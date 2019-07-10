Can The U.S. Become 50 Percent Renewable By 2030?

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 60.43 +2.60 +4.50%
Brent Crude 2 hours 67.01 +2.85 +4.44%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.450 +0.006 +0.25%
Mars US 52 mins 63.73 +2.90 +4.77%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.35 +0.80 +1.26%
Urals 19 hours 60.85 -0.70 -1.14%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.32 +1.97 +3.26%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.32 +1.97 +3.26%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.05 +1.90 +2.92%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.18 -0.15 -0.25%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.450 +0.006 +0.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 63.73 +1.21 +1.94%
Murban 19 hours 65.47 +1.44 +2.25%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 59.50 +2.09 +3.64%
Basra Light 19 hours 68.13 +2.80 +4.29%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 65.23 +2.17 +3.44%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.05 +1.90 +2.92%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.05 +1.90 +2.92%
Girassol 19 hours 67.37 +2.13 +3.26%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.35 +0.80 +1.26%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 34 mins 42.87 +2.20 +5.41%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 46.08 +0.62 +1.36%
Canadian Condensate 23 days 53.48 +0.17 +0.32%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 58.33 +0.17 +0.29%
Sweet Crude 1 day 53.78 +0.12 +0.22%
Peace Sour 1 day 52.08 +0.17 +0.33%
Peace Sour 1 day 52.08 +0.17 +0.33%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 53.83 +0.17 +0.32%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 58.83 +0.07 +0.12%
Central Alberta 1 day 53.33 +0.17 +0.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.32 +1.97 +3.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 56.75 +2.25 +4.13%
Giddings 19 hours 50.50 +2.25 +4.66%
ANS West Coast 3 days 66.87 +0.31 +0.47%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 54.38 +2.60 +5.02%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.33 +2.60 +4.67%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.33 +2.60 +4.67%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 56.75 +2.25 +4.13%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.00 +0.25 +0.52%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.71 +0.32 +0.47%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 7 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 12 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 9 hours CACTUS II PIPELINE: Permian to Corpus Christi Export Terminals started LINE FILL. Commercial Operation before end Quarter. Major shippers Trafigura, Concho and Anadarko. Looks like all 670K bbls/day will be EXPORTED
  • 8 hours Tension: Japan Is Open to Talks With South Korea On Export Curbs
  • 35 mins Powell Signals That Rate Cut Could Be Coming Soon
  • 1 day Eternal Enemies: Netanyahu Warns Iran It Is Within Range Of Israeli Air Strikes
  • 29 mins Petroteq issues shares to insider, dilutes the common stock again
  • 56 mins Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 1 day Sound Of Rattling Weapons: Iran's Zarif Calls On UK To Immediately Release Captured Oil Tanker
  • 14 hours Norway's Already In Future: Electric Cars Grab Almost Half Of Sales
  • 56 mins Wonders of Shale - Gas, bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 2 days Trump should move quickly!
  • 2 days LA Solar Power/Storage Contract
  • 1 day Solar Panels at 26 cents per watt
  • 51 mins Maximizing solar cells on a Prius

Breaking News:

Lukoil Restores Oil Supplies After Russia’s Pipeline Contamination

Alt Text

Who Is The Greenest 2020 Presidential Candidate?

With the 2020 electoral campaign…

Alt Text

$4.5-Trillion: The Price Tag of A Fossil Fuel-Free U.S.

Decarbonizing the U.S. grid and…

Alt Text

BP Chief Pushes Renewable Investment Boost

BP’s CEO Bob Dudley has…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can The U.S. Become 50 Percent Renewable By 2030?

By Haley Zaremba - Jul 10, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Solar park

This April, in what was potentially a turning point in the trajectory for the United States’ energy industry, renewable resources surpassed coal in the country’s energy mix for the first time ever. According to a report released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) says that “renewable sources provided 23 percent of total electricity generation to coal’s 20 percent,” crediting “both seasonal factors as well as long-term increases in renewable generation and decreases in coal generation,” prompting Forbes to report that “the excess of renewables over coal nationally in April is a remarkable testament to the pace of renewables penetration .”

While this certainly is cause for celebration for climate change advocates, environmentalists, and other proponents of clean energy, it does not necessarily mean that coal is on its way out for good in the United States. As Forbes points out in its article “Renewables Beat Out Coal In April, But For How Long?”, coal nearly always hits its lowest annual mark in April, “when temperatures are more moderate and demand for heating and air conditioning is lower,” to the extent that “many natural gas, coal, and nuclear generators schedule routine maintenance for the spring and fall, and many coal plants spent part of April offline for planned, temporary outages.”

Conversely, further contributing to April’s inversion of renewables and coal, spring is a strong season for wind thanks to “a layering effect of hot and cool air that are the thermal forces behind wind” and for hydropower as well, due to seasonal snowmelt. April, while generally a strong month for wind, was also a particularly good month for wind power this year, with strong winds in the “wind belt states” nearly supplying the entirety of the United States’ electricity demand on certain, particularly blustery days. 

While these numbers don’t ensure the continued reign of renewables over coal in the next few years, they are, however, an indication of the direction that the U.S. energy mix is going. Look no further than the EIA’s monthly electricity generation chart to see very clearly where the trend is headed. Related: Geopolitical Tensions Put A Floor Under Oil Prices

SingularityHub goes so far as to say that, “By 2030, more than 50 percent of the US economy will run on electricity derived from renewables,” going on to say that “current technological advances in wind, solar, geothermal, hydroelectric power, nuclear, and localized grids are forging a future of cheap, abundant, and ubiquitous energy.” The article, succinctly titled, “How the US Will Get to a 50 Percent Renewable Electric Economy by 2030“ lays out how this will become possible out of necessity, through the two prongs of energy production, and energy utilization in a world growing more energy-dependent all the time.

One of the biggest hurdles to reaching a 50 percent electric economy by 2030 is the issue of our gas-guzzling transportation systems, which currently account for nearly 30 percent of the United States’ total energy use. The electric vehicles sector is already growing in the U.S. and around the world, but many experts, including those at SingularityHub are counting on a global EV revolution, with electric commercial airliners (introduced at this year’s Paris Air Show) and bold assertions by Tesla that its electric trucks will reshape the overland shipping industry by saving $100,000 per year per vehicle on fuel costs. Related: Virgin Galactic Looks To Go Public In $800 Million Deal

Energy demand will continue to grow in the United States, yes, but that’s nothing compared to what’s happening globally. Energy demand is set to explode as population growth continues to accelerate and the massive and ever-expanding middle classes of China and India take up a bigger portion of the marketplace. “Already,” reports SingularityHub, “China’s energy consumption is expected to double by 2030, and India is right on its tail.” 

“In our ‘linear and scarcity-minded’ world of fossil fuels,” SingularityHub’s article goes on to say, “these skyrocketing trends present a problem: more demand equals more environmental devastation, higher prices, and increased geopolitical tensions as the ‘haves’ supply the ‘have-nots.’ Luckily, a ‘global and exponential mindset’ offers an alternative. [...] Higher-priced hydrocarbon fuels drive market incentives to invest heavily in alternative energy sources. Advances in batteries, solar, wind, geothermal, and even nuclear fusion offer humanity a future in which we can viably switch from coal, petroleum, and natural gas to renewables.”

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Why The Clean Energy Revolution Isn’t Taking Off In Russia
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Plans Move To Seize Market Share From US Shale

OPEC Plans Move To Seize Market Share From US Shale
Persian Gulf Conflict Could Send Oil Beyond $325

Persian Gulf Conflict Could Send Oil Beyond $325

 Here’s Putin’s Answer To The U.S. Shale Boom

Here’s Putin’s Answer To The U.S. Shale Boom

 Why Natural Gas Prices Collapsed

Why Natural Gas Prices Collapsed

 Gibraltar Seizes Syria-Bound Oil Tanker Breaching Sanctions

Gibraltar Seizes Syria-Bound Oil Tanker Breaching Sanctions

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com