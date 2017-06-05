Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

Oil’s Next Tug Of War

Oil’s Next Tug Of War

Markets ignored most bullish signals…

Exxon Suffers Stinging Defeat On Shareholder Climate Resolution

Exxon Suffers Stinging Defeat On Shareholder Climate Resolution

Despite Exxon’s attempt to sway…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

White House Considers Sanctions Against Venezuela Oil Sector

By Irina Slav - Jun 05, 2017, 11:00 AM CDT Venezuela

Washington is studying options for imposing sanctions against Venezuela’s energy sector as a way of pressuring the South American country’s government to step down. No decision has been made yet, however, two sources from the Trump administration told Reuters. It may never be made, given all the questions surrounding such a move.

For one thing, sanctions may well have the opposite effect and solidify Maduro’s power – the Venezuelan president is accusing the U.S. of working with the opposition to topple the government. For another, if the U.S. imposes sanctions, this will almost certainly lead to a humanitarian crisis, which nobody wants.

There are also practical considerations, centering on the fact that the U.S. imports oil from the Venezuela. In March, it accounted for 8 percent of total crude imports, third after Canada and Saudi Arabia. For Venezuela, the U.S. is the biggest buyer of its oil.

According to Reuters, the shape the sanctions could take range from a blanket ban on crude oil imports from Venezuela, which will quickly put Venezuela’s oil industry in a coma, to banning PDVSA from doing business in the U.S., and to only banning it from taking part in U.S. government tenders. The latter option is the softest.

Related: Clash Between Qatar And The Saudis Could Threaten OPEC Deal

The U.S. has already imposed sanctions on certain individuals from the government of Nicolas Maduro, including his vice president, and eight justices from the Supreme Court. There are also grounds for wider ones: corruption and indirect human rights abuse, the White House officials told Reuters.

According to Adam Smith Institute fellow Tim Worstall, sanctions are a bad idea that will have an effect opposite to the one sought. Besides further strengthening Maduro, they will also fail to bring Venezuela’s oil industry to its knees: oil, he notes, is a fungible commodity, and when one export market closes, another can always be found.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

OPEC: Deeper Cuts Are Not Out Of The Question

Next Post

BP Prioritizes Natural Gas, Signs Deal With Rosneft

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Bill Simpson on June 05 2017 said:
    It is a bad idea. The people down there are suffering enough. It would hurt the US economy too.

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Spike After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Prices Spike After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year
Oil Rebounds After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Rebounds After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year

 Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Draws Across The Board

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Draws Across The Board

 Oil Prices Slip After U.S. API Reports Build In Crude Stocks

Oil Prices Slip After U.S. API Reports Build In Crude Stocks

 Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Today's Stunted Oil Prices Could Cause Oil Price Shock In 2020

 Alt text

Disruptive Tech: Electric Airplanes Could Destroy The Automotive Industry

 Alt text

Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

 Alt text

5 Clean Energy Innovations That Could Transform Our World
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com