Another New Nuclear Reactor Energizes U.S. Clean Energy Hopes

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 82.43 +0.49 +0.60%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 85.34 -0.90 -1.04%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.57 -0.75 -0.85%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.739 +0.014 +0.51%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.829 +0.024 +0.87%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.01 +1.20 +1.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 85.01 +1.20 +1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 87.00 -0.64 -0.73%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 87.95 +1.29 +1.49%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 82.79 -0.73 -0.87%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.829 +0.024 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 87.03 +0.66 +0.76%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 88.25 +0.51 +0.58%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 85.01 -0.69 -0.81%
Graph down Basra Light 616 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 86.08 -0.37 -0.43%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 87.00 -0.64 -0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 87.00 -0.64 -0.73%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 88.78 -0.68 -0.76%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 87.95 +1.29 +1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 69 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 61.57 +1.27 +2.11%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 84.97 +1.27 +1.52%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 83.22 +1.27 +1.55%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 80.37 +1.27 +1.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 77.07 +1.27 +1.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 77.07 +1.27 +1.68%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 78.37 +1.27 +1.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 87.32 +1.27 +1.48%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 76.67 +1.27 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.01 +1.20 +1.43%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 79.30 +1.27 +1.63%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 73.05 +1.27 +1.77%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 87.73 +1.93 +2.25%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 78.10 +1.27 +1.65%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 79.30 +1.30 +1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 79.30 +1.30 +1.67%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 79.25 +1.25 +1.60%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 71.75 +2.00 +2.87%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 48 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 11 days Investment in renewables tanking

Breaking News:

Nigeria Blows Up Illicit Oil Vessels In Airstrike Operation

Heatwave Forces French Nuclear Power Plants To Curb Output

Heatwave Forces French Nuclear Power Plants To Curb Output

The ongoing heatwave in Europe…

Consortium Of Japanese Companies To Back Promising Fusion Startup

Consortium Of Japanese Companies To Back Promising Fusion Startup

A consortium of 16 companies…

New Startup Looks To Blend AI And Nuclear Energy

New Startup Looks To Blend AI And Nuclear Energy

OpenAI's founder, Sam Altman, foresees…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Another New Nuclear Reactor Energizes U.S. Clean Energy Hopes

By Felicity Bradstock - Aug 07, 2023, 4:00 PM CDT
  • The U.S. brings a new Westinghouse AP1000 nuclear reactor online in Georgia, the first in 7 years, signaling a potential nuclear renaissance.
  • Historical fears and incidents hindered nuclear development, but changing perceptions and energy needs have positioned nuclear as a clean energy solution.
  • While challenges like high costs and lengthy development times persist, political support, funding, and improving public opinion could drive a resurgence in U.S. nuclear energy.
Join Our Community
Nuclear

Following the energy shortages of 2022, the U.S. has been racing to reinvigorate its nuclear energy sector. Long neglected, nuclear power appears to be making a comeback in the U.S., having gained funding and political support from the Biden administration, and being seen as an obvious option to help accelerate a green transition. In recent years, the U.S. has been trying to simply keep its existing nuclear reactors ticking over but, for the first time in 7 years, a new reactor is up and running, spurring greater optimism for the future of U.S. nuclear energy. 

In July, Georgia Power brought a new Westinghouse AP1000 nuclear reactor online, sending power to the U.S. grid. The Unit 3 reactor at Plant Vogtle in Georgia began operations last month following successful preliminary testing in March. The reactor generates around 1,110 MW of energy, enough to power roughly 500,000 homes and businesses. This is the first new reactor to come into operation since 2016 when the Watts Bar Unit 2 came online in Tennessee under the Tennessee Valley Authority. 

The construction of new reactors in the U.S. has been extremely limited in recent decades, with Watts Bar unit 1 being the last to come online before Watts 2, in 1996. Following the nuclear boom between the 1960s and 1980s, consumers and operators grew increasingly sceptical over the potential of nuclear power following several prolific nuclear incidents in various countries the Three Mile Island accident (1979), the Chornobyl disaster (1986), the Fukushima nuclear disaster (2011). Many became fearful of nuclear power and the potential for disaster, driving several governments away from nuclear power as a key energy source. 

In recent years, a better understanding of the energy source has helped encouraged governments around the globe to show a revitalised interest in nuclear power. When compared to other energy sources, particularly fossil fuels, nuclear energy has been shown to be extremely safe. It is also worth noting that it can provide a huge amount of stable, carbon-free energy, unlike some renewable alternatives. And following the post-pandemic growth in energy demand and the global energy shortages seen in 2022 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, country leaders are increasingly looking to find reliable sources of clean power to boost energy security and support a green transition. 

The new unit 3 is expected to provide consumers with power for the next 60 to 80 years, according to Georgia Power. And the launch of a new reactor after so long is expected to shape the way for the future of U.S. nuclear power. It shows that the development of the nuclear energy sector is once again possible, supported by a government looking to develop U.S. clean energy. But it could be a long road ahead, with new nuclear projects taking decades to develop.

Construction on Vogtle 3 and 4 started in June 2009, taking much longer than originally anticipated to complete. It was also more expensive than first thought. The cost for both reactors was expected to reach $14 billion, which has risen to $30 billion, with more costs to come on the road to powering up unit 4 in early 2024. Georgia Power hoped to bring the reactors online in 2016 and 2017, which was delayed until this year. This was largely because construction started before the design was completed. Although, the challenges faced in the development of the AP1000 nuclear reactors in this project will help pave the way for a more straightforward development process in the future. 

However, the hurdles faced in recent U.S. nuclear development have added to the slump in nuclear energy projects in recent decades, with many consumers assuming the nuclear era was long gone. In fact, some say the development of new nuclear projects is too little, too late. The media outlet Energy Monitor stated upon the launch of unit 3 “enduring doubts over the cost and effectiveness of new nuclear reactor models, as well as enduring PR problems related to nuclear waste and development times, makes it highly uncertain that any new nuclear boom lies around the corner.” This is mainly based on the high costs and long development times associated with the development of nuclear projects, as well as the poor public perception of nuclear power.  

But public favour for nuclear energy has risen significantly in recent years. This year, a Gallup poll suggested that 55 percent of U.S. adults are now “strongly” or “somewhat” in favour of nuclear energy, while 44 percent are opposed. This is much better than the 2016 results, which showed 54 percent were opposed and 44 percent were in favour. This shift in opinion likely reflects the current political and social landscape, with governments and environmental groups pushing for a movement away from fossil fuels in favour of a green transition. The combination of the improving public perception of nuclear power, political support and funding for new projects, and the willingness of operators to invest in new developments is expected to lead to a resurgence in the U.S. nuclear energy industry. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Canada Reignites Its Nuclear Energy Ambitions
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$85 Is Just The Beginning Of The Oil Rally

$85 Is Just The Beginning Of The Oil Rally
A $15 Billion Electric Vehicle Niche Is Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar

A $15 Billion Electric Vehicle Niche Is Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar
Saudi Arabia Looks To Sidestep OPEC+ Output Cuts With Dark Inventory

Saudi Arabia Looks To Sidestep OPEC+ Output Cuts With Dark Inventory
Will Oil Prices Hit $100 By Year's End?

Will Oil Prices Hit $100 By Year's End?
U.S. Withdraws Offer To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR

U.S. Withdraws Offer To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com