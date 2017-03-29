Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Nigeria State Owned Oil Company Refocuses On Power Generation

U.S. Shale Could Peak Before 2025

U.S. Shale Could Peak Before 2025

U.S. light tight oil has…

The Upcoming Surge In U.S. Oil Demand Explained In One Chart

The Upcoming Surge In U.S. Oil Demand Explained In One Chart

U.S. oil demand is set…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Venezuela’s Main Crude Oil Port Hit By Spill

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 29, 2017, 11:05 AM CDT Oil Spill

Venezuela’s main oil terminal, Jose, suffered disruptions in operations on Tuesday after a break in a pipeline had led to a crude spill, Reuters reports, citing sources familiar with the incident and shipping operators.

According to Reuters’ sources, the spill was likely caused by a break in the pipeline connecting the Jose oil terminal and a single buoy mooring (SBM) facility that is being used by crude tankers to load oil for exports.

The pipeline has the capacity to ship 32,000 bpd of crude to the SBM facility.

The size and amount of the spill could not be confirmed by any of the sources Reuters contacted, but operators have told the agency that no tankers had been docking at the SBM facility at the time when the incident occurred. It is unclear how loading and unloading of oil have been affected.

This is not the first such incident at the Jose terminal this year. Last month, one of three docks at Jose halted shipping operations after an oil spill took place while loading an India-bound tanker, union and shipping sources said to Reuters.

Referring to Tuesday’s spill, one shipping operator told Reuters that “the spill on the coast is complex”.

The Jose terminal has suffered delays in loading of crude in recent weeks, due to unscheduled maintenance at one of the docks, which has surely added further pressure on struggling cash-strapped Venezuelan oil company PDVSA that has been barely avoiding default.

Related: Saudi Arabia Will Not Break The OPEC Deal

So strained are PDVSA’s finances that the shortage of cash reduces its ability to import refined products as it falls short on bills to suppliers. PDVSA needs to import refined products to dilute its heavy crude oil, but without enough cash, tankers are sitting at ports unable to unload their cargoes.

Venezuela’s economic crisis is worsening, and now even gasoline is scarce in the country with the world’s largest proved crude oil reserves.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Brazil Expects First Revenues From Oil PSA In September

Next Post

UAE Slashes 200,000 Bpd From Daily Output In March

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • none on March 29 2017 said:
    You are partially correct. Problem was with the SBM, but I heard it was not Jose at all. Was actually hose "B".

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Moderate Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Moderate Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

 What A Westinghouse Bankruptcy Could Mean For U.S. Utilities

What A Westinghouse Bankruptcy Could Mean For U.S. Utilities

 Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

 Alt text

Tech Miracle In U.S. Shale Is A Media Myth

 Alt text

Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com