.17 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 83.77 -0.22 -0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.77 -0.22 -0.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.50 -0.25 -0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.50 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 91.71 -0.11 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 34 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness

Breaking News:

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

North Koreans Install Solar Panels As Regime Fails To Provide Power

North Koreans Install Solar Panels As Regime Fails To Provide Power

Solar energy is making inroads…

Fluorinated Aniliniums Lead To A Breakthrough In Perovskite Solar Cells

Fluorinated Aniliniums Lead To A Breakthrough In Perovskite Solar Cells

Researchers have improved the heat…

Puerto Rico's Solar Rooftop Revolution

Puerto Rico's Solar Rooftop Revolution

Following devastating hurricanes, Puerto Rico…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Solar Energy
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent energy consulting services and business intelligence provider offering global databases, strategic advisory and research products for energy companies and suppliers,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China's Solar Boom: Capacity Set To Hit 1 TW By 2026

By Rystad Energy - Sep 12, 2023, 4:00 PM CDT
  • China's solar capacity is predicted to cross 500 GW by end of 2023 and then double to 1 TW by 2026.
  • Investment in solar PV construction hit ~$15.8 billion in the first half of 2023, outpacing other power generation sources.
  • Despite land constraints in coastal regions, provinces like Henan and Shandong lead in distributed solar PV installations, with the nation halfway through its five-year solar installation target.
Join Our Community
Solar Power

China’s solar sector is set to break records in the coming years . When installed capacity crosses the 500 gigawatts (GW) mark by the end of 2023, it will have taken 13 years to reach that milestone. That total, however, will be doubled to 1 terawatt (TW) in just three additional years. Rystad Energy modeling shows total installed solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity in China will cross the 1,000 GW mark by the end of 2026.

New capacity in 2023 is expected to top 150 GW, almost doubling the 87 GW installed in 2022. Our projections show that the significant acceleration is not going to slow anytime soon. About 165 GW is expected to be added in 2024 and 170 GW in 2025. This growth will see China’s cumulative solar PV capacity reach over 700 GW by 2024 and increase to close to 900 GW by the end of 2025, before topping 1 TW in 2026.

Today, China’s 500 GW represents approximately 40% of global capacity, with the US in second place, accounting for about 12% with 145 GW. Installations in the US are also expected to grow, helped by the incentives offered through the Inflation Reduction Act, but total capacity will be about 209 GW in 2026, or around 11% of the global total.

According to the National Energy Administration (NEA), 134.9 billion CNY (~$15.8 billion) has been invested in solar PV construction during the first half of 2023. This is 3.4 times the investment put into thermal power during the same period and the highest among all power generation sources. As China continues to invest in renewable energy, proactive measures to address the challenges of solar intermittency have been taken by encouraging new utility-scale renewable projects to build associated storage. Pumped hydro, for example, is developing fast in China to meet seasonal changes in energy demand. By June 2023, China had 49 GW of pumped hydro, which is expected to reach 64 GW by 2025 and over 120 GW by 2030.

China’s national program to build out solar capacity, launched in June 2021, has led to a significant boost in large-scale projects. Although most distributed PV systems are installed on rooftops, not all of them are used for residential purposes. Around two-thirds of the distributed PV capacity in China is utilized by the commercial and industrial sectors and these projects can vary from tens to more than 100 MW.

Yicong Zhu, senior renewables and power analyst, Rystad Energy.

Learn more with Rystad Energy’s Renewables & Power Solution.

The growth of distributed solar – typically sited on rooftops – during recent years has not been a surprise for the Chinese market. Utility-scale solar PV development - if it produces 10 megawatts (MW) or more of energy – has been concentrated in the northwest region of China where solar and land resources are abundant. Power demand centers are in the south and eastern regions, along the densely populated coast and where most of the industries are located. The nation has made efforts to construct and expand its high-voltage transmission networks to move renewable power from areas rich in resources to demand centers. However, there is limited land availability and costs are high in coastal regions, so large-scale utility solar PV developments are not feasible.

Therefore, distributed solar energy has become a more viable alternative and the more populous provinces of China have experienced a notable increase in the advancement of such projects this year. Particularly, the provinces of Henan, Shandong, Hubei, Jiangsu and Zhejiang have all observed a surge in installations.

Among these provinces, Henan takes the lead, with 7.6 GW of new solar PV installations, of which 98% were distributed solar PV. Following closely is Shandong, with 6.8 GW of new installations. It, however, currently holds the highest installed solar PV capacity among the provinces, boasting a total of 49.5 GW, including 35.7 GW of distributed solar and 13.7 GW of utility-scale solar. The province of Hebei takes second place in terms of installed solar PV capacity, with a cumulative of 41.7 GW, evenly divided between utility-scale and distributed solar PV installations.

China has set provincial-specific solar PV installation targets under its renewable energy plans across 26 provinces as part of its 14th five-year planning period. The goal is to install 443 GW of new capacity by the end of 2025. As of 30 June, a total of 206 GW was already installed, achieving a completion rate of 46.5% at the halfway mark of the five-year plan.

As of now, Henan and Fujian provinces have surpassed their targets for the planning period, while some other provinces are less than 20% away from their five-year target, with 2.5 years remaining. Even so, almost half of the 26 provinces have fallen behind, which is why less than half of the overall expected new capacity has been installed by the midpoint of the five-year plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the top 10 provinces that have the highest new solar PV capacity installation targets, only three have managed to complete more than 50% as of the end of June. Provinces like Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Gansu and Qinghai, which still have to install more than 20 GW of new capacity, will need to speed up their project development in the coming years if they want to meet their targets. Overall, all provinces will need to bring at least 250 GW of solar PV capacity online by the end of 2025 to achieve their respective targets.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why China’s Clean Energy Companies Are Blowing Everyone Else Away
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent energy consulting services and business intelligence provider offering global databases, strategic advisory and research products for energy companies and suppliers,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance

Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance
China’s Massive Gold-Buying Spree Continues

China’s Massive Gold-Buying Spree Continues
Orsted Threatens To Abandon U.S. Offshore Wind Projects

Orsted Threatens To Abandon U.S. Offshore Wind Projects
Europe And The U.S. Gear Up For A Geothermal Boom

Europe And The U.S. Gear Up For A Geothermal Boom
The Oil Market Hasn’t Felt The Full Impact Of Saudi Arabia's Cuts Yet

The Oil Market Hasn’t Felt The Full Impact Of Saudi Arabia's Cuts Yet

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com