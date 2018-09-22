How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 day 70.78 +0.46 +0.65%
Brent Crude 1 day 78.24 +0.02 +0.03%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.974 +0.010 +0.34%
Mars US 1 day 73.18 +0.36 +0.49%
Opec Basket 3 days 77.13 +0.07 +0.09%
Urals 2 days 76.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 77.57 -1.31 -1.66%
Louisiana Light 3 days 77.57 -1.31 -1.66%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.48 -0.12 -0.15%
Mexican Basket 3 days 68.88 -1.32 -1.88%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.974 +0.010 +0.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 77.00 -0.32 -0.41%
Murban 2 days 79.64 -0.10 -0.13%
Iran Heavy 2 days 73.38 +0.01 +0.01%
Basra Light 2 days 77.64 +0.19 +0.25%
Saharan Blend 2 days 78.38 +0.01 +0.01%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.48 -0.12 -0.15%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.48 -0.12 -0.15%
Girassol 2 days 78.88 -0.12 -0.15%
Opec Basket 3 days 77.13 +0.07 +0.09%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 37.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 30.32 +0.55 +1.85%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 61.32 +0.55 +0.91%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 70.47 -0.45 -0.63%
Sweet Crude 3 days 51.07 +2.30 +4.72%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.32 -0.45 -0.94%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.32 -0.45 -0.94%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 59.32 -0.45 -0.75%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 56.07 -0.45 -0.80%
Central Alberta 3 days 49.32 -0.45 -0.90%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 77.57 -1.31 -1.66%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 61.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 4 days 78.72 +1.10 +1.42%
West Texas Sour 2 days 64.73 -0.02 -0.03%
Eagle Ford 2 days 68.68 -0.02 -0.03%
Eagle Ford 2 days 68.68 -0.02 -0.03%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.23 -0.02 -0.03%
Kansas Common 3 days 61.00 -0.25 -0.41%
Buena Vista 3 days 78.31 -0.32 -0.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes THE GREAT OIL PRICE PREDICTION CHALLENGE OF 2018
  • 9 minutes Time For Reaction: Trump Presses OPEC to Reduce Prices as Crude Trades Near $80
  • 15 minutes Nothing new in Middle East? Iran Puts On 'Show Of Strength' Military Exercise In Gulf
  • 52 mins Global Hunger Continues to Grow Driven By Climate Change
  • 1 day Toyota Agreed To Add Android Auto To Its Vehicles
  • 1 hour Why Are the Maldives Still above Sea Level?
  • 36 mins So oil touched $80! (WTI break $71 twice). What does the future hold?
  • 10 hours Transition Time: Volkswagen Announces "Electric for All" Campaign
  • 1 day China Tariff Threatens U.S. LNG Boom
  • 1 day A Buffett-type Solution and Canada's Problem
  • 11 hours Robots Roam the Seafloor Looking for Mineral Resources
  • 1 hour Freedom Of Internet: Google Plans Censored Version Of Search Engine In China!
  • 1 day So about that psychological oil price ceiling of $80 ... Trump's Twitter sledgehammer is right on cue, again
  • 1 day Google And Facebook Lead Digital's March To Half Of The U.S. Ad Market
  • 11 hours Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 1 day As EU Divisions Deepen, Macron Stakes Out Electoral Turf

Breaking News:

Canada Orders New Review Of Trans Mountain Pipeline In Bid To Revive Project

Alt Text

Shell Aims To Half Emissions By 2050

Shell has doubled down on…

Alt Text

The Embarrassing Problem Holding Back Tesla’s Model 3 Production

Tesla’s Model 3 manufacturing woes…

Alt Text

Germany May Fall Short On 1 Million EV Goal

As one of the main…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World

By Leonard Hyman & William Tilles - Sep 22, 2018, 11:59 PM CDT Sahara desert

Solar and wind farms, stretched across North Africa's Saharan desert and relying solely on existing technologies, could produce enough electricity to power the entire world. (That amount of electricity approximates over 21 terawatt hours.) As an added benefit these combined wind and solar arrays would also increase rain fail in the arid Sahel region thereby slowing the steady southern encroachment of the desert.

This was the conclusion arrived at by academic researchers using supercomputers. Teams at the University of Maryland and University of Illinois modeled their results in a study financed in part by a Chinese government agency. Their results were published in the prestigious journal Science (September 7).

Yes, we know it sounds farfetched. And even perhaps too ridiculous consider. But is it any crazier or more uneconomic than the two biggest nuclear construction projects currently underway in the U.S. and Europe? Spending $25 billion or more to erect bespoke nuclear power generating stations (when a comparable gas fired facility could be built at a relatively small fraction of the cost) shows that regardless of economics, for those that the politicians favor, funds can often be found.

And it is not just new nuclear technologies that should be singled out for economic excesses. Southern Company's recent attempt at building a truly clean coal electric power generating station resulted in the $4 billion Kemper County project in Mississippi. That facility now only burns natural gas rendering large parts of the investment economically irrelevant.

But for sheer scale it is typically nuclear construction that provides the biggest numbers. In this regard consider the proposed $20-$30 billion ITER nuclear fusion project. The point? We already spend huge sums to experiment with and develop increasingly carbon free power sources. From a technological perspective the Sahara wind/solar project is practically "old school". It relies exclusively on so called off the shelf, existing technologies.

The challenge as we see it, apart from financing, would come from the actual construction. Giant construction projects in relatively inhospitable climates almost always pose a challenge. This would be akin to building the Alaska pipeline or putting huge oil rigs in the North Sea or in Arctic waters. Related: Ex GM Boss: Tesla ‘Headed For The Graveyard’

A German consortium, DESERTEC, proposed a Saharan solar project in 2009 based on work that goes back to the 1980s. The organization made promising financial projections based on its research. Its shareholders included major Mediterranean infrastructure and electricity firms and State Grid of China.

Wind and solar projects can also produce “unintended consequences” for the environment as the Illinois and Maryland researchers gently put it. In the Saharan case though, the consequences, more precipitation, might actually be beneficial.

From the perspective of the earth's surface, wind and solar farms change surface roughness and reflectance. This raises local temperatures--the last thing the Sahara needs. However, the temperature boost also increases the likelihood of precipitation, in fact doubling it in this particularly arid region. That would in turn lead to increases in vegetation growth. More vegetative ground cover increases evaporation which, in turn, increases precipitation. Solar farms by themselves could have a similar environmental impact.

Admittedly, the university researchers did not address a whole host of concerns: social, political, business and technological. The challenge of constructing solar and wind farms across the Sahara Desert and then delivering the power to those who need it is a daunting task. But the researchers did interestingly address the impact of the project on climate and concluded it would be beneficial. That’s at least a start.

Would relatively small European and American energy companies rise to a challenge of this magnitude? Or would the Sahara project developers, if there is one, propose this ambitious project to the Chinese as part of their One Belt, One Road Initiative? From a policy perspective China has made no secret of its interest in Africa. It would be ironic if they embarked on an ambitious undertaking like this while domestically the US plays "small ball" and focuses on subsidies for relatively uneconomic coal and nuclear power generating stations to extend their economic lives.

By Leonard Hyman and William Tilles

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

New Breakthrough Could Lead To Safer Energy Storage
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Jump On Saudi Arabia’s $80 Claim

Oil Prices Jump On Saudi Arabia’s $80 Claim
Iran Starts Air Force Drills Near The World’s Crucial Oil Chokepoint

Iran Starts Air Force Drills Near The World’s Crucial Oil Chokepoint

 Why WTI Could Crash In The Coming Weeks

Why WTI Could Crash In The Coming Weeks

 Diesel Demand Is Set To Soar

Diesel Demand Is Set To Soar

 Iran Sanctions Are Damaging The Dollar

Iran Sanctions Are Damaging The Dollar

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com