Can India Take Advantage Of Its Enormous Green Energy Potential?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.38 +0.70 +0.88%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.40 +0.74 +0.85%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.17 -0.87 -1.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.681 -0.168 -5.90%
Graph up Gasoline 25 mins 2.594 +0.005 +0.20%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.64 +1.36 +1.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 83.64 +1.36 +1.65%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.67 -1.02 -1.16%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.47 -0.33 -0.39%
Chart Mars US 2 days 77.08 -1.08 -1.38%
Chart Gasoline 25 mins 2.594 +0.005 +0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 83.84 +1.20 +1.45%
Graph up Murban 3 days 86.77 +1.78 +2.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 80.95 -0.91 -1.11%
Graph down Basra Light 426 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 86.74 -0.93 -1.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 86.67 -1.02 -1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.67 -1.02 -1.16%
Chart Girassol 3 days 86.10 -0.85 -0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.47 -0.33 -0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 57.44 -0.89 -1.53%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 59.76 +0.86 +1.46%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 83.16 +0.86 +1.04%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 81.41 +0.86 +1.07%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 78.56 +0.86 +1.11%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 75.26 +0.86 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 75.26 +0.86 +1.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 76.56 +0.86 +1.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 85.51 +0.86 +1.02%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 74.86 +0.86 +1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.64 +1.36 +1.65%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 77.50 +1.00 +1.31%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 71.25 +1.00 +1.42%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 83.86 +0.83 +1.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 11 days 73.16 +0.85 +1.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 11 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 11 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 77.50 +1.00 +1.31%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 84.42 +0.36 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 13 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 9 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 14 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 16 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 17 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

The Road To Decarbonization: Ammonia-Powered Trucks Take the Lead

The Road To Decarbonization: Ammonia-Powered Trucks Take the Lead

The world's first ammonia-powered semi…

Goldman Sachs: Europe Risks Clean Energy Investment Exodus

Goldman Sachs: Europe Risks Clean Energy Investment Exodus

Europe risks an exodus of…

Asia Set For Rapid Renewable Energy Expansion In 2023

Asia Set For Rapid Renewable Energy Expansion In 2023

Easing Covid-19 restrictions, a renewed…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can India Take Advantage Of Its Enormous Green Energy Potential?

By Haley Zaremba - Jan 28, 2023, 4:00 PM CST
  • Currently, India depends on fossil fuels for 70% of its energy mix, with coal taking the lion’s share. 
  • India has incredible potential for green energy production.
  • The country already has plans for gargantuan solar and wind farms in the works, but it’ll need to do a lot more to realize its full potential.
Join Our Community

“The world needs India to avert climate catastrophe,” a CNN headline blared late last year, before asking the crucial follow-up question: “Can Modi deliver?” India aims to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, but so far progress on climate goals has been uneven, to say the least. The South Asian nation’s decarbonization progress over the coming months and years can make or break the global fight to keep average temperatures at or below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial averages. India currently produces the third-most carbon dioxide emissions in the world, after China and the United States. 

As India has industrialized and its population has continued to grow, the subcontinent’s energy needs have skyrocketed. According to figures from the International Energy Agency, Indian energy consumption has more than doubled since the year 2000, and over 900 million Indians have gained access to electricity over the last two decades. And the country is just starting its development journey. India’s federal power ministry projects that national electricity demand will expand by up to 6% every year for the next ten years. India is on track to overtake China as the most populous country in the world, and it has already established itself as a major economic and cultural force on the global stage. 

ADVERTISEMENT

India also has some of the greatest potential for green energy production in the world, creating a massive opportunity for Modi’s India to place itself at the forefront of the green energy revolution and give the economy – currently bogged down by high energy prices on the global market – a major boost. According to a brand new report from the Global Energy Monitor, India is in the top seven countries for prospective renewable power. The country already has plans for gargantuan solar and wind farms in the works, and if the country’s planned buildout of 76 gigawatts of solar and wind power by 2025 comes to fruition, it will successfully avoid the use of almost 78 million tons of coal per year, leading to savings of up to 1.6 trillion rupees ($19.5 billion) annually.

ADVERTISEMENT

While these projects are a major step forward for India, and the savings could serve as a major incentive to keep going, getting to carbon neutrality by 2070 is going to take a lot more investment – and a lot more grit. While green energy is gaining a foothold in India, it’s going to be very, very difficult to wean the subcontinent off of coal. India depends on fossil fuels for 70% of its energy mix, with coal taking the lion’s share. According to figures from ember-data, India installed 168 gigawatts of coal-fired generation from 2001 to 2021, almost double the addition of solar and wind energy combined over the same period. 

At present, just 10% of India’s energy mix comes from renewable energies, and the country missed its 2022 target to install 175 gigawatts of renewable energy to the total level of domestic power production. Only four out of India’s 28 states met their renewable energy targets last year. What’s more, most of them failed by a discouragingly wide margin. “Most states have installed less than 50% of their targets and some states such as West Bengal have installed only 10% of their target,” the Associated Press reported this week. The country’s next target is to install a total of 450 gigawatts of clean energy by 2030, and meeting this is going to require a massive acceleration of India’s current rate of renewable capacity buildout.

For all of India’s investing and pledging related to building out green energy, the reality is that India just isn’t ready to give up on coal. At COP26 in Glasgow, India led a last-minute charge to change language related to phasing out coal in the conference's final joint agreement. This move highlighted the tightrope that Modi currently has to walk: India has to phase out coal for the benefit of the climate and its international diplomacy, but it also can’t sacrifice its own development and growth. For many developing countries, the current pressure to rapidly decarbonize their economies feels a lot like having to pay for the first world’s sins. Developed countries have burned fossil fuels with little to no recompense for over a century, and have robust economies to show for it. India wants its chance to do the same – an understandable enough sentiment, but a sentiment that could have devastating consequences for the entire world, now and in future generations.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Azerbaijan Signs String Of Green Power Deals With International Investors
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West
Offshore Oil And Gas Is Back, Baby

Offshore Oil And Gas Is Back, Baby
Why Oil Won’t Trade Above $100 This Year

Why Oil Won’t Trade Above $100 This Year
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Crash By 7%

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Crash By 7%
Europe’s Energy Crisis Leaves Almost All Of Pakistan Without Power

Europe’s Energy Crisis Leaves Almost All Of Pakistan Without Power

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com