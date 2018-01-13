The New Natural Resources Fueling The Green Revolution

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 22 hours 64.30 +0.50 +0.78%
Brent Crude 22 hours 69.87 +0.61 +0.88%
Natural Gas 22 hours 3.200 +0.116 +3.76%
Mars US 22 hours 64.80 +0.50 +0.78%
Opec Basket 3 days 67.38 +0.14 +0.21%
Urals 2 days 66.69 -0.47 -0.70%
Louisiana Light 3 days 68.51 +0.21 +0.31%
Louisiana Light 3 days 68.51 +0.21 +0.31%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.58 -0.74 -1.05%
Mexican Basket 3 days 59.22 +0.54 +0.92%
Natural Gas 22 hours 3.200 +0.116 +3.76%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.03 -0.20 -0.30%
Murban 2 days 68.98 -0.15 -0.22%
Iran Heavy 2 days 66.36 -0.75 -1.12%
Basra Light 2 days 65.21 +0.58 +0.90%
Saharan Blend 2 days 69.85 -0.78 -1.10%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.58 -0.74 -1.05%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.58 -0.74 -1.05%
Girassol 2 days 68.98 -0.64 -0.92%
Opec Basket 3 days 67.38 +0.14 +0.21%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 41.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 92 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 92 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 92 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 92 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 92 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 92 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 92 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 92 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 92 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 68.51 +0.21 +0.31%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 60.75 +0.50 +0.83%
Giddings 2 days 54.50 +0.50 +0.93%
ANS West Coast 4 days 68.97 -0.05 -0.07%
West Texas Sour 2 days 58.25 +0.50 +0.87%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.20 +0.50 +0.81%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.20 +0.50 +0.81%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 60.75 +0.50 +0.83%
Kansas Common 3 days 54.00 +0.25 +0.47%
Buena Vista 3 days 58.55 -12.78 -17.92%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 17 hours Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal
  • 19 hours Iranian Oil Tanker Drifts Into Japanese Waters As Fires Rage On
  • 23 hours Kenya Cuts Share Of Oil Revenues To Local Communities
  • 23 hours IEA: $65-70 Oil Could Cause Surge In U.S. Shale Production
  • 1 day Russia’s Lukoil May Sell 20% In Oil Trader Litasco
  • 1 day Falling Chinese Oil Imports Weigh On Prices
  • 1 day Shell Considers Buying Dutch Green Energy Supplier
  • 2 days Wind And Solar Prices Continue To Fall
  • 2 days Residents Flee After Nigeria Gas Company Pipeline Explodes
  • 2 days Venezuela To Pre-Mine Petro For Release In 6-Weeks
  • 2 days Trump Says U.S. “Could Conceivably” Rejoin Paris Climate Accord
  • 2 days Saudis Shortlist New York, London, Hong Kong For Aramco IPO
  • 2 days Rigid EU Rules Makes ICE Move 245 Oil Futures Contracts To U.S.
  • 2 days Norway Reports Record Gas Sales To Europe In 2017
  • 3 days Trump’s Plan Makes 65 Billion BOE Available For Drilling
  • 3 days PetroChina’s Biggest Refinery Doubles Russian Pipeline Oil Intake
  • 3 days NYC Sues Five Oil Majors For Contributing To Climate Change
  • 3 days Saudi Aramco Looks To Secure $6B In Cheap Loans Before IPO
  • 3 days Shell Sells Stake In Iraqi Oil Field To Japan’s Itochu
  • 3 days Iranian Oil Tanker Explodes, Could Continue To Burn For A Month
  • 3 days Florida Gets An Oil Drilling Pass
  • 4 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
  • 4 days Tesla Begins Mass Production Of Solar Shingles
  • 4 days EIA Boosts World Oil Demand Forecast For 2018 By 100,000 Bpd
  • 4 days Businessman Seeks Sale Of $5.2B Stake In Kazakhstan Oil Field
  • 4 days Exxon Accuses California Of Climate Change Hypocrisy
  • 4 days Norway’s Recovering Oil Industry Resumes Hiring
  • 4 days $2.3 Million Seized Following Singapore Oil Heist
  • 4 days China Nears 2016 Carbon Emissions Target
  • 5 days Oil Companies Respond Slow To New U.S. Lease Plan
  • 5 days Maduro To Issue First 100 Million Petros Despite Skeptics
  • 5 days Iraq Bans Kurdish Firm From Operating Kirkuk Oil Fields
  • 5 days Goldman Sachs And Citi To Lead Saudi Aramco IPO
  • 5 days Iraq To Begin Oil Deliveries To Iran
  • 5 days Kuwait Energy In Talks To Merge With London-Listed Firm
  • 5 days Vietnam Oil Executives Could Face Death Penalty In Corruption Case
  • 5 days Libyan Oil Company Calls For Reopening Of Ras Lanuf Refinery
  • 8 days Libya Triples Oil Revenues In 2017 As Production Recovers
  • 8 days Exxon Treats Guyana To 6th Offshore Discovery Since 2015
  • 8 days Canadian Crude Oil Exports Decline On Keystone Pipeline Leaks

Breaking News:

Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

Alt Text

The Winners Of 2017’s Renewable Revolution

2017 has been a huge…

Alt Text

The Secret To Replacing Fossil Fuels

Renewable skeptics cite low efficiency,…

Alt Text

Low Cost Renewables Are Creating A New Middle East

The Middle East is racing…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Related News

The New Natural Resources Fueling The Green Revolution

By MINING.com - Jan 13, 2018, 2:00 PM CST solar panels

(Click to enlarge)

Courtesy of: Visual Capitalist

Records for renewable energy consumption were smashed around the world in 2017.

Looking at national and state grids, progress has been extremely impressive. In Costa Rica, for example, renewable energy supplied five million people with all of their electricity needs for a stretch of 300 consecutive days. Meanwhile, the U.K. broke 13 green energy records in 2017 alone, and California’s largest grid operator announced it got 67.2 percent of its energy from renewables (excluding hydro) on May 13, 2017.

The corporate front is also looking promising, and Google has led the way by buying 536 MW of wind power to offset 100 percent of the company’s electricity usage. This makes the tech giant the biggest corporate purchaser of renewable energy on the planet.

But while these examples are plentiful, this progress is only the tip of the iceberg – and green energy still represents a small but rapidly growing segment. For a full green shift to occur, we’ll need to 10x what we’re currently sourcing from renewables.

To do this, we will need to procure massive amounts of natural resources – they just won’t be the fossil fuels that we’re used to.

Green metals required

Today’s infographic comes from Cambridge House as a part of the lead-up to their flagship conference, the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2018. Related: The Biggest Loser Of The OPEC Deal

A major theme of the conference is sustainable energy – and the math indeed makes it clear that to fully transition to a green economy, we’ll need vast amounts of metals like copper, silicon, aluminum, lithium, cobalt, rare earths, and silver.

These metals and minerals are needed to generate, store, and distribute green energy. Without them, the reality is that technologies like solar panels, wind turbines, lithium-ion batteries, nuclear reactors, and electric vehicles are simply not possible.

First principles

How do you get a Tesla to drive over 300 miles (480 km) on just one charge?

Here’s what you need: a lightweight body, a powerful electric motor, a cutting-edge battery that can store energy efficiently, and a lot of engineering prowess.

Putting the engineering aside, all of these things need special metals to work. For the lightweight body, aluminum is being substituted in for steel. For the electric motor, Tesla is using AC induction motors (Model S and X) that require large amounts of copper and aluminum. Meanwhile, Chevy Bolts and soon Tesla will use permanent magnet motors (in the Model 3) that use rare earths like neodymium, dysprosium, and praseodymium.

The batteries, as we’ve shown in our five-part Battery Series, are a whole other supply chain challenge. The lithium-ion batteries used in EVs need lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite, and many other metals or minerals to function. Each Tesla battery, by the way, weighs about 1,200 lbs (540 kg) and makes up 25 percent the total mass of the car. Related: Rig Count Shoots Up As Oil Nears $70

While EVs are a topic we’ve studied in depth, the same principles apply for solar panels, wind turbines, nuclear reactors, grid-scale energy storage solutions, or anything else we need to secure a sustainable future. Solar panels need silicon and silver, while wind turbines need rare earths, steel, and aluminum.

Even nuclear, which is the safest energy type by deaths per TWh and generates barely any emissions, needs uranium in order to generate power.

The pace of progress

The green revolution is happening at a breakneck speed – and new records will continue to be set each year.

Over $200 billion was invested into renewables in 2016, and more net renewable capacity was added than coal and gas put together:

Power Type

Net Global Capacity Added (2016)

Renewable (excl. large hydro)

138 GW

Coal

54 GW

Gas

37 GW

Large hydro

15 GW

Nuclear

10 GW

Other flexible capacity

5 GW

The numbers suggest that this is the only start of the green revolution.

However, to fully work our way off of fossil fuels, we will need to procure large amounts of the metals that make sustainable energy possible.

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Low Cost Renewables Are Creating A New Middle East
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$60 Oil Will Not Last Long

$60 Oil Will Not Last Long
3 Million Barrels Per Day Could Go Offline In 2018

3 Million Barrels Per Day Could Go Offline In 2018

 Shale Restraint Could Lift Oil To $80

Shale Restraint Could Lift Oil To $80

 The World’s Most Expensive Oil

The World’s Most Expensive Oil

 Europe Becomes Victim of Russia’s Newest Oil Strategy

Europe Becomes Victim of Russia’s Newest Oil Strategy

Most Commented

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com