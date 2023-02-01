Europe Is No Longer The Epicenter Of Clean Energy Investment

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.82 +0.41 +0.54%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 82.84 -2.62 -3.07%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.80 -2.55 -3.02%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.508 +0.040 +1.62%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.457 +0.003 +0.14%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.45 +1.08 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.45 +1.08 +1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.58 -0.28 -0.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.95 -1.50 -1.80%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 73.96 -2.46 -3.22%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.457 +0.003 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 80.18 -1.76 -2.15%
Graph down Murban 2 days 83.00 -1.38 -1.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 79.63 -0.14 -0.18%
Graph down Basra Light 429 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 85.44 -0.16 -0.19%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.58 -0.28 -0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.58 -0.28 -0.33%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.10 -0.28 -0.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.95 -1.50 -1.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 57.62 +0.97 +1.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 81.02 +0.97 +1.21%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 79.27 +0.97 +1.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 76.42 +0.97 +1.29%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 73.12 +0.97 +1.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 73.12 +0.97 +1.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 74.42 +0.97 +1.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 83.37 +0.97 +1.18%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 72.72 +0.97 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.45 +1.08 +1.33%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.50 +1.00 +1.34%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.25 +1.00 +1.47%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 80.90 -1.74 -2.11%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.70 +0.97 +1.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.35 +0.97 +1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.35 +0.97 +1.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 +1.00 +1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.28 +0.97 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 46 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 7 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 19 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 6 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 12 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

U.S. Monthly Crude Oil Production Falls

The Road To Decarbonization: Ammonia-Powered Trucks Take the Lead

The Road To Decarbonization: Ammonia-Powered Trucks Take the Lead

The world's first ammonia-powered semi…

Can India Take Advantage Of Its Enormous Green Energy Potential?

Can India Take Advantage Of Its Enormous Green Energy Potential?

India has some of the…

Asia Set For Rapid Renewable Energy Expansion In 2023

Asia Set For Rapid Renewable Energy Expansion In 2023

Easing Covid-19 restrictions, a renewed…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Europe Is No Longer The Epicenter Of Clean Energy Investment

By Alex Kimani - Feb 01, 2023, 5:00 PM CST
  • Bloomberg New Energy Finance: $1.1 trillion was invested in clean energy in 2022.
  • Europe is no longer the epicenter of clean energy investments after losing that spot to China.
  • The race for the lowest-cost electricity remains mostly between solar photovoltaic (PV) and onshore wind.
Join Our Community

Russia’s war in Ukraine triggered a global energy crisis and temporarily shifted the world’s attention from renewable energy and more to fossil fuels. Tight oil and gas markets during the first half of 2022 led to record prices for both commodities, with dozens of governments walking back on their carbon pledges as they turned to ‘dirty’ fuels like coal and even controversial ones like nuclear energy. But behind the scenes, the clean energy wheel kept turning, with Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) reporting that an impressive $1.1 trillion flowed into the sector in 2022. BNEF says that almost every sector hit record levels of investment in 2022, including renewable energy, energy storage, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage (CCS), electrified transport, electrified heat and sustainable materials. 

Renewable energy, including wind, solar and biofuels, received the lion’s share of investments at $495 billion, good for 17% Y/Y growth. Electrified transport, including electric vehicles and associated infrastructure, was a close second with the sub-sector receiving $466 billion, up 54% year-on-year. 

Another encouraging trend: although the hydrogen sector received the least financial commitment at just $1.1 billion, it remains the fastest-growing sector with investment more than tripling thanks to strong interest from the private sector and growing policy support.

Related: Everybody Loves Oil Again

However, there’s been a seismic shift in investment trends with Europe no longer the epicenter of clean energy investments after losing that spot to China. Indeed, BNEF says that China spent $546 billion on renewables in 2022, more than triple the European Union’s total spend at $180 billion, and the United States’ $141 billion. Germany retained its third place; France climbed to fourth while the UK dropped one place to fifth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF)

Renewables Now Cheaper Than Fossil Fuels 

There are several reasons why the renewable energy sector continues to grow like a weed. First off, earlier in the year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) predicted that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is likely to accelerate the world’s transition to greener energy from fossil fuels. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Energy markets and policies have changed as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, not just for the time being, but for decades to come. The energy world is shifting dramatically before our eyes. Government responses around the world promise to make this a historic and definitive turning point towards a cleaner, more affordable and more secure energy system,” Fatih Birol, executive director of the agency, said in the organization’s annual World Energy Outlook report. IEA has projected that global clean energy investments will nearly double to $2 trillion by 2030.

But there’s an even bigger reason why renewable energy has gained a new allure: renewable fuels are considerably cheaper than fossil fuels, especially oil and coal. 

In its lowest Energy Cost Report, Energy Intelligence’s senior reporter Philippe Roos has analyzed the cost of generating electricity, also known as levelized cost of energy (LCOE), of conventional and renewable forms of electricity generation in five regions: the U.S., Western Europe, Japan, the Mideast and developing Asia. The data, which also include break-even prices for oil, gas and coal in the Mideast and developing Asia, is based on Energy Intelligence’s proprietary LCOE model. 

The EI study reveals that the race for lowest cost remains mostly between solar photovoltaic (PV) and onshore wind. This trend rings true even in Japan, where the scarcity of real estate handicaps land-intensive renewables, onshore wind beats coal and PV displaces gas. According to the LCOE report, “wind and PV generation costs remain lower than fossil fuel alternatives, especially with current high oil and coal prices”, and with supply chain issues troubling both sectors equally, renewable technologies are still the cheapest.

That said, the coal sector has also been winning big time. According to a report by the Observer Research Foundation, energy supply disruptions triggered by Russia’s war on Ukraine left coal as the only option for dispatchable and affordable power in much of Europe, including the tough markets of Western Europe and North America that have explicit policies to phase out coal.

According to the Washington Post, coal mines and power plants that closed 10 years ago have begun to be repaired in Germany. In what industry observers have dubbed a “spring” for Germany’s coal-fired power plants, the country is expected to burn at least 100,000 tons of coal per month by winter. That’s a big U-turn considering that Germany's goal had been to phase out all coal-generated electricity by 2038. Other European countries such as Austria, Poland, the Netherlands and Greece have also started restarting coal plants while coal demand in China has been surging.

Meanwhile, scores of governments including Germany and Japan are rethinking their nuclear energy policies thanks to the energy crisis.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Can India Take Advantage Of Its Enormous Green Energy Potential?
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Oil Won’t Trade Above $100 This Year

Why Oil Won’t Trade Above $100 This Year
Everybody Loves Oil Again

Everybody Loves Oil Again
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Crash By 7%

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Crash By 7%
Oil Prices Set To Climb On Rumors That The Fed Will Stop Hiking Interest Rates

Oil Prices Set To Climb On Rumors That The Fed Will Stop Hiking Interest Rates
Small Modular Nuclear Reactors Are A Game Changer For Clean Power

Small Modular Nuclear Reactors Are A Game Changer For Clean Power

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com