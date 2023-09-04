China's Appetite For Lithium Grows Despite Downturn In Prices

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 4 hours 85.98 +0.43 +0.50%
Graph up Brent Crude 5 hours 89.00 +0.45 +0.51%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 91.12 +0.43 +0.47%
Graph down Natural Gas 4 hours 2.665 -0.100 -3.62%
Graph up Gasoline 4 hours 2.600 +0.009 +0.35%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 89.65 +1.21 +1.37%
Chart Mars US 3 days 86.15 +1.77 +2.10%
Chart Gasoline 4 hours 2.600 +0.009 +0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 5 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 644 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 5 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 89.65 +1.21 +1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 97 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 67.03 +3.15 +4.93%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 days 85.78 +2.00 +2.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 days 84.03 +2.00 +2.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 80.48 +1.65 +2.09%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 78.13 +2.00 +2.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 78.13 +2.00 +2.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 80.13 +2.00 +2.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 86.63 +0.50 +0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 78.63 +2.00 +2.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 82.03 +1.92 +2.40%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 75.78 +1.92 +2.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 89.91 +1.59 +1.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 81.43 +2.52 +3.19%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 82.03 +1.92 +2.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 82.03 +1.92 +2.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 82.25 +1.75 +2.17%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 75.75 +1.75 +2.36%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 86.11 +1.06 +1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Iran’s Soaring Oil Exports Poised To Slow This Autumn

New Mexico Looks To Become A Renewable Powerhouse

New Mexico Looks To Become A Renewable Powerhouse

New Mexico, traditionally known for…

Infrastructure Struggles To Keep Up With Green Energy Boom

Infrastructure Struggles To Keep Up With Green Energy Boom

As renewable energy capacity surges,…

Southeast Asia's $76 Billion Green Energy Push

Southeast Asia's $76 Billion Green Energy Push

Southeast Asian countries are ramping…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China's Appetite For Lithium Grows Despite Downturn In Prices

By Metal Miner - Sep 04, 2023, 3:00 PM CDT
  • A new S&P Global report highlights that China's efforts to gobble up critical minerals including lithium around the globe continue unabated.
  • Key Chinese companies like Ganfeng Lithium and Tianqi Lithium continue to take steps to secure minerals vital for advanced industries.
  • There may be short-term hiccups for the lithium market, but analysts believe circumstances favor China in the long-term.
Join Our Community
Lithium carbonate China

Via MetalMiner

It seems that China’s hunger for lithium remains unsatiated. Indeed, a new S&P Global report highlighted the “red dragon’s” efforts to gobble up critical minerals, including lithium battery elements, from mines across the globe. 

The report explained how China’s reach continues to grow in terms of minerals, particularly those critical to products that have major implications for the future. Faced with more restrictive foreign investment policies in the developed markets, Chinese firms are turning their attention to mining. This includes buying up key minerals like lithium and cobalt in locations such as Africa. S&P Global believes China will continue to build its influence over these minerals and the industries that rely on them as it works with governments keen on foreign investments across the developing world.

lithium mines

Key Chinese companies like Ganfeng Lithium and Tianqi Lithium continue to take steps to secure minerals vital for advanced industries. Another metal mining giant, Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd., also plans to enter the lithium battery supply market. This only underscores the growing importance of lithium and other critical minerals to China’s long-term economic and technology plans.

Short-Term Demand Looks Bleak

In the short term, the Chinese lithium market continues to face a downturn. Indeed, demand for lithium battery materials has fallen significantly over the last few months. Much of this stems from the loss of enthusiasm for electric vehicles (EVs) in China.

For example, lithium carbonate prices declined substantially in recent weeks, plummeting from approximately U.S. $42,000 per ton to U.S. $30,000 per ton. This decline followed a 75% price drop within the past six months, with prices reaching U.S. $22,750 per ton in late April. 

lithium battery raw supplies

Analysts attribute the drop to a reduction in lithium acquisition by lithium battery manufacturers due to a mounting surplus in inventories. This dwindling demand is also linked to a deceleration in consumer interest for EVs in China. Indeed, Chinese EV sales experienced a 3.2% contraction in July compared to the prior month, though they remained 32% higher than the preceding year. Tesla, particularly, grappled with a challenging situation in China, experiencing a 31% decline in sales in July alone.  Related: Venezuela’s Oil Exports Plunge By 38% From Three-Year High

The Chinese government’s economic stimulus, including a tax stimulus for EV acquisitions, has thus far failed to boost this sector. Experts attribute much of the lack of enthusiasm for EVs to concerns over the cars’ mileage capabilities.

Long-Term Expectations, Potential Lithium Battery Shortage

There may be short-term hiccups for the lithium market, but analysts believe circumstances favor China in the long-term. That said, a new report predicts that the global lithium supply could face a deficit as the demand for this metal intensifies. Some analysts even suggest that this scarcity might materialize as early as 2025, while others predict a more extended timeframe.

A report by CNBC stated that BMI, a research arm of Fitch Solutions, was among those foreseeing a lithium supply gap by 2025. In a recent report, BMI attributed this impending deficit largely to China’s voracious appetite for lithium, which surpassed its domestic supply.

It also predicts a potential 20.4% yearly increase in China’s lithium demand exclusively for electric vehicles (EVs) from 2023 to 2032. Conversely, BMI’s analysts suggest that China’s lithium supply will grow by merely 6% over this same period. This rate falls considerably short, addressing less than a third of the projected demand.

For now, China is the world’s third-largest lithium producer. Still, the country continues to corner more and more of its supply from other countries. Global lithium production reached 540,000 metric tons in 2021. Meanwhile, the World Economic Forum predicts that by 2030, worldwide demand will soar beyond 3 million metric tons. 

Are you on the hook for communicating the company’s lithium performance to the executive team? See what should be in that report!

China’s Ongoing Policy: Grab All the Lithium

From 2018 onwards, Chinese enterprises acquired approximately half of the global major lithium mines made available for purchase. This underscores China’s growing influence within the global battery metal supply chain.

ADVERTISEMENT

The “rush” to acquire lithium mines from other under-developed countries received a push from recent policy decisions by countries like the U.S. and its allied nations. Indeed, many of these policies seem heavily focused on each country’s nationalist interests. This only further encouraged China to explore emerging markets for fresh reservoirs of the coveted raw material.

mine for lithium battery supplies

According to this report, out of the 20 lithium mines offered for acquisition, Chinese companies had secured 10 of them for an estimated sum of $7.9 billion. In contrast, Australian firms remain in a distant second place, procuring only five mines in the past five years. This data stems from an assessment of deals exceeding $100 million conducted by S&P Global Ratings.

By via AgMetalminer.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Infrastructure Struggles To Keep Up With Green Energy Boom
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Massive Copper Theft Scandal Sends Shockwaves Through Metal Market

Massive Copper Theft Scandal Sends Shockwaves Through Metal Market
Oil Reaches New 2023 High

Oil Reaches New 2023 High
Canadian Engineers Make Revolutionary Hydrogen Breakthrough

Canadian Engineers Make "Revolutionary" Hydrogen Breakthrough
Guyana's Oil Boom Is Changing The Global Energy Landscape

Guyana's Oil Boom Is Changing The Global Energy Landscape
Has The Oil Rally Run Out Of Fuel?

Has The Oil Rally Run Out Of Fuel?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com