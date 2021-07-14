EU Presents Climate Targets To ‘’Give Humanity A Fighting Chance’'

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 72.06 -3.19 -4.24%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 74.06 -0.70 -0.94%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.659 -0.037 -1.00%
Graph down Heating Oil 12 mins SellBuy 2.126 -0.017 -0.80%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.278 -0.016 -0.68%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.89 +1.03 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.89 +1.03 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 15 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.13 +0.80 +1.08%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 71.28 -1.97 -2.69%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.278 -0.016 -0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 15 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 15 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 15 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 15 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 15 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 15 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 15 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 15 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.13 +0.80 +1.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 58.22 -2.11 -3.50%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 61.95 +1.00 +1.64%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 74.25 +1.15 +1.57%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 75.65 +1.15 +1.54%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 70.75 +0.15 +0.21%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 69.25 +0.90 +1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 69.25 +0.90 +1.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 71.00 +0.35 +0.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 73.55 +1.05 +1.45%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 69.30 +0.60 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.89 +1.03 +1.38%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 69.75 -2.00 -2.79%
Graph down Giddings 21 hours 63.50 -2.00 -3.05%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 76.21 +1.37 +1.83%
Graph down West Texas Sour 21 hours 67.08 -2.12 -3.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 21 hours 71.03 -2.12 -2.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 71.03 -2.12 -2.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 69.75 -2.00 -2.79%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.50 +1.25 +1.95%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.34 +1.15 +1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 11 hours What happens when the Chinese decide to deprive you of their vast market?
  • 12 hours Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 3 hours COVID restrictions and number of COVID deaths
  • 2 hours Top Google Engineers Say Renewable Energy Simply Won't Work
  • 2 days Survival of Oil and Gas industry.
  • 3 days Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief

Breaking News:

The OPEC+ Stalemate Isn't Over Just Yet

The Predatory Green Energy Trap That Could Spark Another Housing Crisis

The Predatory Green Energy Trap That Could Spark Another Housing Crisis

A government program promoting green…

Imagining The City Of The Future

Imagining The City Of The Future

Cohesive populations, proximity to their…

The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected

The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected

Experts are suggesting that electric…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

EU Presents Climate Targets To ‘’Give Humanity A Fighting Chance’'

By ZeroHedge - Jul 14, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Europe's push for electrification could include the ban of gas and diesel car sales within two decades. Lawmakers in the European Union (EU) are set to propose new measures today that will accelerate the ban of internal combustion engines, according to Reuters

The great reset of transportation, or rather a clean overhaul of vehicles, is part of new measures to reduce carbon emissions by 55% from 1990s levels by 2030. By 2050, Europe plans to become the world's first net-zero emissions continent.  

... and good luck with those targets - lawmakers usually overpromise and underdeliver. 

We've noted multiple times that the EU's green energy policy targets are hogwash and will likely not be met (read: here & here).  

So today, the European Commission (EC), the executive branch of the European Union responsible for proposing legislation, will unveil binding emission targets that could make internal combustion engines illegal for sale across the 27-country bloc by 2035 or 2040. 

Nick Parker, a managing director at consultancy AlixPartners, said that most carmakers' models two decades from now will be "electrified." He said, "the question is whether they (the EU) might try to force the journey along the way or leave it up to individual carmakers to decide that path for themselves."

Bloomberg said, "the new vehicle emission targets would be a significant tightening compared with the existing fleet-wide emissions goals, which require a 37.5% reduction from 2030 for cars. Passenger cars account for about 12% of total EU CO2 emissions." 

Barclays Plc has doubts about the proposed emissions reduction target by 2030. The bank finds it challenging for automakers to achieve a 55% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 even with hybrids, adding that future government policy could spur further adoption of battery-electric vehicles. 

"These targets should not come as a surprise, although they clearly require an accelerated shift," Kai Alexander Mueller, a Barclays auto analyst, wrote last week. 

One of the EU's most prominent manufacturers, Volkswagen, plans to slash internal combustion engine sales by at least 70% by 2030. Renault and Ford have also mentioned the push towards electrified vehicles to be a majority of sales by the end of the decade. Other automakers are expected to follow suit as soon as the new measures are revealed. 

The proposed new measures of tightening carbon emission targets could be a massive boost for the EU's electric car market. The phasing-out of combustion engines is part of the great reset that is well underway. 

The BBC shed more color on the dozen draft proposals that include the banning of combustion engines in vehicles to taxes on jet fuel to emissions on ships. 

The proposals are likely to come under a lot of debate over the coming months. 

"We're going to ask a lot of our citizens," EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said.

"We're also going to ask a lot of our industries, but we do it for a good cause. We do it to give humanity a fighting chance."

The opposition will likely be in full swing as industry leaders, such as airlines and vehicle manufacturers and countries from the eastern region of the EU that heavily rely on fossil fuels, will be against such proposals. 

Already, France is opposed to a 2035 or 2040 ban of the combustion engine in autos. 

At least President Trump was honest about his support for the oil and gas industry because there is just no way in hell that green energy projects will have enough power capacity to fuel the economy of tomorrow when by 2050, the Earth's population is estimated to increase by at least 1.9 billion people. 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Predatory Green Energy Trap That Could Spark Another Housing Crisis
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Huge Dividend Cripples World’s Largest Oil Company

Huge Dividend Cripples World’s Largest Oil Company
OPEC's Spat Isn’t Even About Oil

OPEC's Spat Isn’t Even About Oil
Biden’s $2.5 Trillion Plan Could Send These 3 EV Stocks Soaring

Biden’s $2.5 Trillion Plan Could Send These 3 EV Stocks Soaring
The Small Exploration Company That Shocked The Oil Industry

The Small Exploration Company That Shocked The Oil Industry
The Discovery That Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush

The Discovery That Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com