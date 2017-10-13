Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.42 +0.82 +1.62%
Brent Crude 57.20 +0.95 +1.69%
Mars US 52.69 +0.79 +1.52%
Opec Basket 54.44 -0.10 -0.18%
Urals 53.81 +1.18 +2.24%
Louisiana Light 56.16 -0.82 -1.44%
Louisiana Light 56.16 -0.82 -1.44%
Bonny Light 57.04 +0.95 +1.69%
Mexican Crude Basket 47.99 -0.28 -0.58%
Natural Gas 3.002 +0.01 +0.43%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 55.18 +0.60 +1.10%
Murban 57.68 +0.55 +0.96%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.03 +1.05 +1.98%
Basra Light 52.87 +0.90 +1.73%
Saharan Blend 56.88 +1.06 +1.90%
Bonny Light 57.04 +0.95 +1.69%
Bonny Light 57.04 +0.95 +1.69%
Girassol 57.29 +0.95 +1.69%
Opec Basket 54.44 -0.10 -0.18%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.08 +0.67 +1.74%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 56.16 -0.82 -1.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.00 +1.00 +2.13%
Giddings 41.75 +1.00 +2.45%
ANS West Coast 57.00 +0.27 +0.48%
West Texas Sour 45.40 +0.85 +1.91%
Eagle Ford 49.35 +0.85 +1.75%
Eagle Ford 49.35 +0.85 +1.75%
Oklahoma Sweet 47.90 +0.85 +1.81%
Kansas Common 40.75 -0.75 -1.81%
Buena Vista 55.05 -0.70 -1.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Trump Passes Iran Nuclear Deal Back to Congress
  • 6 hours Texas Shutters More Coal-Fired Plants
  • 10 hours Oil Trading Firm Expects Unprecedented U.S. Crude Exports
  • 12 hours UK’s FCA Met With Aramco Prior To Proposing Listing Rule Change
  • 14 hours Chevron Quits Australian Deepwater Oil Exploration
  • 21 hours Europe Braces For End Of Iran Nuclear Deal
  • 1 day Renewable Energy Startup Powering Native American Protest Camp
  • 1 day Husky Energy Set To Restart Pipeline
  • 1 day Russia, Morocco Sign String Of Energy And Military Deals
  • 1 day Norway Looks To Cut Some Of Its Generous Tax Breaks For EVs
  • 1 day China Set To Continue Crude Oil Buying Spree, IEA Says
  • 1 day India Needs Help To Boost Oil Production
  • 1 day Shell Buys One Of Europe’s Largest EV Charging Networks
  • 2 days Oil Throwback: BP Is Bringing Back The Amoco Brand
  • 2 days Libyan Oil Output Covers 25% Of 2017 Budget Needs
  • 2 days District Judge Rules Dakota Access Can Continue Operating
  • 2 days Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets
  • 2 days France’s Biggest Listed Bank To Stop Funding Shale, Oil Sands Projects
  • 2 days Syria’s Kurds Aim To Control Oil-Rich Areas
  • 2 days Chinese Teapots Create $5B JV To Compete With State Firms
  • 3 days Oil M&A Deals Set To Rise
  • 3 days South Sudan Tightens Oil Industry Security
  • 3 days Over 1 Million Bpd Remain Offline In Gulf Of Mexico
  • 3 days Turkmenistan To Spend $93-Billion On Oil And Gas Sector
  • 3 days Indian Hydrocarbon Projects Get $300 Billion Boost Over 10 Years
  • 3 days Record U.S. Crude Exports Squeeze North Sea Oil
  • 3 days Iraq Aims To Reopen Kirkuk-Turkey Oil Pipeline Bypassing Kurdistan
  • 3 days Supply Crunch To Lead To Oil Price Spike By 2020s, Expert Says
  • 4 days Saudi Arabia Ups November Oil Exports To 7-Million Bpd
  • 4 days Niger Delta State Looks To Break Free From Oil
  • 4 days Brazilian Conglomerate To Expand Into Renewables
  • 4 days Kurdish Independence Could Spark Civil War
  • 4 days Chevron, Total Waiting In The Wings As Shell Mulls Majnoon Exit
  • 4 days The Capital Of Coal Is Looking For Other Options
  • 4 days China’s Sinopec Puts $1B Argentina Oil Assets Up For Sale
  • 4 days Statoil Discovers Up To 130 Million Barrels Of Oil In North Sea
  • 5 days Rosneft To Buy 30% Stake In Giant Zohr Gas Field
  • 5 days LNG Production Starts At Wheatstone
  • 7 days Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit
  • 7 days Rosneft Looks To Boost Crude Oil Exports To China

Breaking News:

Trump Passes Iran Nuclear Deal Back to Congress

Footloose Iraq Cannibalizes Saudi Market Share

Footloose Iraq Cannibalizes Saudi Market Share

OPEC’s de-facto leader Saudi Arabia…

New Iran Sanctions Could Send Oil Prices Higher

New Iran Sanctions Could Send Oil Prices Higher

Fresh sanctions on Iran could…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic is a veteran investigative journalist covering Europe and the Middle East, and a senior consultant for Divergente Research.

More Info

Share

Related News

Trump Passes Iran Nuclear Deal Back to Congress

By Damir Kaletovic - Oct 13, 2017, 10:00 PM CDT Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump is officially withdrawing his certification of Iranian compliance with the nuclear deal, in what is being billed as part of a tougher strategy on Iran.

For Europe, the past few weeks have been ones of scrambling to determine whether billions of dollars in deals made by major European companies with Iran will be stymied by a new round of sanctions. Those deals include the almost $5-billlion energy deal between French Total SA and Iran.

But maybe all is not lost. Essentially, Trump has “kicked the can” to Congress, according to the Atlantic, in a move designed to convince the public that he’s kept his campaign promise on Iran—even if the agreement remains in place.

According to the New York Times, Trump’s ‘decertification’ isn’t “unraveling” or even “rewriting” the accord with Iran.

During his campaign, Trump called this “the worst deal ever”, and an “embarrassment”. He promised to get rid of it altogether. Friday’s withdrawal of certification, however, does not involve a renegotiation of the deal.

Indeed, now it’s up to Congress to decide whether to reimpose sanctions on Iran, and now Europe has had another 24 hours to digest the repercussions of the ‘de-certification’ and what it means for its deals with Iran.

For French energy giant Total SA, it may make doing business in Iran more difficult.

Total signed its deal with Iran in July, making recent history. This was the first deal Iran signed with a foreign energy company since sanctions were lifted in January 2016.

The $4.8-billion deal is to develop Iran’s prolific South Pars natural gas field—the largest gas field in the world, shared with Qatar. Total would lead the consortium.

Related: The Next Big Digital Disruption In Energy

Throughout, Total SA has taken the challenge head on. Earlier this month, the French oil giant shrugged off the US sanctions threat, with Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne telling media, “We knew when we signed that it will not be an easy road. But I prefer to have a problem to solve and to have the opportunity rather than having not signed [and] no opportunities.”

Now that the dust is settling on the Iran nuclear deal, and it is becoming clearer that this move was a compromise and the deal is not being abandoned outright, European companies may be feeling less pressure to come up with a contingency plan.

By Damir Kaletovic for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Texas Shutters More Coal-Fired Plants

Next Post

Texas Shutters More Coal-Fired Plants

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic is a veteran investigative journalist covering Europe and the Middle East, and a senior consultant for Divergente Research.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

 Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

 Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

 Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota

Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 Alt text

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Alt text

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Alt text

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com