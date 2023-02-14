The Next Leg Of The Space Race Is All About Solar Power

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.13 -1.01 -1.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.60 -1.01 -1.17%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.05 -1.12 -1.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.599 +0.194 +8.07%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.488 -0.043 -1.71%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +1.30 +1.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +1.30 +1.57%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.84 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.23 +0.67 +0.80%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 78.84 +0.62 +0.79%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.488 -0.043 -1.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 83.53 +0.87 +1.05%
Graph up Murban 2 days 85.48 +1.02 +1.21%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 80.24 -0.43 -0.53%
Graph down Basra Light 442 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 86.74 +5.02 +6.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.84 -0.25 -0.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.84 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.27 -0.46 -0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.23 +0.67 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 62.52 +0.26 +0.42%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 58.89 +0.42 +0.72%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 82.29 +0.42 +0.51%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 80.54 +0.42 +0.52%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 77.69 +0.42 +0.54%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 74.39 +0.42 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 74.39 +0.42 +0.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 75.69 +0.42 +0.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 84.64 +0.42 +0.50%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 73.99 +0.42 +0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +1.30 +1.57%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.75 +0.50 +0.66%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.50 +0.50 +0.71%
Graph up ANS West Coast 9 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.67 +0.42 +0.58%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.62 +0.42 +0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.62 +0.42 +0.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.75 +0.50 +0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 20 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.05 +1.42 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours E-car Sales Collapse
  • 6 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 7 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 6 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"

Breaking News:

OPEC Raises World Oil Demand Forecast For 2023

The Inflation Reduction Act Is Accelerating The Energy Transition

The Inflation Reduction Act Is Accelerating The Energy Transition

The Inflation Reduction Act has…

Clean Energy Investment Hit $1.1 Trillion In 2022

Clean Energy Investment Hit $1.1 Trillion In 2022

The energy transition appears to…

Can India Take Advantage Of Its Enormous Green Energy Potential?

Can India Take Advantage Of Its Enormous Green Energy Potential?

India has some of the…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Next Leg Of The Space Race Is All About Solar Power

By Haley Zaremba - Feb 14, 2023, 1:00 PM CST
  • The green energy transition is facing a major hurdle: energyu variability.
  • Wind and solar panels are highly dependent on weather patterns, and energy storage has not yet gotten to a point to mitigate that challenge.
  • Scientists are now contemplating space-bound solar panels, which are not impacted by changing weather.
Join Our Community

One of the biggest problems facing solar energy is that it is variable. Solar production waxes and wanes according to variables well outside of human control. The amount of sunlight hitting a solar panel in a given day depends on the weather and the season. Further complicating the issue, the times of day when demand for energy is highest are often opposite of peak production hours. Solar panels are just clocked out when all of us get home and turn on our lights, start cooking, and our heating systems work harder to keep the house warm as the sun goes down. 

At a very basic level, energy variability is the enemy of energy security. A successful green energy transition must therefore find a way to account for and work around the predictable ups and downs of renewable energy production as well as the unpredictable ones, especially as weather patterns begin to change and extreme weather events grow increasingly common in the context of global warming. 

Furthermore, this variability poses major complications to energy security and to our aging grids, which were not designed with variable energy sources in mind. Our energy grids were designed to accommodate what are known as baseload powers, such as fossil fuels and nuclear energy, which can maintain a steady output and be manipulated as needed to respond to variations in energy demand throughout the day and through different seasons. 

One solution to these problems is long-term energy storage, a burgeoning field with massive growth potential. Currently, we are depending on lithium ion batteries to store excess renewable energy at peak production hours, which is then released onto the grid when demand outstrips supply. The issue with this is that lithium-ion batteries can only store energy for a matter of hours, when we really need to be able to store energy for whole seasons. Long-term energy storage solutions are still largely in the research and development phase, however. 

Other scientists are trying to find a way to make renewable energies into baseload powers. This goal goes against the laws of nature here on Earth, so they’re looking to the stars. Sending solar panels into space would allow them to soak up a steady supply of light without interference from weather patterns and limited daylight hours here on Earth. While the idea of sending solar farms into outer space has been around for 100 years, it has largely been the stuff of science fiction – until now. 

Thanks to increasingly affordable infrastructure and the falling cost of space launches, there is a new space race unfolding around the world. One prototype of a space-based solar power system built at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) is scheduled to begin experiments in Orbit later this month. Another initiative by the European Space Agency (ESA) is on track to be fully ready by just 2025. Meanwhile, “China has announced plans to put a megawatt-scale demonstration unit in low Earth orbit in 2028, before deploying another system to a more distant geosynchronous orbit in 2030,” reports Nature.

These plans are ambitious, to say the least. In order to be viable, space-based solar power will have to be deployed on a massive scale. Plans for such orbital solar farms are kilometers wide, and will be built about 36,000 kilometers (about 24,000 miles) into the Earth’s atmosphere. And the receivers here on Earth receiving this energy beamed from space will have to be even larger than the solar farms themselves. These real estate needs alone present major hurdles for the buildout of these plans, as terrestrial solar farms are already facing major land use challenges.

The timelines touted by competing research groups around the globe might be a little bit optimistic, but it’s certainly not impossible. “There’s nothing outlandish in this that would require new physics,” says James Carpenter, who is currently leading a feasibility study for ESA. “Economically, it’s comparable, for example, with nuclear power.” In fact, some argue that the real economic liability would be failing to invest in space-based solar power. The technology holds immense promise for international energy security and global decarbonization at a time when those imperatives have never been more urgent. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is The UK Investing Enough In Onshore Wind Capacity?
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The First Major Oil Supply Disruption Of 2023

The First Major Oil Supply Disruption Of 2023
A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas

A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas
Engineers Reveal Flow Battery Cell Breakthrough

Engineers Reveal Flow Battery Cell Breakthrough
Climate Crisis Tide Turns For Big Oil

Climate Crisis Tide Turns For Big Oil
Saudi Arabia And Russia Face Off Over Chinese Oil Market Share

Saudi Arabia And Russia Face Off Over Chinese Oil Market Share

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com