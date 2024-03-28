Airbus, Rolls-Royce, and EasyJet Team Up for Hydrogen-Powered Flight

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 hour 83.17 +1.82 +2.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 4 hours 87.48 +1.39 +1.61%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.97 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour 1.763 +0.045 +2.62%
Graph up Gasoline 4 hours 2.761 +0.076 +2.85%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.15 -1.06 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.15 -1.06 -1.23%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.76 -0.66 -0.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.98 -0.94 -1.09%
Chart Mars US 146 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 4 hours 2.761 +0.076 +2.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 84.83 -0.94 -1.10%
Graph down Murban 2 days 85.58 -1.01 -1.17%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 81.63 -0.70 -0.85%
Graph down Basra Light 850 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 86.10 -0.75 -0.86%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 87.76 -0.66 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.76 -0.66 -0.75%
Chart Girassol 2 days 87.46 -0.69 -0.78%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.98 -0.94 -1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 303 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 66.60 -0.27 -0.40%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 83.50 -0.27 -0.32%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 81.75 -0.27 -0.33%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 76.35 -0.27 -0.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 74.10 -0.27 -0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 74.10 -0.27 -0.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 73.60 -0.27 -0.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 82.35 -0.27 -0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 74.00 -0.27 -0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.15 -1.06 -1.23%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.83 -0.27 -0.35%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.58 -0.27 -0.38%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 86.10 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 76.68 -0.27 -0.35%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 77.83 -0.27 -0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.83 -0.27 -0.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 71.75 -0.50 -0.69%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 85.65 +1.02 +1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 10 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Gain 2% on Tightening Supply

Africa's Energy Leap From Fossil Fuels to Renewable Powerhouse

Africa's Energy Leap From Fossil Fuels to Renewable Powerhouse

Africa has a chance to…

$8 Billion in Alberta Renewable Projects in Jeopardy

$8 Billion in Alberta Renewable Projects in Jeopardy

Over $8 billion in investments…

America Is Growing Wary of the Renewable Energy Boom

America Is Growing Wary of the Renewable Energy Boom

The US renewable energy sector…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Airbus, Rolls-Royce, and EasyJet Team Up for Hydrogen-Powered Flight

By Felicity Bradstock - Mar 28, 2024, 3:00 PM CDT
  • U.K. aviation companies are collaborating to develop hydrogen-powered aircraft.
  • The industry is calling for government support in terms of regulation, infrastructure, and funding.
  • Hydrogen flight has the potential to revolutionize sustainable air travel.
Airplane

There has been increasing talk about the potential for hydrogen flight in recent years, as aviation companies look to decarbonise their operations. As passenger electric flight looks increasingly difficult to achieve, due to the heavy weight of existing electric batteries, airlines are exploring the potential for powering planes using hydrogen. To achieve this, they will need the backing of governments worldwide, as well as significant public and private investment in research and development in the hydrogen and aviation industries.  

Aviation is categorised as a hard-to-abate industry, which still relies heavily on fossil fuels. In 2022, the global aviation industry contributed around two percent of the world’s carbon emissions. This figure is expected to continue growing as the demand for air travel increases in the coming decades unless an alternative, green energy source can be scaled for mass use in the industry. Member states of the International Civil Aviation Organisation have pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, meaning that they must invest heavily in research and development into alternative energy sources to power flight, including electric batteries, hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuels. 

In September, three major aviation companies – Airbus, Rolls-Royce and EasyJet, joined forces to launch the Hydrogen in Aviation (HIA) to prepare infrastructure, policy, regulatory and safety frameworks for when the first hydrogen-powered aircraft takes flight. Other HIA members include British parts maker GKN Aerospace and Denmark-based green energy company Orsted. The group hopes that the government will work with it to develop the necessary regulations and standards required to safely achieve hydrogen flight in the next decade. The CEO of EasyJet, Johan Lundgren, stated of the alliance, “It would be unforgivable if actually the aircraft were available ready to fly and we could operate them, but actually, it got hold back because some of these policies weren't really in place.” 

This month, EasyJet joined other HIA members to urge the government to invest in hydrogen-powered flight. Lundgren has repeatedly highlighted the “astonishing” progress in hydrogen flight technology and believes there could be flights using the technology by the end of the 2030s. The HIA hopes that the U.K. will be at the forefront of hydrogen-powered aviation, but it will need support from the government to achieve this. 

The group published a report calling for public funding to support its aims of decarbonising aviation using hydrogen, detailing the steps required to support this objective. It emphasises the need for adequate sectoral regulation, infrastructure development, a skilled workforce and the research and development of hydrogen aviation technology. The report provides the first comprehensive U.K. roadmap for the development of hydrogen-powered planes and could help the industry to decarbonise in the coming decades. 

Lundgren stated, “[The report is] the first time we’ve had everyone across the board saying what’s needed, from experts across the field, setting out actions by timeline before we can see hydrogen aircraft in the sky at a large scale.” He added, it’s “the first time we’ve had everyone across the board saying what’s needed, from experts across the field, setting out actions by timeline before we can see hydrogen aircraft in the sky at a large scale… The breakthroughs in hydrogen-powered technology happening across the UK are truly astonishing but these advances will be inconsequential if we fail to complement them with the appropriate skills, infrastructure, investment and regulation needed.” However, Lundgren believes the industry will require a “staggering” investment from public and private sources to achieve its goals. 

While the HIA is optimistic about the potential for hydrogen flight, it acknowledges that it has a multitude of technical challenges to overcome to achieve its aim. Hydrogen is still extremely difficult to store and transport. High levels of investment will be needed to develop the infrastructure required to produce, store and transport hydrogen before it can be considered for use in aviation. Further, at present, only around one percent of the world’s hydrogen is considered “green”, with most of it still being derived from fossil fuels. Greater investment will be needed not only in hydrogen-powered flight but in the expansion of the green hydrogen industry as a whole. 

This should not, however, deter the U.K. government from preparing the regulatory system and infrastructure required to support hydrogen flight. The aviation companies in the HIA are all optimistic that they will achieve hydrogen flight in the coming decades, with Airbus aiming to launch a 100-seat hydrogen-powered aircraft by 2035. EasyJet hopes to develop similar planes by 2040 and Rolls-Royce believes it can develop the hydrogen technology required to power small-mid size aircraft from the mid-2030s onwards. With major aviation companies working together to achieve low-carbon flight, it could help the U.K. lead the way in hydrogen aviation technology over the next decade, providing the blueprint for others to follow.  

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Private Equity Firms Strengthen Grip on Struggling Renewables Firms
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is U.S. Shale Production Finally Nearing Its Peak?

Is U.S. Shale Production Finally Nearing Its Peak?
Pump Prices Set to Hit $4 a Gallon

Pump Prices Set to Hit $4 a Gallon
Over 20% of the World’s Oil Refining Capacity Is at Risk of Closure

Over 20% of the World’s Oil Refining Capacity Is at Risk of Closure
Traders Are Buying Oil At The Fastest Rate Since 2020

Traders Are Buying Oil At The Fastest Rate Since 2020
China Buys Up Russian Oil

China Buys Up Russian Oil

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com