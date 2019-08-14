The Biggest Hurdle In The Race To 100% Renewable Energy

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.90 -0.33 -0.60%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.48 -1.82 -2.97%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.159 +0.016 +0.75%
Mars US 57 mins 57.53 -1.62 -2.74%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.47 +1.65 +2.85%
Urals 2 days 56.60 +0.90 +1.62%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.20 +2.07 +3.50%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.20 +2.07 +3.50%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.56 +2.41 +4.07%
Mexican Basket 2 days 50.86 +2.82 +5.87%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.159 +0.016 +0.75%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 17 hours 59.63 +1.83 +3.17%
Murban 17 hours 61.33 +1.88 +3.16%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.33 +2.27 +4.36%
Basra Light 2 days 63.22 +3.61 +6.06%
Saharan Blend 2 days 60.18 +2.71 +4.72%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.56 +2.41 +4.07%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.56 +2.41 +4.07%
Girassol 2 days 63.14 +2.49 +4.11%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.47 +1.65 +2.85%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 10 mins 45.90 +2.22 +5.08%
Canadian Condensate 21 days 54.60 +2.17 +4.14%
Premium Synthetic 10 mins 57.50 +2.17 +3.92%
Sweet Crude 10 mins 53.20 +2.12 +4.15%
Peace Sour 10 mins 51.80 +2.62 +5.33%
Peace Sour 10 mins 51.80 +2.62 +5.33%
Light Sour Blend 10 mins 53.10 +2.17 +4.26%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 mins 58.00 +2.32 +4.17%
Central Alberta 10 mins 53.10 +2.17 +4.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.20 +2.07 +3.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.75 +2.50 +4.88%
Giddings 2 days 47.50 +2.50 +5.56%
ANS West Coast 3 days 60.30 -0.23 -0.38%
West Texas Sour 2 days 51.05 +2.17 +4.44%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.00 +2.17 +4.11%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.00 +2.17 +4.11%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.75 +2.50 +4.88%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.25 +2.00 +4.42%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.98 +2.17 +3.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  • 6 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 14 minutes What is your current outlook as a day trader for WTI
  • 10 hours Saudi and UAE pressure to get US support for Oil quotas is reportedly on..
  • 1 hour Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission
  • 18 hours In The Bright Of New Administration Rules: Immigrants as Economic Contributors
  • 15 hours Carrot or Stick: U.S. To Delay China Tariffs On Some Products
  • 5 hours .
  • 3 hours Movie Script: Epstein Guards Suspected Of Falsifying Logs
  • 1 day "We're Not Going to Negotiate Anymore"
  • 2 hours Flaring is at Record Highs in Texas
  • 8 hours China has *Already* Lost the Trade War. Meantime, the U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company
  • 8 hours Kremlin Says WTO's Existence Would Be In Doubt If the U.S., Others Left
  • 1 day Negotiation
  • 2 days NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 2 days Gold is Gold: 'Perfect Environment' Seen Keeping Gold Above $1,400/oz In 2020
  • 15 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 7 hours Saudi Aramco Aims To Buy Reliance Stake, Reports Lower Earnings

Breaking News:

Value Of Global Oil & Gas Contracts Surges To $42 Billion In Q2

Alt Text

New York On The Verge Of Passing Very Aggressive Clean Energy Bill

New York is on the…

Alt Text

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

European electric vehicle sales are…

Alt Text

BP Chief Pushes Renewable Investment Boost

BP’s CEO Bob Dudley has…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Biggest Hurdle In The Race To 100% Renewable Energy

By Haley Zaremba - Aug 14, 2019, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Solar Roof

Despite the fact that United States president Donald Trump withdrew from the Paris climate agreement back in 2017, there are many, many companies, politicians, and constituents that have not given up on moving away from fossil fuels and toward meeting the carbon emissions cap set by the accord. In fact, polling shows that a majority of United States citizens still support the United States’ adherence to the Paris agreement, and a huge number of U.S. states have maintained their own official clean energy goals, with Washington and Hawaii even going so far as to pass legislature explicitly targeting 100 percent clean energy.

It therefore goes without saying that it has become an increasingly hot topic to determine how such a lofty goal can realistically be achieved. There is currently a debate between factions of clean energy experts as to whether the United States’ vast energy demand can be met purely through zero-emissions renewable energy, or if renewable energy will have to be augmented with other alternatives, such as nuclear power, natural gas, or biofuels. 

As Vox reports of this clean-energy divide, “at the heart of the debate is the simple fact that the two biggest sources of renewable energy — wind and solar power — are ‘variable.’ They come and go with the weather and time of day. They are not ‘dispatchable,’ which means they cannot be turned on and off, or up and down, according to the grid’s needs. They don’t adjust to the grid; the grid adjusts to them.”

The simplest and most realistic solution for creating the kind of flexibility that the grid would need in order to run smoothly off of renewable energy lies in energy storage. This is not a novel idea--in fact, the energy storage industry is already booming. According to Energy Storage News’ reporting based on an April Wood Mackenzie analysis, “grid-connected energy storage deployments have increased significantly around the world in the past five years, with an impressive compound annual growth rate of “74% worldwide in the years 2013 to 2018, with a ‘boom’ in deployment figures expected over the next five years.” Related: Will Shale Rise From The Dead?

Pushing the energy storage surge is a flurry of development in China. As OilPrice reported last month, “China is set to become the single biggest energy storage market in the Asia Pacific region by 2024, according to new reporting by British data analysis and consultancy group Wood Mackenzie. The company’s July 9th report states in no uncertain terms that the country is poised to take over the energy storage market, as its ‘cumulative energy storage capacity is projected to skyrocket from 489 megawatts (MW) or 843 megawatt-hours (MWh) in 2017 to 12.5 gigawatts (GW) or 32.1GWh in 2024,” an impressive increase ”in the installed base of 25 times.’”

Although the energy storage industry is already in full swing and expanding rapidly, however, the United States (or any other country, for that matter) will not be able to achieve an energy mix with 100 percent renewables unless energy storage becomes considerably less expensive. As of now, it is simply too cost-prohibitive to install enough energy storage to absorb all of the supply fluctuations a renewable-powered grid may have.

This has let an MIT research lab to look into the question: “How cheap is cheap enough?” The study, entitled “Storage Requirements and Costs of Shaping Renewable Energy Toward Grid Decarbonization“ determined that, in short, energy storage will have to cost $20 per kilowatt hour in energy capacity or cheaper in order for a 100 percent renewable future to be realistic in the United States. 

As Vox points out, “that’s around a 90 percent drop from today’s costs.” The article goes on to say that, “while that is entirely within the realm of the possible, there is wide disagreement over when it might happen; few expect it by 2030.” And, unfortunately, time is of the essence. Last year the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change found that in order to keep global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial averages this century, the planet will have to cut carbon emissions by 45 percent by 2030 and down to zero by the middle of the century. 

While energy storage holds a lot of promise to help us meet this goal, it will have to become pretty cheap pretty soon in order to make the kind of dent in carbon emissions that we need. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

The Biggest Problem With Renewables
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Prepares Its “Nuclear Option” In Trade War

China Prepares Its “Nuclear Option” In Trade War
China’s Iranian Oil Weapon

China’s Iranian Oil Weapon

 Why Gold Prices Are About To Skyrocket Even Higher

Why Gold Prices Are About To Skyrocket Even Higher

 Time Is Almost Up For U.S. Shale

Time Is Almost Up For U.S. Shale

 Is This The End Of Silicon Solar Cells?

Is This The End Of Silicon Solar Cells?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com