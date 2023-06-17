How Nuclear Power Can Dethrone King Coal

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 71.78 +1.16 +1.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 76.61 +0.94 +1.24%
Graph up Murban Crude 16 mins 77.41 +1.12 +1.47%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 2.632 +0.099 +3.91%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 2.681 +0.039 +1.47%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.29 +0.92 +1.24%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 74.20 -0.64 -0.86%
Chart Mars US 1 day 71.48 +0.96 +1.36%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.681 +0.039 +1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 75.13 +2.13 +2.92%
Graph up Murban 2 days 76.59 +2.09 +2.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 74.36 +1.00 +1.36%
Graph down Basra Light 565 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 75.71 +1.02 +1.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 75.29 +0.92 +1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.29 +0.92 +1.24%
Chart Girassol 2 days 77.82 +1.01 +1.31%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 74.20 -0.64 -0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 18 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 49.56 +2.54 +5.40%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 72.96 +2.54 +3.61%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.21 +2.54 +3.70%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 68.36 +2.54 +3.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 65.06 +2.54 +4.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 65.06 +2.54 +4.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 66.36 +2.54 +3.98%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 75.31 +2.54 +3.49%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 64.66 +2.54 +4.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 67.00 +2.50 +3.88%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 60.75 +2.50 +4.29%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 74.61 -0.80 -1.06%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 64.85 +2.35 +3.76%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 67.10 +2.35 +3.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 67.10 +2.35 +3.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 67.00 +2.50 +3.88%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 16 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 21 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 9 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Iran Oil Exports Hit A 5-Year High

A New Era For Nuclear Power In America?

A New Era For Nuclear Power In America?

Georgia Power's Vogtle plant is…

Are Small Modular Reactors The Future Of Nuclear Power?

Are Small Modular Reactors The Future Of Nuclear Power?

As the world warms back…

Will The EU Sanction Russia’s Nuclear Industry?

Will The EU Sanction Russia’s Nuclear Industry?

Throughout the year, the EU…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How Nuclear Power Can Dethrone King Coal

By Robert Rapier - Jun 17, 2023, 4:00 PM CDT
  • The report from the U.S. Department of Energy suggests that about 80% of retired or active coal plant sites in the United States could be converted to host advanced, small-scale nuclear reactors.
  • Conversion from coal plants to nuclear power could result in savings up to $1 billion over the plant's lifetime and reduce emissions by up to 90%.
  • Despite challenges related to cost, construction time, and regulatory issues, conversion from coal to nuclear power has the potential to retain workforces, stabilize the economy, and help the United States achieve its climate goals.
Join Our Community
Nuclear plant

Over the past 15 years, the United States has undergone a significant transition away from coal-fired power plants. This transition is being driven by several factors, including environmental regulations, competition from natural gas, and the declining cost of renewable energy.

As coal-fired power plants are retired, there is a need for reliable and affordable zero-emission power replacements. To date, a large fraction of coal’s displacement has come from natural gas. Although it is cleaner than coal, natural gas is still a fossil fuel and therefore has associated greenhouse gas emissions.

Renewables sources like wind and solar power are scaling rapidly, but there are several challenges in using them to displace coal-fired power.

First, these sources tend to be decentralized, and require a lot of area for the power they produce. Second, these sources are intermittent, and therefore will require a lot more nameplate capacity to displace the same capacity from a coal-fired power plant. Certainly, these renewable sources will continue to grow in importance, but in the short-term, we can’t expect coal-fired power plants to be replaced with intermittent renewables.

However, nuclear power is a viable option for meeting this need. Nuclear power is a clean, dispatchable source of energy that can provide baseload power to the grid.

The report “Investigating Benefits and Challenges of Converting Retiring Coal Plants into Nuclear Plants” was released in 2022 by the U.S. Department of Energy. The report estimated that approximately 80% of retired or active coal plant sites in the United States are suitable to host advanced reactors smaller than the gigawatt scale. Related: Russia’s Year-Round Arctic Trade Route Initiative

The authors noted that converting coal plants to nuclear power could save money and reduce emissions. The report estimates that converting a coal plant to nuclear power could save the plant owner up to $1 billion over the lifetime of the plant, and that converting a coal plant to nuclear power could reduce emissions by up to 90%.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) published its own report on the potential for the displacement of coal-fired power in November 2022. The report, Coal in Net Zero Transitions, examines the role of coal in the global energy transition and identifies strategies for reducing coal-related emissions in a way that is rapid, secure, and people-centered.

The IEA report finds that coal is the largest emitter of energy-related carbon dioxide (CO2), accounting for 15 billion metric tons in 2021. Coal is also the largest source of electricity generation, accounting for 36% in 2021.

The report identifies three main pathways for reducing coal-related emissions:

  • Rapid phase-out of unabated coal power: This pathway involves phasing out all coal power plants that do not capture and store their emissions by 2030. This pathway would require significant investment in clean energy technologies, but it would also deliver the largest emissions reductions in the shortest time.
  • Gradual phase-out of unabated coal power: This pathway involves phasing out unabated coal power plants over a longer period, such as by 2040. This pathway would require less investment in clean energy technologies than the rapid phase-out pathway, but it would also deliver smaller emissions reductions.
  • Continued use of coal with carbon capture and storage (CCS): This pathway involves using CCS technology to capture and store the emissions from coal power plants. CCS technology is still under development, but it has the potential to significantly reduce coal-related emissions.

The report finds that the rapid phase-out of unabated coal power is the most effective way to reduce coal-related emissions. Nuclear power is expected to play a key role in replacing coal-fired electricity generation. In the IEA’s Announced Pledges Scenario (APS), over 30 countries have shown interest in expanding nuclear capacity, with global capacity additions expected to average 18 GW annually from 2026 to 2030 triple the recent average of 6 GW from 2017 to 2021.

While China leads the market – accounting for almost 40% of all new nuclear capacity to 2030 — other countries such as France, India, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the United States have announced support or plans to invest in new nuclear projects. The APS expects an average of 20 GW of nuclear capacity to be added each year from 2030 through 2050, including small modular reactors that offer lower upfront costs and improved safety and waste management features.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are certainly challenges and opportunities associated with converting coal plants to nuclear power. The biggest challenge is the cost and time to build new nuclear power plants. Some regulatory hurdles need to be overcome to convert coal plants to nuclear power. However, converting coal plants to nuclear power could help retain work forces at coal plants, stabilize the economy, while helping the United States meet its climate goals.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Europe’s Nuclear Power Puzzle
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How Chinese Military Equipment Found Its Way Into The Ukraine War

How Chinese Military Equipment Found Its Way Into The Ukraine War
Tesla’s New Charging Standard Makes Competition Near-Impossible

Tesla’s New Charging Standard Makes Competition Near-Impossible
Saudi Arabia Suckered Again By Russia In OPEC+’ s Output Cut

Saudi Arabia Suckered Again By Russia In OPEC+’ s Output Cut
U.S. Set To Unload Oil From Seized Iranian Tanker

U.S. Set To Unload Oil From Seized Iranian Tanker
Brazil Gears Up To Become Fourth Largest Oil Producer

Brazil Gears Up To Become Fourth Largest Oil Producer

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com