Germany Aims To Close All Nuclear Plants By 2022

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.04 +0.32 +0.52%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.18 +0.31 +0.46%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.213 -0.018 -0.81%
Mars US 3 days 62.12 +0.04 +0.06%
Opec Basket 11 days 67.93 +0.16 +0.24%
Urals 4 days 59.75 +0.95 +1.62%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.17 +0.94 +1.46%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.17 +0.94 +1.46%
Bonny Light 3 days 68.49 +0.85 +1.26%
Mexican Basket 4 days 57.32 +1.37 +2.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.213 -0.018 -0.81%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 3 days 68.26 +0.60 +0.89%
Murban 3 days 69.58 +0.28 +0.40%
Iran Heavy 3 days 58.86 +0.52 +0.89%
Basra Light 3 days 72.84 +0.28 +0.39%
Saharan Blend 3 days 68.41 +1.04 +1.54%
Bonny Light 3 days 68.49 +0.85 +1.26%
Bonny Light 3 days 68.49 +0.85 +1.26%
Girassol 3 days 69.40 +0.81 +1.18%
Opec Basket 11 days 67.93 +0.16 +0.24%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.47 +0.23 +0.56%
Western Canadian Select 6 days 36.47 +0.04 +0.11%
Canadian Condensate 132 days 55.72 +0.04 +0.07%
Premium Synthetic 122 days 62.12 +0.04 +0.06%
Sweet Crude 6 days 55.72 +0.04 +0.07%
Peace Sour 6 days 51.72 +0.04 +0.08%
Peace Sour 6 days 51.72 +0.04 +0.08%
Light Sour Blend 6 days 54.97 +0.04 +0.07%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 days 61.22 +0.04 +0.07%
Central Alberta 6 days 51.97 +0.04 +0.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 65.17 +0.94 +1.46%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 58.00 +0.50 +0.87%
Giddings 4 days 51.75 +0.50 +0.98%
ANS West Coast 108 days 67.48 -0.49 -0.72%
West Texas Sour 4 days 55.63 +0.57 +1.04%
Eagle Ford 4 days 59.58 +0.57 +0.97%
Eagle Ford 4 days 59.58 +0.57 +0.97%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 58.00 +0.50 +0.87%
Kansas Common 4 days 52.00 +1.25 +2.46%
Buena Vista 4 days 70.91 +1.16 +1.66%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt
  • 7 minutes Biden Says He’s Willing To Sacrifice Hundreds Of Thousands Of Blue-Collar Jobs In Oil And Gas
  • 11 minutes Tech cold war is a fact. China tells government offices to remove all foreign computer equipment
  • 14 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 38 mins Pelosi Delays Impeachment Trial: Ploy to keep Impeachment in Headlines . . and Away from IG Horowitz report or Barr/Durham coming investigation and indictments. It's working. Pelosi WINS !
  • 1 hour NY TIMES: Saudis can't depend on U.S. to protect their oil anymore . . . .
  • 2 hours World’s Longest Elevator Could Trigger New Commodity Race
  • 1 day How much cheaper is Russian natural gas for Germany than LNG from the United States with the NordStream 2 pipeline?
  • 17 hours Formula One comes to Wind Turbines
  • 2 days americavchina.com
  • 19 hours 'Gas War' Averted: Russia & Ukraine Agree To Crucial Transit Deal, Defying The Hawks
  • 1 day Remember: Only the Poor Can Reach the Kingdom of God
  • 2 days Wexit: Separatism Gains Popularity in Canada's Oil-Rich Western Provinces

Breaking News:

China Grants Export License To Teapot Refiners

Alt Text

Russia Aims To Exploit Africa’s Energy Potential

Russia has zeroed in on…

Alt Text

Should We Rethink Nuclear Power?

Nuclear energy has received a…

Alt Text

The Crushing Cost Of Nuclear Waste Is Weighing On Taxpayers

Nuclear waste has always been…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Germany Aims To Close All Nuclear Plants By 2022

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 30, 2019, 9:30 AM CST
Join Our Community
Nuclear plant

Germany is going forward with its plan to phase out nuclear reactors by 2022 as another nuclear power plant is going offline on December 31.

Power company EnBW has said that it would take the Philippsburg 2 reactor off the grid at 7 p.m. local time on New Year’s Eve.

This leaves Germany with six nuclear power plants that will have to close by 2022.

In the wake of the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011, Germany ordered the immediate shutdown of eight of its 17 reactors, and plans to phase out nuclear power plants entirely by 2022.

The Philippsburg 2 reactor near the city of Karlsruhe in southwestern Germany has provided energy for 35 years. The Philippsburg 1 reactor—opened in 1979—was taken offline in 2011.

Over the past few years, nuclear power generation in Germany has been declining with the shutdown of its nuclear plants, while electricity production from renewable sources has been rising.

In January this year, Germany became the latest large European economy to lay out a plan to phase out coal-fired power generation, aimed at cutting carbon emissions—a metric in which Berlin has been lagging in recent years.

A government-appointed special commission at Europe’s largest economy announced the conclusions of its months-long review and proposed that Germany shut all its 84 coal-fired power plants by 2038

Germany, where coal, hard coal, and lignite combined currently provide around 35 percent of power generation, has a longer timetable for phasing out coal than the UK and Italy, for example—who plan their coal exit by 2025—not only because of its vast coal industry, but also because Germany will shut down all its nuclear power plants within the next three years.

The closure of all nuclear reactors in Germany by 2022 means that Germany might need to retain half of its coal-fired power generation until 2030 to offset the nuclear phase-out, German Economy and Energy Minister Peter Altmaier said earlier this year.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Is This The Only Way To Make Nuclear Energy Work?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

What Will The Average Oil Price Be In 2020?

What Will The Average Oil Price Be In 2020?
The Real Reason Oil Prices Remained Low In 2019

The Real Reason Oil Prices Remained Low In 2019

 2020: The Year Of The Oil Bankruptcies

2020: The Year Of The Oil Bankruptcies

 Is This The Beginning Of The End For Fossil Fuels?

Is This The Beginning Of The End For Fossil Fuels?

 Another Oil Major Bails On Marcellus Shale

Another Oil Major Bails On Marcellus Shale

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com