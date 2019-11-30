The Make Or Break Factor For Electric Vehicles

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 1 day 55.17 -2.94 -5.06%
Brent Crude 1 day 60.49 -2.78 -4.39%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.281 -0.220 -8.80%
Mars US 1 day 54.87 -2.94 -5.09%
Opec Basket 5 days 63.94 -0.46 -0.71%
Urals 2 days 58.05 -0.35 -0.60%
Louisiana Light 5 days 63.38 +0.46 +0.73%
Louisiana Light 5 days 63.38 +0.46 +0.73%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.15 -1.90 -2.97%
Mexican Basket 5 days 51.68 +0.41 +0.80%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.281 -0.220 -8.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 64.20 +0.56 +0.88%
Murban 2 days 66.37 +0.64 +0.97%
Iran Heavy 2 days 52.98 -1.81 -3.30%
Basra Light 4 days 68.47 -0.38 -0.55%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.64 -1.74 -2.70%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.15 -1.90 -2.97%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.15 -1.90 -2.97%
Girassol 2 days 63.56 -1.60 -2.46%
Opec Basket 5 days 63.94 -0.46 -0.71%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 36.26 -3.24 -8.20%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 34.61 -1.30 -3.62%
Canadian Condensate 102 days 52.11 -0.30 -0.57%
Premium Synthetic 92 days 58.51 -0.30 -0.51%
Sweet Crude 1 day 50.91 +0.25 +0.49%
Peace Sour 1 day 47.86 -0.30 -0.62%
Peace Sour 1 day 47.86 -0.30 -0.62%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 51.36 -0.30 -0.58%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 56.11 -0.30 -0.53%
Central Alberta 1 day 47.61 -0.30 -0.63%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 5 days 63.38 +0.46 +0.73%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 51.75 -3.25 -5.91%
Giddings 2 days 45.50 -3.25 -6.67%
ANS West Coast 79 days 65.47 +0.14 +0.21%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.12 -3.24 -6.19%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.07 -3.24 -5.75%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.07 -3.24 -5.75%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 51.75 -3.25 -5.91%
Kansas Common 5 days 48.75 +0.50 +1.04%
Buena Vista 5 days 67.64 +0.05 +0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 7 minutes The 5 Scary New Rules Of Upside-Down Capitalism
  • 12 minutes "Leaked" request by some Democrats that they were asking Nancy to coordinate censure instead of impeachment.
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 2 hours POTUS Trump signs the HK Bill
  • 10 hours Quotes from the Widowmaker
  • 16 hours RIG COUNT DROPS AGAIN ! Who cares when production continues to go up ! U.S. DAILY PRODUCTION RECORD 12.9 MILLION BARRELS/DAY WEEK ENDING NOV 22
  • 5 mins China Ramps Up Coal Fired Energy Production
  • 12 hours Trump's China Strategy: Death By a Thousand Paper Cuts
  • 1 day Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt
  • 11 hours What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 2 days Canada Issues Updated NGV Roadmap
  • 7 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 2 days The Chinese Government May Have Just F-ed Over Every Options Traders in BABA
  • 7 hours US shale production boom
  • 2 days Putin: ‘We’ll Never Frack’

Breaking News:

Natural Gas Prices Crash On Warm Weather Warnings

Alt Text

The No.1 Bottleneck For Clean Energy Tech

Clean energy technology offers the…

Alt Text

17-Year Old Genius Gets Google Prize For Renewable Energy Breakthrough

In Google’s year international science…

Alt Text

The Fatal Flaw In A Perfect Energy Solution

Solar updraft towers, better known…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Make Or Break Factor For Electric Vehicles

By Irina Slav - Nov 30, 2019, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Electric Vehicle

There is no carmaker without an EV plan--usually a costly EV plan. Volkswagen, by far the most ambitious among them, has plans to pour $66 billion (60 billion euro) in EVs and hybrid cars, eyeing 75 EV models and 60 hybrids by 2029.

The question is: who will buy them?

The noise that the media make about electric vehicles is often so loud it is difficult to distinguish between fact and wishful thinking. It is a fact that EV sales are growing and that they are growing fast. It is wishful thinking that within two decades, most cars on the roads will be electric. The discrepancy between fact and wishful thinking could play a bad joke on carmakers.

The likelihood of a bad joke is quite significant, Neil Winton, a former automotive correspondent for Reuters in Europe, warned in a recent article for Forbes. In fact, it is so significant that it could end up costing carmakers quite a lot of money.

Winton has reviewed the data: most industry market forecasts see the portion of EVs as percentage of the global fleet remaining modest well into the future. IHS Markit, for example, sees EVs accounting for a little over a tenth of the car market in 2025 and 14.8 percent in 2030. LMC Automotive puts the percentage of EVs on the roads in 2030 at 17 percent. Fitch has forecast that EVs will make up a measly 7.3 percent of car sales in Europe by 2028.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen plans to get as much as a quarter of its sales from EVs not by 2030, but by 2025. By 2030, according to the auto giant’s plans, this percentage should rise to 40 percent. Now, if VW was the only carmaker in Europe, the plan could probably work without a hitch. Yet VW is not the only carmaker in Europe, and all its rivals have their own EV plans. Related: Climate Crusader Sues Pension Fund For Not Being Green Enough

BMW plans on selling 25 EV models by 2023. To this end, the company has sealed a long-term battery supply deal worth more than $11 billion with Chinese CATL and another deal, worth over $3 billion, with Samsung SDI for electric drivetrains. This, by the way, is the same company whose executive Klaus Froelich said earlier this year that EVs were overhyped, adding that there were “regulator requests for [all-electric vehicles], but no customer requests.”

Accurate or not about the overhype, Froelich’s remark about the discrepancy between regulatory pressures and buyer preferences was spot on. The European Union has extremely ambitious emissions targets and to hit them, it needs less internal combustion engines on European roads. A lot less.

By 2021, according to the EU targets, local carmakers must have a fleet average emission level equivalent to 57.4 miles per U.S. gallon of fuel, Winton notes. This rises to 92 miles per gallon by 2030. Failing to meet these emission targets could cost carmakers as much as $37 billion. No wonder they are racing to make electric cars.

Sales of EVs are surging in Europe. During the first eight months of this year, some 320,000 EVs and hybrids were sold in Europe. That constituted 3 percent of total sales, which does not exactly bode very well for the future of EVs in Europe. Related: U.S. Rig Count Crashes Again: Loses Nearly 100 Rigs In 3 Months

Of course, not all EV sales forecasts are so gloomy. BloombergNEF, for instance, expects that EVs will constitute 57 percent of the global car market by 2040. Yet these forecasts also include electric buses, which are a huge thing in China and likely to become equally huge elsewhere, too. But VW, BMW, and their U.S. rivals with EV plans for Europe don’t make buses. They will have to rely on buyers who may be environmentally conscious but also range-conscious.

Range anxiety is the make-or-break factor for the future of EVs. You can tell people your cars are a lot better for the environment than a gasoline SUV, but the buyer will want to know how long they will be able to drive before having to charge it and, not to put too fine a point on it, how long charging will take. These are the issues carmakers had to address before making their megaplans that will cost them billions. These will also be the issues that might turn the EV cart over unless the industry, with the help of the EU, manages to change buyers’ thinking in a year or two.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

The Fatal Flaw In A Perfect Energy Solution
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This U.S. Shale Giant Is On The Brink Of Collapse

This U.S. Shale Giant Is On The Brink Of Collapse
Why The Latest Shale Bust Is Different

Why The Latest Shale Bust Is Different

 US Refiners Reduce Crude Processing For First Time Since 2009

US Refiners Reduce Crude Processing For First Time Since 2009

 Russia Ignores OPEC Commitment Two Weeks Before Landmark Meeting

Russia Ignores OPEC Commitment Two Weeks Before Landmark Meeting

 Two Factors To Upend Oil Markets In 2020

Two Factors To Upend Oil Markets In 2020

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com