Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Shell Nigeria Shuts One Bonny Light Export Line To Repair Theft Points

Oil Majors Lower Risk: Favor Shale Over Offshore

Oil Majors Lower Risk: Favor Shale Over Offshore

Big oil has changed its…

Goldman Sachs Backing A Copper Boom In 2017

Goldman Sachs Backing A Copper Boom In 2017

With Trump’s $500-billion infrastructure plan…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Venezuela Oil Woes Cut Gasoline Exports to Cuba

By Irina Slav - Mar 31, 2017, 11:52 AM CDT Venezuela Cuba Flag

Venezuela’s problems are spreading to its trading partners: Cuba announced it will be cutting supplies of premium gasoline because of declines in imports from Venezuela. This puts Cuba in a difficult position as the Venezuelan fuel imports are subsidized, and replacing them will be a headache.

Although premium fuel is used by a minority of vehicles on the island – diplomats and businessmen working in joint ventures, as well as state officials – a shortage is always bad news and drivers of newer cars that use premium fuels have already been advised to stock up because starting on Saturday, premium will only be sold to tourists—and only until existing inventories run out.

Things are looking even worse in Venezuela. The country, home to the biggest crude oil reserves in the world, is sliding deeper into a recession, suffering various basic-good shortages, including, as of last week, its first motor fuel shortage in five years.

The reason for the decline in fuel exports is that Venezuelan crude is heavy and needs to be diluted with other liquids to be refined. These must be imported, but cash-strapped that it is, Caracas is finding it increasingly hard to pay for these imports.

The country recently borrowed some $55 billion from China and Russia in exchange for future oil supplies, and the deal is already backfiring – it is losing its foothold in India, a very lucrative market, because it has to meet its obligations under the loan-for-oil deals. Not only that, Caracas is finding it hard to maintain the Russian and Chinese shipments because of the ineffectiveness of PDVSA.

Related: Is Gasoline Demand On The Rise?

Meanwhile, the country seems to be moving closer to cementing the rule of Nicolas Maduro, which is widely seen as a path to dictatorship. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of Venezuela ruled that Congress – which is dominated by the opposition – was working “outside the rule of law”, after claiming it was in contempt of earlier rulings. The Court seized the powers of parliament and declared it invalid.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Glencore Seeks To Sell Stakes In Oil Storage Ventures

Next Post

CNOOC Takes On Australian Partner For African Exploration

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Moderate Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Moderate Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

 What A Westinghouse Bankruptcy Could Mean For U.S. Utilities

What A Westinghouse Bankruptcy Could Mean For U.S. Utilities

 Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

 Alt text

Tech Miracle In U.S. Shale Is A Media Myth

 Alt text

Why It Isn’t Game Over For Canada’s Oil Sands
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com