Subsidies Spark Green Energy Gold Rush In Conservative Regions

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.83 +0.14 +0.16%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 90.04 +1.04 +1.17%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 92.14 +1.02 +1.12%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.579 -0.003 -0.12%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.596 +0.015 +0.58%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.27 +1.62 +1.81%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 87.29 +1.14 +1.32%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.596 +0.015 +0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 6 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 6 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 6 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 645 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 6 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 6 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 6 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.27 +1.62 +1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 98 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 67.80 +0.77 +1.15%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 87.70 +1.92 +2.24%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 85.95 +1.92 +2.28%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 82.75 +2.27 +2.82%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 80.05 +1.92 +2.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 80.05 +1.92 +2.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 82.05 +1.92 +2.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 90.05 +3.42 +3.95%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 80.55 +1.92 +2.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 82.03 +1.92 +2.40%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 75.78 +1.92 +2.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 89.91 +1.59 +1.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 81.43 +2.52 +3.19%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 82.03 +1.92 +2.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 82.03 +1.92 +2.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 82.25 +1.75 +2.17%
Chart Kansas Common 19 hours 77.00 +1.25 +1.65%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 86.11 +1.06 +1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 44 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

India Top Buyer of Russian Urals Crude In August Despite Shrinking Discounts

Southeast Asia's $76 Billion Green Energy Push

Southeast Asia's $76 Billion Green Energy Push

Southeast Asian countries are ramping…

Infrastructure Struggles To Keep Up With Green Energy Boom

Infrastructure Struggles To Keep Up With Green Energy Boom

As renewable energy capacity surges,…

China's Appetite For Lithium Grows Despite Downturn In Prices

China's Appetite For Lithium Grows Despite Downturn In Prices

A new S&P Global report…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Subsidies Spark Green Energy Gold Rush In Conservative Regions

By Irina Slav - Sep 05, 2023, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Massive federal funding available for wind, solar, and EV initiatives are prompting conservative states to re-evaluate low-carbon energy projects.
  • West Virginia, traditionally coal-dependent, approved three renewable projects worth $400 million, driven by the prospect of job creation.
  • Most of the Inflation Reduction Act funding for renewable energy is being directed to conservative states, with 27 out of 30 projects located in these areas, valued at over $35 billion.
Join Our Community
Renewables

Massive federal subsidies for wind and solar energy are prompting conservative state governments to reconsider their opinions on low-carbon generation capacity or, indeed, consider having some.

With several hundred billion available in the form of subsidies for solar and wind farms, EV manufacturing, and batteries, among others, the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress last year has prompted a race among states for a piece of the subsidy pie.

It’s not just the money, either. West Virginia recently approved a titanium manufacturing project led by Berkshire Hathaway that will be powered by a solar+battery installation. It is one of three low-carbon energy projects the state has approved over the past year, the Wall Street Journal reported this week, worth $400 million in total.

This is a major breakthrough for a state so heavily dependent on coal it generates 90% of its electricity from it. The heart of coal country also, unsurprisingly, has a strong pro-coal lobby influencing energy decisions on the state government level. What did the trick, it appears, was the promise of new job creation.

The Berkshire factory, for instance, will employ some 200 people in its titanium production plant and another hundred in a facility for the production of utility-scale battery storage. That facility is being developed by a Berkshire partner in the West Virginia project, Michigan-based Our Next Energy.

Jobs are changing minds in conservative states, which also just so happen to have plenty of low-carbon resources, meaning a lot of sun and a lot of wind. Indeed, early this year, the Wall Street Journal reported that most of the IRA money for low-carbon energy was going into red states. Driven by the promise of generous subsidies, companies have also made pledges worth tens of billions for these states.

As of January, the report said, out of 30 low-carbon and other transition-related projects that had a location included in the description, 27 were in red states. Together, these 27 projects were worth over $35 billion.

Of course, investment pledges are not actual investments, and yet the abundant federal government support will likely motivate a lot of companies to really spend the promised sums. As for job creation, there seems to be a widespread misconception that everyone involved in every wind or solar project gets a job for life. This is not the case.

The number of people directly involved on a permanent basis in transition activities, that is, wind and solar power, battery and EV production, and green hydrogen, tends to be smaller than politicians like to boast. Scotland is a case in point: its government promised a few years ago offshore wind would create as many as 28,000 new jobs. The number of full-time jobs that industry actually created, as of 2021, was 3,100.

This has sparked an effort to define what a green job actually means. Perhaps this effort will spread to the United States as well as job creation as approving low-carbon generation and other transition-related projects gains popularity in the states with the most abundant wind, solar, and land resources.

While it becomes clear which of the prospective transition investors was indeed serious about it, the race between states will continue—there is still a lot of money to be distributed—and it will cost them money.

The FT wrote about that in May, saying states were competing to offer the best incentives to prospective transition investors looking for a place to set up shop and benefit from the IRA subsidy package. Some have questioned the outcome of such an approach to attracting investment, noting there is no certainty such incentives are necessary at all and what they would realistically achieve in terms of returns.

ADVERTISEMENT

One executive at an accountability research company described the situation graphically: “The states are free to overspend and rip each other’s guts out and compete, race to the bottom, and waste gazillions of dollars,” Greg LeRoy from Good Jobs First told the FT.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

China's Appetite For Lithium Grows Despite Downturn In Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Massive Copper Theft Scandal Sends Shockwaves Through Metal Market

Massive Copper Theft Scandal Sends Shockwaves Through Metal Market
Oil Reaches New 2023 High

Oil Reaches New 2023 High
The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand
Canadian Engineers Make Revolutionary Hydrogen Breakthrough

Canadian Engineers Make "Revolutionary" Hydrogen Breakthrough
Guyana's Oil Boom Is Changing The Global Energy Landscape

Guyana's Oil Boom Is Changing The Global Energy Landscape

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com