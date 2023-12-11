Another Major Milestone in the Race for Nuclear Fusion

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.42 +0.19 +0.27%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 76.07 +0.23 +0.30%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.57 +0.19 +0.25%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.439 -0.142 -5.50%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.049 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 73.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 73.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 76.66 +1.57 +2.09%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 77.47 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 38 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.049 -0.001 -0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 75.45 +1.01 +1.36%
Graph up Murban 4 days 76.20 +1.02 +1.36%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 75.86 +1.34 +1.80%
Graph down Basra Light 742 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 76.19 +1.48 +1.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 76.66 +1.57 +2.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 76.66 +1.57 +2.09%
Chart Girassol 4 days 76.37 +1.23 +1.64%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 77.47 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 195 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 51.23 +1.39 +2.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 73.38 +1.89 +2.64%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 71.63 +1.89 +2.71%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 62.93 +1.84 +3.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 56.98 +0.64 +1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 56.98 +0.64 +1.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 60.88 +1.54 +2.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 64.08 +1.89 +3.04%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 57.23 +0.14 +0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 73.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 61.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 11 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 65.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 67.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 67.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 68.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 78.44 -0.72 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 5 days e-cars not selling
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Output Cuts May Have No Effect Unless Extended Further

United States And Allies To Triple Nuclear Energy Capacity By 2050

United States And Allies To Triple Nuclear Energy Capacity By 2050

The United States and 21…

Global Uranium Shortage Spurs Investment Frenzy

Global Uranium Shortage Spurs Investment Frenzy

The price of yellowcake, a…

A Global Rush for Uranium Could Harm the UK’s Nuclear Power Ambitions

A Global Rush for Uranium Could Harm the UK’s Nuclear Power Ambitions

A global rush for uranium…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Another Major Milestone in the Race for Nuclear Fusion

By Felicity Bradstock - Dec 11, 2023, 2:00 PM CST
  • Japan has officially launched its JT-60SA reactor, the world's largest nuclear fusion reactor, in what is being seen as a significant step toward commercial-scale nuclear fusion.
  • Breakthroughs in fusion technology are accelerating, attracting private investments globally and gaining government support, most notably in the U.S.
  • The JT-60SA project involves over 500 scientists and engineers and is seen as a significant milestone for nuclear fusion, a technology that is criticized for always being ‘just’ decades away from viability.
Join Our Community
Fusion

In the latest step to advance nuclear fusion technology, the world’s biggest reactor has just opened for business in Japan. This follows a huge influx in investment from the private sector, as companies and academic institutions around the globe race to achieve commercial-scale nuclear fusion. Things are looking more optimistic following a breakthrough last year and another in the summer, after decades of failed attempts. The technology is also gaining government backing, with the U.S. announcing a global nuclear fusion strategy at the COP28 climate summit in the UAE this month. 

Nuclear fusion is the reaction that takes place in the sun and other stars. It requires the merging of two light nuclei to form a single heavier nucleus. This process releases energy as the total mass of the resulting single nucleus is less than the mass of the two original nuclei, with the leftover mass being released as energy. Fusion reactions take place in a plasma state — a hot, charged gas made of positive ions and free-moving electrons. Scientists first explored the potential for nuclear fusion in the 1930s, but it is not until recently that researchers have achieved breakthroughs in the field, bringing us closer to developing effective fusion technology.  

If nuclear fusion was achieved on a big enough scale, it could provide almost limitless clean, safe, and affordable energy to respond to the world’s rising energy demand. It could produce around four times more energy per kilogram than nuclear fission – the current form of nuclear power production, and almost four million times more energy than burning oil or coal. Most fusion machines under development will use deuterium, which can be extracted inexpensively from seawater, and tritium, which can potentially be produced from the reaction of fusion-generated neutrons with naturally abundant lithium.

Recently, the world’s biggest operational experimental nuclear fusion reactor was inaugurated in Naka, north of Tokyo, in Japan. The six-storey-high, JT-60SA reactor consists of a doughnut-shaped “tokamak” vessel, which will contain swirling plasma that’s heated to 200 million degrees Celsius. The project, by the European Union and Japan, will be tested ahead of a larger project – the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), which is currently under construction in France. The team hopes to replicate the process that takes place in the sun by stimulating the fusion of the coax hydrogen nuclei into one heavier element, helium, thereby releasing energy in the form of light and heat. 

The project has been criticized for being over budget, behind schedule, and having to overcome technical challenges. However, if successful it could result in the development of bigger reactors and, ultimately, abundant clean energy. The project has been developed by over 500 scientists and engineers and 70 companies across the two regions. Kadri Simson, the EU energy commissioner, said the JT-60SA was “the most advanced tokamak in the world” and said its launch marked “a milestone for fusion history”. Simson added, “Fusion has the potential to become a key component for energy mix in the second half of this century.” 

Until recently, the development of fusion technology was in the hands of state governments, beyond the scope of private companies. However, a recent breakthrough from a U.S. state-funded project has encouraged the private sector to invest in more economically accessible fusion projects. While the ITER project presents a major opportunity for development, a breakthrough earlier this year demonstrated that it may no longer be the most promising technology for nuclear fusion. In December last year, the National Ignition Facility, or NIF, at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory announced that it had successfully carried out a nuclear fusion experiment in which a split-second 2.05-megajoule laser shot produced 3.15 megajoules of energy output. This marked the first time that a net energy gain had been achieved through fusion outside of a thermonuclear detonation. 

NIF focused 192 beams onto a millimetre-scale hydrogen fuel target to achieve the fusion process. Ignition is the process in which a nuclear fusion reaction produces a greater amount of energy than it absorbs, something that the conventional tokamak reactor has yet to successfully achieve. In July this year, scientists at NIF replicated the fusion ignition breakthrough, producing an even higher energy yield than that of December, showing huge potential for private companies in the field of nuclear fusion. 

In addition to greater private investment in the sector, this month at the COP28 climate summit, U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry announced a global nuclear fusion strategy. The U.S. intends to work in collaboration with other governments to advance nuclear fusion. Kerry stated, “We are edging ever closer to a fusion-powered reality. And at the same time, yes, significant scientific and engineering challenges exist… “Careful thought and thoughtful policy is going to be critical to navigate this.” This follows the announcement of a partnership between the U.S. and U.K. in November, aimed at speeding up global fusion energy development. The combination of greater private funding and cross-state collaboration is expected to spur advancements in nuclear fusion technology, bringing us closer to achieving abundant, clean power. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Second-Biggest Coal Company Is Looking to Exit the Industry

The World’s Second-Biggest Coal Company Is Looking to Exit the Industry
China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor

China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor
Oil Demand Will Take a Hit from Yet Another Decline in U.S. Manufacturing

Oil Demand Will Take a Hit from Yet Another Decline in U.S. Manufacturing
U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports
Latest Cuts Leave OPEC with Fewer Options

Latest Cuts Leave OPEC with Fewer Options

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com