Renewables Remain ‘Cheap’ Despite Supply Chain Chaos

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 110.3 +0.39 +0.35%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 112.7 +0.13 +0.12%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 8.100 +0.017 +0.21%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.752 +0.013 +0.35%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.842 +0.005 +0.13%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 113.8 +2.64 +2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 113.8 +2.64 +2.37%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 116.7 +2.62 +2.30%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 112.0 -2.90 -2.52%
Chart Mars US 2 days 107.3 -0.61 -0.57%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.842 +0.005 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 107.7 +2.47 +2.35%
Graph up Murban 3 days 110.5 +2.50 +2.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 108.0 +1.87 +1.76%
Graph down Basra Light 174 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 116.0 +2.66 +2.35%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 116.7 +2.62 +2.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 116.7 +2.62 +2.30%
Chart Girassol 3 days 112.7 +2.15 +1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 112.0 -2.90 -2.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 91.13 -0.36 -0.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 95.79 +2.85 +3.07%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 112.0 +2.85 +2.61%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 110.3 +2.85 +2.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 108.2 +2.85 +2.71%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 105.3 +2.85 +2.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 105.3 +2.85 +2.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 107.4 +2.85 +2.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 111.0 +2.85 +2.64%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 105.6 +2.85 +2.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 113.8 +2.64 +2.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 109.8 +1.00 +0.92%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 103.5 +1.00 +0.98%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 113.7 -4.05 -3.44%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 107.2 +1.02 +0.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 111.1 +1.02 +0.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 111.1 +1.02 +0.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 109.8 +1.00 +0.92%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 102.5 +2.75 +2.76%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 112.6 -5.11 -4.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 11 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours What China is Learning from Russia's War in Ukraine and its Consequences
  • 4 days Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 1 hour Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 3 days Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65
  • 6 hours Advancing Fundamental Drilling Science - Geothermal drilling successes offer potential gain for petroleum industry
  • 5 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.

Breaking News:

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fall As Colder Weather Approaches

Tesla Is Reviving Old School Battery Technology

Tesla Is Reviving Old School Battery Technology

LFP batteries have hardly made…

Can We Use Less Energy And Still Be Happy?

Can We Use Less Energy And Still Be Happy?

An overlooked and perhaps unpopular…

Don’t Be Fooled By Wall Street Sentiment, Clean Energy Is A Buy

Don’t Be Fooled By Wall Street Sentiment, Clean Energy Is A Buy

As European economies are looking…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Renewables Remain ‘Cheap’ Despite Supply Chain Chaos

By Alex Kimani - May 22, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • High hydrocarbon prices make renewables more attractive for power generation.
  • LCOE report: “wind and PV generation costs remain lower than fossil fuel alternatives.
  • Rising costs of hydrocarbons have outpaced growing material and installation costs for renewables.
Join Our Community

With the energy transition in full swing, new energy research provider BloombergNEF estimates that the global transition will require ~$173 trillion in energy supply and infrastructure investment over the next three decades, with renewable energy expected to provide 85% of our energy needs by 2050. BNEF projects that by 2030, consumption of lithium and nickel by the battery sector will be at least 5x current levels. Meanwhile, demand for cobalt, used in many battery types, will jump by about 70%. Diverse EV and battery commodities such as copper, manganese, iron, phosphorus, and graphite--all of which are needed in clean energy technologies and are required to expand electricity grids--will see sharp spikes in demand. 

Unfortunately, rising prices of the commodities needed for renewable energy as well as massive supply chain disruptions have been increasing the costs of setting up new green power projects, which could slow down the pace of the transition. 

This trend is problematic for the simple reason that falling costs have been the major driving force for the clean energy boom.

Over the past decade, the price of solar electricity dropped 89%, while the price of onshore wind fell by 70%.

Meanwhile, rapidly falling EV battery prices have played a big role in helping electric vehicles go mainstream. As per Bloomberg, over the past decade, EV battery prices have fallen from almost $1,200 per kilowatt-hour to just $137/kWh in 2020. For an EV with a 50 kWh battery pack, that adds up to savings of more than $43,000 in real terms.

But here’s the kicker: today’s stratospheric gas and coal prices have helped renewables retain their crown as the cheapest option for new power generation across the globe--despite rising equipment and materials costs.

Related: World Sees First Global Energy Shock: World Energy Council

According to Spanish developer Acciona Energia via Energy Intelligence, ‘‘the appetite for renewables remains strong as they are "massively" more competitive than fossil fuels.’’

Cheaper than oil and gas

In its lowest Energy Cost Report, Energy Intelligence’s senior reporter Philippe Roos has analyzed the the cost of generating electricity, also known as levelized cost of energy (LCOE), of conventional and renewable forms of electricity generation in five regions: the U.S., Western Europe, Japan, the Mideast and developing Asia. The data, which also include break-even prices for oil, gas and coal in the Mideast and developing Asia, is based on Energy Intelligence’s proprietary LCOE model. 

The EI study reveals that renewables have probably overtaken gas permanently on cost-effectiveness, with the race for lowest cost remaining mostly between solar photovoltaic (PV) and onshore wind. This trend rings true even in Japan, where the scarcity of real estate handicaps land-intensive renewables, onshore wind beats coal and PV displaces gas.

Legend:

CCGT: combined-cycle gas turbines 

OCGT: open-cycle gas-turbine

CSP: concentrated solar power

According to the LCOE report, “wind and PV generation costs remain lower than fossil fuel alternatives, especially with current high gas and coal prices”, and with supply chain issues troubling both sectors equally, renewable technologies are still the cheapest.  

And even if gas prices fall, it will at this point only partly bring fossil fuels closer to par with renewables. That scenario, however, doesn’t look likely at this time. 

But current indications are that high fossil fuel prices are here for the long-haul: TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) CEO Patrick Pouyanne recently said that the company might change its long-term gas price assumption in Europe from around $5/MMBtu to around $10/MMBtu.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Next Frontiers In The Lithium Boom
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65
Analyst Warns Of A Fuel Shortage Crisis In The U.S.

Analyst Warns Of A Fuel Shortage Crisis In The U.S.
Oil Markets Are Bracing For A Slew Of Bullish News

Oil Markets Are Bracing For A Slew Of Bullish News
The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High

The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High
Oil Prices Under Pressure As China Considers Russian Crude

Oil Prices Under Pressure As China Considers Russian Crude



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com