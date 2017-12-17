Market Intelligence
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

The Secret To Replacing Fossil Fuels

By Irina Slav - Dec 17, 2017, 12:00 PM CST The Secret To Replacing Fossil Fuels

When it comes to renewables, skeptics tend to point out the lower efficiency rates as opposed to fossil fuels, the high costs, and the dependence on subsidies for making a profit. But technology is coming to the rescue, accelerating efficiency gains and cost reductions.

Technology is too general a term, however. Specifically, it’s supercomputers that are making the difference for renewables, says Peter Kelly-Detwiler from consultancy NorthBridge Energy Partners. Supercomputers are becoming faster and more powerful, more capable of coming up with new, better, molecules and designs for renewable energy installations.

What renewables like wind and solar have going for them is their immaturity relative to fossil fuel power generation technology. In fossil fuel installations, pretty much everything that could have been done to improve efficiencies has already been done, Kelly-Detwiler argues, noting GE’s Bouchain, France, combined cycle power plant that achieved a record-high efficiency rate of 62.2 percent.

GE used a supercomputer to help it break the record, but there’s one disheartening element in the feat: It took the company a decade to improve gas-fired plant efficiencies by just one percent. That’s what Kelly-Detwiler considers a major disadvantage of fossil fuel-powered plants. Fossil fuels have been around for a long time, and thousands of people have worked to extract the best efficiency rates for decades, leaving hardly any space left for breakthrough inventions.

On the other hand, renewables are barely starting, in a way. Their low efficiency rates can actually be seen as an advantage, leaving a lot of opportunities for improvement. For example, in March this year, Japanese resin and plastic maker Kaneka Corp. announced that it broke the previous solar cell efficiency rate, achieving 26.3 percent, up by 0.7 percent from the previous record. Related: U.S. Oil Rig Count Dips, Ending 5 Week Streak

Now, that may sound tiny, but it’s close to what GE did with a gas-fired generator over 10 years. And researchers in solar power are not stopping there. Last month, researchers from Russian ITMO University said they’d made a new solar cell coating, combining the features of an electrode with those of a light-trapping structure. This combination reduced the amount of reflected light and protected the cell from overheating, potentially improving its overall efficiency by as much as 20 percent.

Earlier this week, SunPower’s shares shot up by 12 percent after the company said it achieved a 15 percent efficiency improvement in its solar cells by combining size, materials, and a different way of laying them out—as shingles.

Okay, so where do supercomputers come in? They come in when researchers working on improving efficiencies—whether in solar or in wind—need new materials and structures to achieve their objective. Supercomputers that are capable of quadrillions of calculations per second can pull data, analyze it, and literally create new materials by arranging virtual molecules in new ways and then calculating how these virtual molecules can be made physically.

It’s a long process, even with the help of supercomputers. But it’s a process that, according to Kelly-Detwiler, is accelerating at an ever-increasing pace, and inventions will come more frequently as the urgency of climate change looms large over the world.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

  • Hermann T. on December 17 2017 said:
    It is important to clarify that subsidies to fossil fuel are amount to $5 trillion dollars (6.5% of global GDP) per year, which is many times more than subsidies to renewables, according to a recent study by the IMF. According to the International Energy Agency subsidies to fossil fuels are 6 times higher than to renewables.

    This is one of the best-kept secrets or biggest myth of the oil & gas industry. So let's be clear, eliminating all subsidies to energy would leave fossil fuels unable to compete with renewables at all. And this before we even start talking about the cost of pollution and negative externalities from fossil fuels.
  • Steve (olduvai.ca) on December 18 2017 said:
    It will be interesting to see if any of these technological 'promises' ever materialize (my guess is they will not as most don't). I'm still waiting for the flying car and too-cheap-to-meter nuclear power to arrive I was promised in the 1960s...
  • Disgruntled on December 18 2017 said:
    Hermann, what subsidies are you speaking of exactly? Because I, as an oil producer in the United States, don't know what the hell you're talking about. I am not aware of any "free money" available to me, or anyone else in the oil and gas industry. If you are referring to the "ability" of deducting IDCs in the year that they are incurred, then that is not a subsidy. It merely speeds up what would happen over five years anyway. All businesses in America get to deduct the cost of doing business from their income. The purpose is so that those of us who risk our money in the extraction of hydrocarbons (a very necessary and important commodity) can redeploy our financial resources quicker in order to keep this vital commodity coming.

    If there is a type of subsidy to which I may avail myself, please let all of us know. It's been a tough three years.
  • More Clarity on December 18 2017 said:
    So lets be clear, based on ENERGY PRODUCED renewables get for more subsidies. Fossil fuels do get more subsidies overall only because they produce the large majority of our energy. Your comments might hold water if renewables and fossil fuels each produced 50% of our energy consumption.
    https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaellynch/2015/.../energy-subsidies-2-real-numbers/

