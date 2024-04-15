Canada's Hydro-Heavy Decarbonization Strategy in Jeopardy

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.85 +0.44 +0.52%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 90.10 -0.35 -0.39%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 90.01 -0.23 -0.25%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 1.683 -0.008 -0.47%
Graph up Gasoline 18 mins 2.798 +0.014 +0.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 91.29 -2.25 -2.41%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 90.77 +0.15 +0.17%
Chart Mars US 164 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 2.798 +0.014 +0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 18 hours 89.12 -0.97 -1.08%
Graph down Murban 18 hours 89.70 -0.85 -0.94%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 85.05 -2.54 -2.90%
Graph down Basra Light 868 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 89.94 -3.12 -3.35%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 91.29 -2.25 -2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 91.29 -2.25 -2.41%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 91.81 -2.21 -2.35%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 90.77 +0.15 +0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 321 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 71.96 +0.64 +0.90%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 87.81 +0.64 +0.73%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 86.06 +0.64 +0.75%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 81.61 +0.64 +0.79%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 78.76 +0.64 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 78.76 +0.64 +0.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 82.41 +0.64 +0.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 89.36 +0.64 +0.72%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 79.16 +0.64 +0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 82.14 +0.64 +0.79%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 75.89 +0.64 +0.85%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 90.45 +0.28 +0.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 81.24 +0.64 +0.79%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 82.14 +0.64 +0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 82.14 +0.64 +0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 82.00 +0.50 +0.61%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 76.00 -5.50 -6.75%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 88.72 -1.19 -1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 9 days e-truck insanity
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 8 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 9 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 9 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 12 days Bankruptcy in the Industry

Breaking News:

Israeli War Cabinet Vows Response to Iran as Oil Prices Cool Down

Tajikistan's Mega Hydropower Project on the Brink of Financial Turmoil

Tajikistan's Mega Hydropower Project on the Brink of Financial Turmoil

Tajikistan's Roghun dam project faces…

Ethiopia’s Controversial New Hydroelectric Dam Has Neighbors On Edge

Ethiopia’s Controversial New Hydroelectric Dam Has Neighbors On Edge

The nearing completion of Ethiopia's…

Taliban's Energy Project Threatens Pakistan's Water Supply

Taliban's Energy Project Threatens Pakistan's Water Supply

The Taliban's plan to construct…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Hydroelectric
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Canada's Hydro-Heavy Decarbonization Strategy in Jeopardy

By Haley Zaremba - Apr 15, 2024, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Canada's hydropower production has decreased due to drought, prompting a shift towards fossil fuels and discouraging investment in new projects.
  • Climate change has intensified drought cycles in Canada, affecting energy security and return on investment in hydropower.
  • Quebec, once aspiring to become the "battery of the U.S. northeast," now faces challenges in meeting its own clean energy needs and fulfilling export contracts.
Hydropower

Canada has spent a lot of time and money building itself up to be one of the biggest global producers of hydropower electricity. The country is second only to China in hydroelectricity production, and has planned to vastly expand its infrastructure to become a hydro superpower capable of supplying a good portion of its own energy needs through hydroelectricity as well as export clean energy and offer considerable energy storage capacity to the Northeastern United States. But those plans have turned out to have some considerable insecurities as recent drought conditions have decreased hydropower output across the country, leaving Canadian provinces scrambling to diversify their energy portfolios. 

Canada is not alone. Worldwide hydropower generation experienced a record decline in production levels in 2023. This marks a worrying turnaround for a sector that was quite recently one of the most – if not the most – reliable forms of renewable energy production. In 2021, the global hydropower sector was solely responsible for 16% of the world’s electricity generation. That’s more than every other form of renewable energy combined. But a record-bad summer in 2022, characterized by heat waves and punishing drought, caused an unprecedented and unforeseen drop in that output. 

One of the results of that decline is that countries around the world ramped up consumption of fossil fuels to fill the gap. Due to unusually high natural gas prices over the same period, much of that consumption was represented by coal, the dirtiest fossil fuel. Another critical result of hydropower's historic slump is that investors are shying away from new projects. As a result, hydrogen production and especially the addition of new hydro projects have been in decline since 2020

All of this indicates that Canada will likely have to perform a massive pivot in its hydro-heavy decarbonization strategy. According to data from the Government of Canada collected at the end of January, about 70% of the country was abnormally dry or in moderate to exceptional drought. Drought is not unprecedented in Canada, and is generally part of climate cycles in the region. But while drought cycles used to be pretty predictable, that’s no longer the case as climate change intensifies. And unpredictable drought does not bode well for energy security or return on investment in a hydro-heavy energy sector.

“Canada has historically been seen as a hydroelectricity superpower, but this narrative has shifted,” John Pomeroy, a director at the University of Saskatchewan’s Centre for Hydrology, which studies water flows and climate change, was recently quoted by the Wall Street Journal. “In parts of the country, conditions are truly disastrous.”

This represents a huge loss of current and future export revenues for Canada, which already has long-term contracts with the states of Massachusetts and New York to provide roughly 20 terawatt hours of power. Those contracts were only supposed to be the beginning of a long and lucrative trade relationship with the United States. The northeastern U.S. presents a huge market with considerable and increasing demand for clean energy as well as energy storage options. Quebec had hoped to leverage its hydropower capacity to become the “battery of the U.S. northeast”. Now that’s looking increasingly unlikely.

However, some experts say that with or without the drought conditions, Canada has never had enough hydropower production capacity to support its own clean energy ambitions as well as those of the northeastern United States. “Many people in New England have lived with a myth that Quebec has so much power that it doesn’t know what to do with it all,” a group of legislators from Maine said in a joint statement last year. But the reality is that Quebec no longer has enough hydropower to meet its own current and future clean energy needs, much less those of its neighbors to the south. Over the next decade, the province plans to invest over $80 billion in a diverse array of sustainable power sources and infrastructure to expand its grid while staying on track to fulfill its promise of becoming net-zero by 2050. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Tajikistan's Mega Hydropower Project on the Brink of Financial Turmoil
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity
Triple Junction Solar Cell Sets World Record Efficiency

Triple Junction Solar Cell Sets World Record Efficiency
Is Gold Heading to $3,000?

Is Gold Heading to $3,000?
Banks Unwilling To Finance $5 Trillion Global Nuclear Development

Banks Unwilling To Finance $5 Trillion Global Nuclear Development
M&A Fever Hits Canada's Oil and Gas Industry

M&A Fever Hits Canada's Oil and Gas Industry

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com