For Clean Energy Stocks, It’s All About Bond Yields Right Now

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.48 +0.57 +0.69%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 86.00 +0.18 +0.21%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 88.08 +0.18 +0.20%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 3.339 -0.005 -0.15%
Graph up Gasoline 17 mins 2.182 +0.017 +0.79%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.05 +1.80 +2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.05 +1.80 +2.14%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.44 -1.97 -2.18%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.89 -0.89 -0.98%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 81.21 -0.58 -0.71%
Chart Gasoline 17 mins 2.182 +0.017 +0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 87.64 -0.18 -0.20%
Graph down Murban 2 days 89.83 -0.21 -0.23%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 84.66 -2.17 -2.50%
Graph down Basra Light 682 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 88.42 -2.47 -2.72%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 88.44 -1.97 -2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.44 -1.97 -2.18%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.18 -1.90 -2.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.89 -0.89 -0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 135 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 62.14 -2.48 -3.84%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 85.64 -2.48 -2.81%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 83.89 -2.48 -2.87%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 79.39 -2.58 -3.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 76.04 -2.48 -3.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 76.04 -2.48 -3.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 78.79 -2.68 -3.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 84.99 -2.48 -2.84%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 76.29 -2.63 -3.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.05 +1.80 +2.14%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.97 -2.48 -3.01%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 73.72 -2.48 -3.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 87.76 +0.33 +0.38%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 79.07 -2.48 -3.04%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.97 -2.48 -3.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.97 -2.48 -3.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.00 -2.50 -3.03%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.75 -2.50 -3.28%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 91.42 -0.41 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 52 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Kidnapped by an electric car
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Iran, Russia Sign MoU For Oil, Gas Cooperation

Investment Shortfall Threatens Europe’s Green Transition

Investment Shortfall Threatens Europe’s Green Transition

President Biden's advisor, Heather Boushey,…

Hawkish Fed Triggers Renewable Stock Drop Despite Biden's Backing

Hawkish Fed Triggers Renewable Stock Drop Despite Biden's Backing

High interest rates and a…

UK Backtracks On Key Green Policies

UK Backtracks On Key Green Policies

The UK government announced this…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

For Clean Energy Stocks, It’s All About Bond Yields Right Now

By Alex Kimani - Oct 12, 2023, 6:00 PM CDT
  • The solar sector has been particularly badly hit thanks to surging financing costs for panel installations as well as persistent supply chain disruptions.
  • Solar and other alternative energy shares ripped higher Tuesday, as the French government unveiled plans to more than double its renewable power capacity by 2035.
  • The infrastructure bill passed by Congress in 2021 allocated up to $7B to launch the Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program, which will help fund 6-10 regional clean hydrogen hubs across the country.
Join Our Community
Renewables

Renewable energy stocks have been badly pummeled, underperforming their fossil fuel peers and the broader market in the current year, with the selloff accelerating in recent months thanks to higher interest rates and a hawkish Fed outweighing considerable backing by the Biden administration. 

The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN), the world’s largest green energy ETF and a catch-all bet on clean energy, has crashed 26.2% in the year-to-date, incomparable to the 14.5% gain by the S&P 500 over the timeframe and 3.9% return by the S&P Energy Sector Index. The solar and wind energy benchmarks have not fared any better, with Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) having cratered -31.4% YTD while First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) has declined -21.0%. Investors ditched renewable energy funds at the fastest rate on record in the September quarter as clean energy shares took a beating from higher interest rates and soaring material costs, which have been squeezing profit margins.

Thankfully, lately, the sector has been able to claw back some losses thanks to falling treasury yields following last week’s deadly attack by Hamas on Israel. ICLN has gained 3.7% over the past five trading sessions, coinciding with a 21 bps decline in the 10-Year Treasury bond yield to 4.65%, the biggest fall in interest rates since August.

Battered Solar And Hydrogen Stocks Rebound

The solar sector has been particularly badly hit thanks to surging financing costs for panel installations as well as persistent supply chain disruptions stifling residential and corporate solar system orders through much of 2023. Meanwhile, a reduction in incentives for rooftop installations in California, the largest U.S. solar market, has also contributed to the poor performance of the sector. The renewable energy sector in general tends to be highly sensitive to interest rates because clean energy projects require developers to borrow lots of capital up front to build projects. To make matters even more complicated, the cost of electricity generated from renewable energy tends to be impacted much more by rising interest rates compared to electricity generated from fossil fuels.  Related: France Tightens Energy-Saving Measures To Avoid Another Crisis

Thankfully, the sector could be about to catch a break. Solar and other alternative energy shares ripped higher Tuesday, as the French government unveiled plans to more than double its renewable power capacity by 2035, saying it intends to bring unprecedented amounts of solar and wind power online in a bid to become carbon neutral by 2050. Top gainers were Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) +15.4%, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) +13.6%, SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR) +12.1%, Sunnova Energy (NYSE:NOVA) +11.1% and  JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) +8.8%.

Even better, Saxo Bank head of commodity strategist Ole Hansen has predicted that Middle East tensions may mean the Fed will not"...continue to hike rates into increased uncertainty, and the prospect for peak rates have suddenly moved closer despite the potential inflationary impact of higher oil prices," which could signal a low in gold prices

But solar is not the only sector that has seen serious gains this week. Stocks of hydrogen producers and hydrogen tech companies have been on a tear with the Biden administration set to announce this Friday as much as $7B in federal grants that will go into building out regional hydrogen projects. Leading gainers were FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) +13.4%, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) +11.7%,  Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) +8.6% and Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) +7.1%.

The infrastructure bill passed by Congress in 2021 allocated up to $7B to launch the Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program, which will help fund 6-10 regional clean hydrogen hubs across the country. According to Bloomberg, among the top contenders for Department of Energy funding are the Rochester, New York, project led by a coalition of northeast states in conjunction with Plug Power as well as a California-based public-private partnership including Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD).

The Federal funds are especially critical for the burgeoning hydrogen economy.

After a strong showing in 2022 courtesy of ample backing by the Biden administration, hydrogen stocks have badly lagged in the current year as investors scrutinize their fundamentals. Leading hydrogen and fuel cell makers returned mixed Q2 2023 results but with one common theme: all remain unprofitable despite posting mostly robust topline growth. Limited adoption and high costs remain a major challenge for hydrogen tech companies. First off, these companies have to contend with high research and development costs as they innovate and improve their fuel cell technologies. Further, additional expenses like manufacturing and production costs are high as they scale up their manufacturing capabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

UK Government Must Do More To Boost Hydrogen Investment
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

NATO On Alert After Baltic Pipeline Incident

NATO On Alert After Baltic Pipeline Incident
$100 Oil Is Now Firmly Out Of Reach

$100 Oil Is Now Firmly Out Of Reach
Russia Escalates War With Nuclear Tests And Civilian Killings

Russia Escalates War With Nuclear Tests And Civilian Killings
Fuel Production Sees Unprecedented Efficiency With New Discovery

Fuel Production Sees Unprecedented Efficiency With New Discovery
Oil Prices Set For Their Sharpest Weekly Drop In Six Months

Oil Prices Set For Their Sharpest Weekly Drop In Six Months

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com