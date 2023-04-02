Ethiopia’s Controversial New Hydroelectric Dam Has Neighbors On Edge

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 75.67 +1.30 +1.75%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 79.89 +1.29 +1.64%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.95 +1.69 +2.13%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 2.216 +0.112 +5.32%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.681 +0.043 +1.64%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 76.17 +1.15 +1.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 76.17 +1.15 +1.53%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.33 +0.73 +0.93%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 77.53 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Mars US 2 days 73.62 +1.45 +2.01%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.681 +0.043 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 77.19 +0.18 +0.23%
Graph up Murban 2 days 78.92 +0.21 +0.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 76.55 +1.01 +1.34%
Graph down Basra Light 488 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 78.87 +0.90 +1.15%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 79.33 +0.73 +0.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.33 +0.73 +0.93%
Chart Girassol 2 days 79.73 +0.79 +1.00%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 77.53 -0.10 -0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 61.50 +1.44 +2.40%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 53.12 +1.40 +2.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 76.52 +1.40 +1.86%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 74.77 +1.40 +1.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 71.92 +1.40 +1.99%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 68.62 +1.40 +2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 68.62 +1.40 +2.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 69.92 +1.40 +2.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 78.87 +1.40 +1.81%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 68.22 +1.40 +2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 76.17 +1.15 +1.53%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 71.00 +1.50 +2.16%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 64.75 +1.50 +2.37%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 76.15 -0.70 -0.91%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 66.90 +1.40 +2.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 70.85 +1.40 +2.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 70.85 +1.40 +2.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 71.00 +1.50 +2.16%
Chart Kansas Common 32 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 79.53 +0.17 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 4 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 11 days Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 6 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

U.S. Hydropower Disaster Causes $1 Billion In Damages

U.S. Hydropower Disaster Causes $1 Billion In Damages

A catastrophic failure at a…

New Storage Tech Will Elevate The Role Of Hydropower

New Storage Tech Will Elevate The Role Of Hydropower

Hydropower is becoming an increasingly…

Underground Hydropower Could Be Britain’s Ultimate Renewable Power Source

Underground Hydropower Could Be Britain’s Ultimate Renewable Power Source

Instead of using mountains and…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Hydroelectric
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Ethiopia’s Controversial New Hydroelectric Dam Has Neighbors On Edge

By Haley Zaremba - Apr 02, 2023, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is a hydroelectric power generator in Ethiopia, expected to produce an estimated 6,500 MW of energy.
  • Concerns have been raised by downstream countries, particularly Egypt and Sudan, over the impact of the dam on their water supply and management.
  • Despite years of discussions, no agreement has been reached between Ethiopia and these countries regarding how to manage GERD to avoid reducing the Nile's water supply to downstream communities.
Join Our Community

As the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam nears completion, following years of delays and conflict over water security, Ethiopia is optimistic about what this means for the country’s energy sector. However, other countries, such as Egypt, are concerned about the effects the dam will have on its water supply. With no agreement over the management of the dam having been reached, the project could have a dramatic effect on the region’s energy and water security. 

Ethiopia’s Office of National Coordination announced this month that its Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has reached 90 percent completion. This follows years of delays due to complaints about the project from other countries situated on the Nile. The $4.2 billion GERD was announced in 2011, during Egypt’s social uprising. Construction first began 12 years ago but it is only over the last three years that progress has been made on the project. 

GERD is seen as key to Ethiopia’s development and the supply of power to its population of over 110 million. And in February 2022, Ethiopia began producing its first electricity from the mega-dam, from one of the 13 turbines. GERD is expected to make Ethiopia a major power exporter in the region, producing an anticipated 6,500 MW. According to Ethiopia’s media, it is expected to be the largest hydroelectric power generator in Africa and the world’s seventh-largest dam. The structure stands at 145 metres, with a total reservoir capacity of 74 billion cubic metres. The filling of the reservoir first commenced in 2020, reaching its goal of 4.9 billion cubic metres, with a further 13.5 billion cubic metres added in 2021. 

But Egypt is concerned about what the project means for its water supply. The two countries have been in discussions for years over how the dam will be managed to ensure that it does not restrict the Nile’s water supply to other countries with no solid resolution. Egypt relies on the Nile for 90 percent of its fresh water and has long shaped its identity around its situation on the Nile. 

Egypt's Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Hani Sewilam, has criticised Ethiopia for failing to cooperate effectively at the regional level on decisions about the dam. Sewilam suggested that Ethiopia is disregarding the needs of neighbouring countries, and emphasised the economic, social, and environmental dangers of unilateral moves on common river basins.

Meanwhile, Sudan, another downstream country, hopes the project will be to its benefit, reducing annual flooding in the region. However, it shares Egypt’s concerns about the water supply and worries GERD could be detrimental to its own dams unless a clear agreement is reached with Ethiopia. 

The Nile Basin River flows through 11 countries, with the Blue Nile and White Nile merging in Sudan and then moving through Egypt to reach the Mediterranean Sea. Egypt was provided with 55.5 billion cubic metres of water annually under a 1959 deal, with Sudan getting 18.5 billion cubic metres. However, Ethiopia does not recognise this agreement, which provides no allocations to other countries in the basin. 

Egypt and Sudan are concerned about the management of GERD and believe that filling and replenishing the dam too quickly could restrict how much water it would release downstream if there was a multi-year drought. The Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry stated at the latest session of the Council of Arab Foreign Ministers that GERD could pose a great danger to Egypt, “which suffers from unique water scarcity as the driest country in the world.” Shoukry went on to ask Egypt’s allies “to force Ethiopia to abandon its unilateral, non-cooperative practice,” and to show the “necessary political will to adopt any of the compromise solutions that were proposed at the negotiating table, and that proved to fully achieve Ethiopia’s economic interests without prejudice to the destinies of the peoples of the downstream countries.”

The main problem is that both Egypt and Ethiopia view the use of the Nile’s waters as a matter of existential necessity and an existential threat. Egypt relies on the Nile for its water supply and economic stability, meanwhile, Ethiopia believes the dam will provide clean energy for its growing population and spur economic development. With climate change threatening the world’s water supply, as well as causing international powers to push for a green transition, the two countries are at an impasse. 

Over the years, the countries involved have sought external input on the project to help protect their water and energy security. Egypt raised the GERD conflict in the UN Security Council in 2020. And some Arab nations are supporting Egypt’s position, suggesting that the dam poses a threat to the Arab water supply. Meanwhile, some African powers view the development as supporting Africa’s green transition, with the potential to transform the region’s power supply. 

With such longstanding historical ties with the Nile and the ongoing reliance on its waters for water and energy security, it will be no easy feat for Ethiopia, Egypt, and Sudan to reach an agreement on the management of GERD. There will likely be sacrifices and compromises required as the dam comes into operation. However, a deal must be struck between the Nile countries to ensure the maintenance of regional security in the face of climate change. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

New Storage Tech Will Elevate The Role Of Hydropower
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Battle For Iraqi Oil Heats Up After Iran-Saudi Deal

Battle For Iraqi Oil Heats Up After Iran-Saudi Deal
Everything You Need To Know About The Guyana-Venezuela Border Dispute

Everything You Need To Know About The Guyana-Venezuela Border Dispute
WTI Breaks $70 As Kurdistan Halts Oil Exports

WTI Breaks $70 As Kurdistan Halts Oil Exports
The Only Oil Major Betting Big On Alaska

The Only Oil Major Betting Big On Alaska
Oil Rallies On Large Crude Draw

Oil Rallies On Large Crude Draw

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com