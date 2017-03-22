Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

More Oil Stored Off South Africa Sold Amid Shrinking Contango

Alt Text

Profitable Once Again: Copper Miners Report Better Numbers

A much leaner copper industry…

Alt Text

This Copper Hotspot Faces Another Shutdown

Copper mine shutdowns in Chile…

Alt Text

Here’s The Official New No.1 Copper Supplier To China

A recent surge in copper…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Copper
Dave Forest

Dave Forest

Dave is Managing Geologist of the Pierce Points Daily E-Letter.

More Info

Share

Related News

This World-Leading Copper Supplier Just Came Back Online

By Dave Forest - Mar 22, 2017, 11:32 AM CDT Copper

The workers’ strike at the world’s largest copper mine, Chile’s Escondida, shows no signs of stopping. With unions this week rejecting a request by management for a new round of negotiations.

But elsewhere things are looking up for copper supply. With another of the world’s largest mines resuming operations.

That’s the Grasberg mega-mine run by Freeport McMoRan in Indonesia. Where the company said yesterday it has resumed copper production after a stoppage of over a month.

Officials with Freeport Indonesia told Reuters that Grasberg has begun a staged restart of operations. With production of copper concentrate expected to steadily rise as the mine gets back up and running.

That comes after Freeport shut down Grasberg copper concentrate output on February 11. A consequence of ongoing disputes between the company and the government of Indonesia over contract terms for operations here.

At the time, the government had been threatening to enforce a ban on exports of unfinished copper — a regulation that’s been an on-again, off-again issue for Indonesia miners since 2014.

The government eventually relented and granted Freeport approval to continue exporting copper concentrate. But another issue came up when government officials pressed Freeport to convert its current mining license to a different type of contract.

Currently, Freeport operates under a “contract of work” with the Indonesia government — a type of agreement that provides for protection of the company’s investments in the country.

But the government now wants Freeport to switch to a “special mining license” — a new form of contract officials have been pushing for all major operations across the country.

Freeport said it will not make the change, arguing that the new mining licenses do not guarantee investment security. The company even threatened to take Indonesia to international arbitration over the issue.

That standoff was largely what prompted Freeport to shut down Grasberg operations last month. Which makes this week’s restart very interesting, given there has been no announced resolution to the licensing disagreement.

Watch over the next several days to see if Freeport and the government have struck on deal on licenses. If so, the details will give a lot of clarity on the coming direction for miners across Indonesia.

Here’s to the reasons why.

By Dave Forest




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Here’s The Official New No.1 Copper Supplier To China
Dave Forest

Dave Forest

Dave is Managing Geologist of the Pierce Points Daily E-Letter.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Market Is At A Major Turning Point

The Oil Market Is At A Major Turning Point
Has OPEC Underestimated U.S. Shale Once Again?

Has OPEC Underestimated U.S. Shale Once Again?

 U.S. Shale Is Pushing OPEC To Breaking Point

U.S. Shale Is Pushing OPEC To Breaking Point

 Expert Analysis: The OPEC Cuts May Be Working

Expert Analysis: The OPEC Cuts May Be Working

 Wall Street Bullish On Oil Prices Despite Saudi Warnings

Wall Street Bullish On Oil Prices Despite Saudi Warnings

Most Commented

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

 Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken

Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken

 Geopolitical Time Bomb: Chaos In Somaliland Could Trigger Regional Conflict

Geopolitical Time Bomb: Chaos In Somaliland Could Trigger Regional Conflict
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com