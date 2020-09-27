Could Thorium Revive The Nuclear Energy Industry?

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 40.15 -0.10 -0.25%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 41.88 -0.04 -0.10%
Graph down Natural Gas 14 mins 2.102 -0.037 -1.73%
Graph down Mars US 2 days 41.00 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 41.22 -0.18 -0.43%
Graph up Urals 3 days 41.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 41.71 +0.29 +0.70%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 41.71 +0.29 +0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 40.91 +0.13 +0.32%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 37.74 +0.16 +0.43%
Chart Natural Gas 14 mins 2.102 -0.037 -1.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 42.19 +1.04 +2.53%
Graph up Murban 3 days 42.22 +0.73 +1.76%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 39.75 +0.27 +0.68%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 43.97 +0.27 +0.62%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 40.77 +0.23 +0.57%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 40.91 +0.13 +0.32%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 40.91 +0.13 +0.32%
Chart Girassol 3 days 41.99 +0.43 +1.03%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 41.22 -0.18 -0.43%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 9 days 28.16 -0.12 -0.42%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 31.81 +0.38 +1.21%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 39.31 +0.38 +0.98%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 40.71 +0.38 +0.94%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 37.31 +0.63 +1.72%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 36.01 +0.38 +1.07%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 36.01 +0.38 +1.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 36.81 +0.38 +1.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 39.61 +0.38 +0.97%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 35.96 +0.38 +1.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 41.71 +0.29 +0.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 36.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 30.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 40.35 +0.07 +0.17%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 34.20 -0.06 -0.18%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 38.15 -0.06 -0.16%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 38.15 -0.06 -0.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 36.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 30.50 +0.25 +0.83%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 45.05 +0.38 +0.85%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 7 minutes Amount of Oil Usage in the United States
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 2 mins Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 2 hours JP Morgan Christyan Malek, report this Summer .. . We are at beginning of oil Super Cycle and will see $190 bbl Brent by 2025. LOL
  • 6 hours Something wicked this way comes
  • 2 days US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 19 hours Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 22 hours Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 2 days Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 2 hours Jake Gardner from Omaha wrongly charged with murder while protecting his business from rioters. . . . . . Kills himself
  • 3 days Famine, Economic Collapse of China on the Horizon?
  • 3 days .

Breaking News:

Iran Significantly Boosts Oil Exports Despite Sanctions

UAE’s Nuclear Power Pivot Comes At A High Cost

UAE’s Nuclear Power Pivot Comes At A High Cost

The United Arab Emirates have…

The Nuclear Sector Gets A State-Sponsored Lifeline

The Nuclear Sector Gets A State-Sponsored Lifeline

The U.S. Department of Energy…

Why Is Nuclear Energy So Expensive?

Why Is Nuclear Energy So Expensive?

As renewable energy costs continue…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Could Thorium Revive The Nuclear Energy Industry?

By Alex Kimani - Sep 27, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

For decades, the nuclear energy sector has been regarded as the black sheep of the alternative energy market thanks to a series of high-profile disasters such as Chernobyl, Fukushima, and Three Mile Island. But recently, the sector has received the backing of the Trump administration, which has sought a $1.5B bailout of America's flagging uranium industry in a bid to create sufficient federal stockpiles for national security purposes.

Yet, nuclear energy could soon receive yet another shot in the arm that might significantly improve its standing in the eyes of the public: Substituting thorium for dangerous uranium in nuclear reactors.

Thorium is now being billed as the great green hope of clean energy production, producing less waste and more energy than uranium. Thorium is meltdown-proof, has no weapons-grade by-products, and can even consume legacy plutonium stockpiles.

A potential breakthrough

The United States Department of Energy (DOE), Nuclear Engineering & Science Center at Texas A&M, and the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) have partnered with Chicago-based Clean Core Thorium Energy (CCTE) to develop a new thorium-based nuclear fuel they have dubbed ANEEL. ANEEL, which is short for "Advanced Nuclear Energy for Enriched Life" is a proprietary combination of thorium and "High Assay Low Enriched Uranium" (HALEU) that hopes to solve some of nuclear's knottiest problems, including high costs and toxic wastes.

ANEEL can be used in traditional boiling water and pressurized water reactors but performs best when used in heavy water reactors. More importantly, ANEEL reactors can be deployed much faster than uranium reactors.

A key benefit of ANEEL over uranium is that it can achieve a much higher fuel burn-up rate to the tune of 55,000 MWd/T (megawatt-day per ton of fuel) compared to 7,000 MWd/T for natural uranium fuel used in pressurized water reactors. This allows the fuel to remain in the reactors for much longer, meaning much longer intervals between shutdowns for refueling. For instance, India's Kaiga Unit-1 and Canada's Darlington PHWR Unit hold the world records for uninterrupted operations at 962 days and 963 days, respectively.

The thorium-based fuel also comes with other key benefits. One of the biggest is that a much higher fuel burn-up reduces plutonium waste by more than 80%. Plutonium has a shorter half-life of about 24,000 years compared to Uranium-235's half-life of just over 700 million years. Plutonium is highly toxic even in small doses, leading to radiation illness, cancer, and often death. Further, thorium has a lower operating temperature and a higher melting point than natural uranium, making it inherently safer and more resistant to core meltdowns. 

Thorium's renewable energy properties are also quite impressive.

There is more than twice thorium in the earth's crust than uranium; In India, thorium is 4x more abundant than uranium. It can also be extracted from seawater just like uranium, making it almost inexhaustible.

The thorium curse?

ANEEL could soon become the fuel of choice for countries that operate CANDU (Canada Deuterium Uranium) and PHWR (Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor) reactors such as China, India, Argentina, Pakistan, South Korea, and Romania. These reactors are cooled and moderated using pressurized heavy water. Another 50 countries (mostly developing countries) have either started nuclear programs or have expressed an interest in launching the same in the near future. Overall, only about 50 of the world's existing 440 nuclear reactors can be powered using this novel fuel.

Related: World’s No.1 Oil Trader Sees Crude Inventories Shrinking This Year Nuclear energy is enjoying another mini-renaissance of sorts.

Trump is not nuclear's only friend: The sector has also been receiving a fresh endorsement from an unexpected source: the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ongoing energy crisis has been helping to highlight nuclear energy's billing as the most reliable energy source, which ostensibly gives it a serious edge over other renewable energy sources such as wind and solar that exist at the lower end of the reliability spectrum.

Source: Energy.gov

Meanwhile, Unite, Britain and Ireland's largest union, has backed the UK's Nuclear Industry Association (NIA) call for massive nuclear investments by saying that comprehensive investment in the nuclear industry will be necessary to kickstart the UK's post-pandemic economy, while also fulfilling the EU's goal to decarbonize all its industries by 2050. 

Last year, EU leaders recognized nuclear energy as a way to fight climate change but have mainly touted a hydrogen economy in their latest topline targets. Related: The World's Most Expensive Crudes Get Expensive Again

Given heavy public backlash, however, it remains highly doubtful whether nuclear energy can really make a significant comeback here in the United States. Still, the U.S. will probably have a ready market for its new thorium fuel since it has signed bilateral nuclear treaties--including the 1-2-3 Agreement--related to security, weapons nonproliferation, and nuclear materials with no less than 48 countries.

However, it still remains to be seen whether the new thorium fuel will actually see the light of day.

The main sticking point to the promotion of thorium as a cleaner nuclear fuel is that it remains unproven on a commercial scale. Thorium MSRs (Molten Salt Reactors) have been in development since the 1960s by the United States, China, Russia, and France, yet nothing much ever came of them.

Nuclear radiologist Peter Karamoskos, of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) has advised the world not to hold its breath:

"Without exception, [thorium reactors] have never been commercially viable, nor do any of the intended new designs even remotely seem to be viable. Like all nuclear power production they rely on extensive taxpayer subsidies; the only difference is that with thorium and other breeder reactors these are of an order of magnitude greater, which is why no government has ever continued their funding."

Nuclear power enthusiasts can only hope that ANEEL will not also fall victim to the thorium curse.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Nuclear Sector Gets A State-Sponsored Lifeline

Next Post

Why Is Nuclear Energy So Expensive?
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Soar

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Soar
Shell May Cut Upstream Oil Operations By 40%

Shell May Cut Upstream Oil Operations By 40%
OPEC In Trouble As Oil Outlook Worsens

OPEC In Trouble As Oil Outlook Worsens
ConocoPhilips: Oil Demand Will Return And Grow

ConocoPhilips: Oil Demand Will Return And Grow
The World's Most Expensive Crudes Sell At Record-Breaking Premiums

The World's Most Expensive Crudes Sell At Record-Breaking Premiums



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com