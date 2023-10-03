Hawkish Fed Triggers Renewable Stock Drop Despite Biden's Backing

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 89.51 +0.28 +0.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 90.92 +0.21 +0.23%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.88 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 14 mins 2.943 -0.006 -0.20%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.345 -0.015 -0.64%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.95 -2.28 -2.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.99 -1.36 -1.41%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 87.38 +0.41 +0.47%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.345 -0.015 -0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 92.44 -2.97 -3.11%
Graph down Murban 2 days 94.66 -1.96 -2.03%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 90.55 -2.01 -2.17%
Graph down Basra Light 673 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 94.35 -1.72 -1.79%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 93.95 -2.28 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.95 -2.28 -2.37%
Chart Girassol 2 days 95.13 -2.13 -2.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.99 -1.36 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 126 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 70.07 -1.97 -2.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 90.97 -1.97 -2.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 89.22 -1.97 -2.16%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 85.32 -1.97 -2.26%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 83.32 -1.97 -2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 83.32 -1.97 -2.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 83.82 -1.97 -2.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 92.42 -1.97 -2.09%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 81.62 -1.97 -2.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.30 -1.97 -2.26%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 79.05 -1.97 -2.43%
Graph down ANS West Coast 13 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 84.10 -2.57 -2.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 85.30 -1.97 -2.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.30 -1.97 -2.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.25 -2.00 -2.29%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 84.00 +3.25 +4.02%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES

Breaking News:

Freeport LNG Pushes Past Setbacks, Eyes Full Operations Restart

The Utility-Scale Energy Storage Market Is Booming Again

The Utility-Scale Energy Storage Market Is Booming Again

The energy storage market is…

New BRICS Members Solidify The Bloc’s Renewable Leadership

New BRICS Members Solidify The Bloc’s Renewable Leadership

The expanded BRICS+ alliance, with…

U.S. Renewables Capacity To Soar With The Inflation Reduction Act

U.S. Renewables Capacity To Soar With The Inflation Reduction Act

The IRA, passed in August…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Hawkish Fed Triggers Renewable Stock Drop Despite Biden's Backing

By Alex Kimani - Oct 03, 2023, 5:00 PM CDT
  • High sensitivity of renewable projects to interest rates has led to a steep decline in green energy stocks, with the world's largest green energy ETF, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, falling nearly 30% over two months.
  • NextEra Energy Partners saw a drastic 36% drop in stock value after cutting its growth guidance, affecting its parent company, NextEra Energy, Inc.
  • Despite the downturn, the renewable sector has significant backing, with the Inflation Reduction Act expected to provide $1 trillion in clean technology incentives, potentially tripling clean energy production and creating over half a million clean energy jobs.
Join Our Community
Federal Reserve

Renewable energy stocks have badly underperformed their fossil fuel peers and the broader market in the current year, with the selloff accelerating in recent months thanks to higher interest rates and a hawkish Fed outweighing considerable backing by the Biden administration. 

The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN), the world’s largest green energy ETF and a catch-all bet on clean energy, has crashed nearly 30% over the past two months, much steeper than the 6% decline by the S&P 500 over the timeframe. The solar and wind energy benchmarks have not fared any better, with Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) having cratered 34.0% YTD while First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) has declined 19.8%.

There’s a dark cloud hanging over green stocks,” Martin Frandsen, portfolio manager at Principal Asset Management, has told the Financial Times.

The renewable energy sector tends to be highly sensitive to interest rates because clean energy projects require developers to borrow lots of capital up front to build projects. To make matters even more complicated, the cost of electricity generated from renewable energy tends to be impacted much more by rising interest rates compared to electricity generated from fossil fuels. 

Indeed, a 2020 analysis from the International Energy Agency found that a 5% rise in interest rates increases the levelized cost of electricity from wind and solar by a third but only marginally  for natural gas plants. Two weeks ago, the U.S. central bank left interest rates unchanged but bolstered its hawkish stance with a further rate increase projected by the end of the year.

The 10-year Treasury yield has continued its steep climb in the current week, exceeding 4.7% intraday for the first time since October 2007 to reach 4.781%, good for a 110.7 bps increase over 12 months while the yield on the 30-year Treasury has hit 4.915% from 3.687% a year ago.

It’s somewhat ironic that the deep selloff has come at a time when the clean energy sector is enjoying ample government backing. 

Last year, the United States Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, hailed as the most important climate legislation in United States history. A major goal of IRA--the largest federal government spending increase on alternative energy in U.S. history--is to strengthen energy independence, reduce dependence on Chinese imports, and reinvigorate the industrial sector. 

The act will immediately spur private investments in production capacity across the solar supply chain, including batteries, helping to create thousands of manufacturing jobs and support our energy independence,Abigail Ross Hopper, president and chief executive of the Solar Energy Industries Association, said in written remarks after the act was passed. 

The IRA is expected to provide some $1 trillion worth of incentives for clean technologies, and drive trillions more in investments. According to the American Clean Power Association, IRA could more than triple clean energy production, cut emissions by 40% by 2030, and create 550,000 clean energy jobs. 

NextEra Crashes After Cutting Growth Estimates

Popular MLP NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has become the latest victim of the clean energy carnage. NEP stock has crashed 36% to a nearly seven-year low over the past week after the company cut its growth guidance. The company said it expects limited partner distribution per unit growth to clock in at 5% to 8% per year through at least 2026, with a target of 6% growth and no equity growth until 2027.

NextEra Energy Partners said it’s revising its growth rate to better position the partnership to continue to deliver long-term value for unitholders. 

"NextEra Energy Partners is revising its long-term growth rate expectations for limited partner distributions to increase its flexibility as it continues to execute on its growth opportunities. Tighter monetary policy and higher interest rates obviously affect the financing needed to grow distributions at 12%, and the burden of financing this growth has had an impact on NextEra Energy Partners' unit price and yield. In the current market environment, the partnership believes revising its growth expectations for now is the appropriate decision for unitholders and better positions it to continue to deliver long-term value," said John Ketchum, chairman and chief executive officer. 

ADVERTISEMENT

NextEra Energy Partners’ crash has dragged down its parent company, with NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) down 13.4% over the past five trading days. But this is merely a typical sympathy selloff because NextEra Energy’s outlook is actually decent: on Monday, Goldman Sachs maintained its Buy rating on NEE while cutting its price target to $72 from $83, saying the stock's recent decline is overdone. According to GS, NEE’s current valuation fails to take into account ability and willingness to monetize other non-core assets and tax credits; the company's flexibility around financing and balance sheet capacity, or the option to explore sales to third party investors for renewables. GS has forecast above average earnings growth for the company with a five-year earnings CAGR of 9%.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Utility-Scale Energy Storage Market Is Booming Again
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Wary Of Weakening Demand, Saudi Arabia Changes Pricing Strategy

Wary Of Weakening Demand, Saudi Arabia Changes Pricing Strategy
Fusion Experiments Shatter Previous Energy Records

Fusion Experiments Shatter Previous Energy Records
AI-Tech Leads To NASA Energy Breakthrough

AI-Tech Leads To NASA Energy Breakthrough
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Gamble Pays Off With $95 Brent

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Gamble Pays Off With $95 Brent
Breakthrough Research Revolutionizes Hydrogen Generation

Breakthrough Research Revolutionizes Hydrogen Generation

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com